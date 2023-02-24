Vingegaard comes out swinging with Gran Camiño stage win

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) celebrates his victory on stage 1 of the 2023 Gran Camiño on Monte Trega

Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) laid down a major marker in the first day of racing of his 2023 season, soloing to the Gran Camiño victory on Monte Trega.

Expected to be facing down the already dominant Tadej Pogačar in Paris-Nice next month, Vingegaard's form was unknown until today, where he stormed away to take the first race lead ahead of Ruben Guerreiro (Movistar) by 21 seconds.

Ion Izagirre (Cofidis) came across in third at 24 seconds.

The opening stage from Muralla de Lugo was cancelled due to a rare snowstorm, so Vingegaard is the first leader of the race after stage 2.

More to come.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)