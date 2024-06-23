Dylan Groenewegen sprints to his second career Dutch men's road race title

Olav Kooij falls short in bunch sprint for silver

Team Jayco Alula's Dutch cyclist Dylan Groenewegen waves prior to the start of the 1st stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 158 km between Les Mureaux and Les Mureaux, on March 3, 2024. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
Dylan Groenewegen (Image credit: Thomas SAMSON / AFP / Getty Images)
Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla) reclaimed the road race title at the Netherlands Road Championships after last taking the red-white-blue jersey in 2016. 

Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) finished several bike lengths back in the bunch sprint for the silver medal, with Ramon Sinkeldam (Alpecin-Decuninck) edging out Mike Teunissen (Intermarché-Wanty) for the bronze.

