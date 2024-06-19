Daan Hoole beats Mick van Dijke by one second to win elite men's Dutch time trial title

By
published

Sjoerd Bax third in race against the clock in Steenbergen

Daan Hoole
Daan Hoole (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Daan Hoole (Lidl-Trek) secured the elite men's time trial title after beating Mick van Dijke (Visma-Lease a Bike) by just one second at the Netherlands Road Championships.

The route took the riders on a 36.8km race in Steenbergen, where Hoole had the fastest time of 43:39, one second faster than Van Dijke, while Sjoerd Bax (UAE Team Emirates) finished third at five seconds back.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

Latest on Cyclingnews