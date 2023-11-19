North Carolina Grand Prix: Caroline Mani sweeps C2 weekend for elite women

Caroline Mani (Groove Off-road Racing) swept the C2 races for elite women over the weekend at the North Carolina Grand Prix, the penultimate race for UCI points on USA Cycling’s Pro CX calendar.

The Sunday contest was a carbon copy of the first day as Katie Clouse (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) finished second and U23 Pan-Am Champion Lauren Zoerner (Groove Off-road Racing) third.

Clouse took the early lead on Sunday at Jackson Park in Hendersonville, North Carolina, and traded the lead with Mani across the next two laps. Mani then took control on the fast, dry course, putting in nine seconds after lap four and another eight seconds on lap five. She held off Clouse by 20 seconds at the finish, Zoerner riding another minute back.

Results

