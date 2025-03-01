O Gran Camiño: Derek Gee extends overall lead but loses out to Sergio Chumil on stage 4 uphill finish

Canadian looks to cement overall victory in tomorrow's final stage to Santiago de Compostela

Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sergio Chumil (Burgos) outsprinted race leader Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) by a few centimeters on the uphill finish to win the Queen Stage, stage 4 of O Gran Camiño, on Saturday. 

Gee led Chumil as they raced to victory, but Chumil was able to take the biggest victory of his career with a bike throw as they crossed the line at the same time.

