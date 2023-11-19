North Carolina Grand Prix: Curtis White holds off Kerry Werner for pair of wins
Tough start for White on second day of racing in dual C2 weekend but blitzes through field to take lead with 3 laps to go
Curtis White (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) scored back-to-back victories at the North Carolina Grand Prix over the weekend of UCI C2 races for elite men, the penultimate events of USA Cycling’s Pro CX calendar.
Kerry Werner finished second both days as well, on Sunday rolling across the finish at Jackson Park 22 seconds back. Canadian Tyler Clark (Hockley Valley Resort Armada) was third on Sunday.
White had a bad start to the second day of racing in Hendersonville, North Carolina, working his way from 28th position. He clawed back 14 spots after the second lap and then battled with Werner with three laps to go when the reigning US cyclocross champion created a gap to take the lead.
Werner was looking for a record 12th win in his career at the NCGP, but was denied both days by White on the fast, dry course.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1