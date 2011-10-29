Trending

Haussler rounds out season with a win

De Kort and Sutton share the podium places

Brief results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo)
2Koen De Kort (Skil-Shimano)
3Christopher Sutton (Team Sky)
4Robbie McEwen (RadioShack)
5Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)
6Steve Rooney
7Jay McCarthy
8Jesse Kerrison
9Matthew Hayman (Team Sky)
10Matthew Wood

