Jonas Vingegaard wins stage 3 atop Alto do Castelo at Gran Camiño

Jonas Vingegaard secured his second win in a row at Gran Camiño, this time taking a solo victory on stage 3 atop Alto do Castelo, to extend his lead in the overall classification ahead of the finale time trial on Sunday.

Ruben Guerreiro (Movistar Team) finished second on the summit finish, with Attila Valter (Jumbo-Visma) in third and Jesús Herrada (Cofidis) fourth.

More to follow...

