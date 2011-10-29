Trending

Cooke claims Sunshine State success

Van Der Straaten and Mullens trail Olympic champ

1Nicole Cooke
2Trudy Van Der Straaten
3Peta Mullens
4Carla Ryan
5Carlee Taylor
6Rebecca Werner
7Rochelle Gilmore
8Laura Luxford
9Elizabeth Georgouras
10Sally Robbins

