Leov and Harper blaze to super D titles

New Zealand holds super D national championship for first time

The super D event was held for the first time as a national championship in New Zealand on Friday. It attracted a broad range of entrants including World Cup top 10 athletes, former world championship medalists, local trail chargers and international dark horses. Best described as a mongrel mix of the best components of downhill and cross country race courses, the super D is a downhill endurance event, designed to bring cross country and downhill racers onto an even footing.

Justin Leov had the pace right through the evening, and demolished the field with a blistering run of seven minutes and 15 seconds. No-one got close, with the gap back to second place Kieran Bennett at 13 seconds.

Leov was absolutely complementary of this style of racing. "This suits my strengths, and I think is more enjoyable for me than downhill racing. I look forward to seeing more of these types of events offerred."

Women's winner Harriet Harper also put daylight between herself and the rest of the women's field. Harper is racing with solid form despite having training and racing time minimised with work committments, but she blitzed to a time that placed her 21st overall in the 48 strong men's and women's entry list.

Racers faced hot, windy and dry trail conditions.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Leov0:07:15.90
2Kieran Bennett0:00:12.21
3Joseph Nation0:00:14.90
4Jared Graves0:00:17.11
5Ethan Glover0:00:37.34
6Matt Scoles0:00:41.38
7James Hampton0:00:55.59
8Daryl Webb0:00:58.54
9Corey Russ0:01:09.20
10Luke Donaldson0:01:11.19
11James Rennie0:01:25.09
12Rufus Wenlock0:01:25.21
13Andre Jaworski0:01:26.30
14Eugen-Maxi Dickerhoff0:01:33.03
15Ollie Radford0:01:48.81
16Andrew Bias0:01:53.01
17Alan Newton0:01:55.94
19Nick Elson0:02:38.98
DNFEdwin Crossling
DNSAdrian Retief
DNSDaniel Franks

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Raewyn Morrison0:09:15.61
2Sasha Smith0:00:11.80
3Sarah Atkin0:01:01.43
4Veronique Sandler0:01:09.86
5Jo Perrott0:01:16.65
6Ingrid Richler0:02:23.10
7Stephanie Feltscher0:02:59.44

Master 1 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jamie Nicoll0:07:53.42
2Josh Findlay0:00:32.82
3Ricky Pincott0:00:33.79
4Sven Martin0:00:35.76
5Boyd Grinstead0:01:07.07
6Jonathan Gooder0:01:26.68
7Andy Reid0:03:00.80
8Willy Blakemore0:03:06.34

Master 2 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Williamson0:08:40.96
2John Baddiley0:00:23.48
3Mike Stylianou0:00:37.21

Master women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harriet Harper0:08:48.72
2Anka Martin0:00:47.79

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jake Glover0:08:27.15
2Lloyd Jenks0:00:15.54
3Ben Karalus0:00:23.99
4Ben Walker0:00:32.93
5Toby Walker0:00:40.72
6Spencer Cathman0:00:47.39
7Kim Newton0:00:47.45
8Sam Minett0:02:26.23

Tandem
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jackson & Rose Green0:10:44.07

