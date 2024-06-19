Daan Hoole beats Mick van Dijke by one second to win elite men's Dutch time trial title

Daan Hoole (Lidl-Trek) secured the elite men's time trial title after beating Mick van Dijke (Visma-Lease a Bike) by just one second at the Netherlands Road Championships.

The route took the riders on a 36.8km race in Steenbergen, where Hoole had the fastest time of 43:39, one second faster than Van Dijke, while Sjoerd Bax (UAE Team Emirates) finished third at five seconds back.

Hoole finished second and third, respectively, in the previous two editions of the time trial at the national championships but narrowly turned those podium places into a victory this time around.

Hoole competed in four other time trials this season so far, finishing 16th at Volta ao Algarve, 14th and 13th, respectively, in the time trial stages at the Giro d'Italia, and more recently ninth in the opening stages at the Baloise Belgium Tour.

The Dutch Cycling Federation had already announced that Hoole will support Mathieu van der Poel in the elite men's road race on August 4 at the Paris Olympic Games and compete in the individual time trial on July 27.

Results

