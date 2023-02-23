O Gran Camiño opener called off amid heavy snow

By Patrick Fletcher
published

Riders stop with 20km to go on 188km stage

Snowy conditions on the opening day of O Gran Camiño
Snowy conditions on the opening day of O Gran Camiño (Image credit: Getty Images)

The opening stage of O Gran Camiño was called off due to heavy snow, leaving the stage without a winner. 

The four-stage race takes place in Galicia in the north-west corner of Spain, where cold temperatures led to snowfall that grew in intensity towards the end of the stage. 

With 20km to go, and three riders up the road with a slim advantage, the peloton came to a halt and the likes of Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) began discussions with race officials. 

Despite the three escapees initially riding on, the decision was made to not just neutralise the stage but call it off altogether. 

There will be no stage winner and there has been no confirmation of whether there'll be an overall leader. Vingegaard himself won the early intermediate sprint, which carried three bonus seconds, so in theory, would be in the leader's jersey if intermediate prizes are still counted.

SARRIA SPAIN FEBRUARY 23 Gianni Moscon of Italy and Astana Qazaqstan Team competes in the breakaway during the 2nd O Gran Camio 2023 Stage 1 a 188km stage from Muralla de Lugo to Sarria on February 23 2023 in Sarria Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Gianni Moscon (Astana Qazaqstan) in the breakaway during stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)

The breakaway was on the brink of being caught as the snow came down on the approach to the final climb of Alto de Moltán, which was to be followed by an 8km descent into Sarria. Although the snow wasn't sticking to the road, there may have been safety concerns about that descent, but also of riders being cold and wet through.

Gianni Moscon (Astana Qazaqstan) and Sebastian Schönberger (Human Powered Health) were the last survivors from the seven-man break as the others decided to drop back to the bunch, while Vincente Hernaiz (Radio Popular-Paredes-Boavista) sensed an opportunity to jump across the make it three out front.

As the peloton came to a halt, the trio kept riding up the climb, and confusion reigned. A race director's car pulled up alongside them, but they carried on for several minutes, almost to the top, before then stopping.

By then, it was clear that any chance of a temporary neutralisation was gone, and, further down the hill, the riders in the peloton were all pulling on the heaviest of new laters.

The race then performed a U-turn and headed back to the finish town, which they'd already recently passed through. Some grabbed a space in team cars but others had to ride back.

Gran Camino 2023 - 2nd Edition - 1st stage Muralla De Lugo - Sarria 188km - 23/02/2023 - Race stopped - Snow - Burgos - BH - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2023

Burgos-BH riders looked happy that the race was halted in the freezing conditions (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2023)

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2022 he has been Deputy Editor, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.


Latest on Cyclingnews