O Gran Camiño: Magnus Cort dominates race with successive win on stage 2

By
published

After opening stage long-range attack, Cort takes comfortable sprint win to extend race lead

BELLEGARDE, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 05: Magnus Cort of Denmark and Team Uno-X Mobility attacks during the 55th Etoile de Besseges - Tour du Gard 2025, Stage 1 a 159.07km stage Bellegarde to Bellegarde on February 05, 2025 in Bellegarde, France. (Photo by Billy Ceusters/Getty Images)
O Gran Camiño 2025: Uno-X Mobility team's Magnus Cort (pictured here at Étoile de Bessèges wins stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility) won again at O Gran Camiño, dominating stage two after another excellent lead-out and another power sprint on the rising finish.

The Dane won stage 1 and repeated his effort with ease, this time winning by several bike lengths.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

