O Gran Camiño: Magnus Cort seals hat-trick with stage 5 win as Derek Gee secures overall title

Cort won stages 1, 2, and the final stage en route to a third place overall, 38 seconds off Gee

Magnus Cort
Magnus Cort won three stages at O Gran Camiño (Image credit: Getty Images)
Magnus Cort (Uno X-Mobility) won the fifth and final stage of O Gran Camiño to seal a memorable hat-trick at the race, soaring clear of the peloton in a bunch sprint in Santiago de Compostela.

The Dane won by multiple bike-lengths, pulling off a powerful sprint in a similar manner to his victory on stage 2, with Carlos Canal (Movistar) best of the rest behind him and Giovanni Lonardi (Polti VisitMalta) third. 

