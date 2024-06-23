Dylan Groenewegen sprints to his second career Dutch men's road race title

Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla) reclaimed the road race title at the Netherlands Road Championships after last taking the red-white-blue jersey in 2016.

Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) finished several bike lengths back in the bunch sprint for the silver medal, with Ramon Sinkeldam (Alpecin-Decuninck) edging out Mike Teunissen (Intermarché-Wanty) for the bronze.

Riding second wheel behind Jelte Krijnsen (Parkhotel Valkenburg) with 200 metres to go, Groenewegen accelerated around the left side of the 23-year-old in the final corner to move clear for the victory.

Last year’s winner Dylan van Baarle (Visma-Lease a Bike) was not on the start, having fractured his collarbone in a mass crash at Critérium du Dauphiné two weeks ago. Van Baarle had been named to the Dutch road squad for the Olympic Games, while sprinters Kooij and Groenewegen were not called for duty.

