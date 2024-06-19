Daan Hoole beats Mick van Dijke by one second to win elite men's Dutch time trial title
Sjoerd Bax third in race against the clock in Steenbergen
Daan Hoole (Lidl-Trek) secured the elite men's time trial title after beating Mick van Dijke (Visma-Lease a Bike) by just one second at the Netherlands Road Championships.
The route took the riders on a 36.8km race in Steenbergen, where Hoole had the fastest time of 43:39, one second faster than Van Dijke, while Sjoerd Bax (UAE Team Emirates) finished third at five seconds back.
Hoole finished second and third, respectively, in the previous two editions of the time trial at the national championships but narrowly turned those podium places into a victory this time around.
Hoole competed in four other time trials this season so far, finishing 16th at Volta ao Algarve, 14th and 13th, respectively, in the time trial stages at the Giro d'Italia, and more recently ninth in the opening stages at the Baloise Belgium Tour.
The Dutch Cycling Federation had already announced that Hoole will support Mathieu van der Poel in the elite men's road race on August 4 at the Paris Olympic Games and compete in the individual time trial on July 27.
More to follow...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
