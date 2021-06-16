Tom Dumoulin wins men's Dutch time trial title
Sebastian Langeveld second and Koen Bouwman third
Time trial - Men: Emmen
Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) continued his comeback with a record-equalling fourth Dutch time trial title as he swept the competition away on Wednesday.
The former Giro d’Italia champion returned to action after a five-month career hiatus at the recent Tour de Suisse, and the Dutch Championships was a crucial step on his path to the Olympic Games later this summer.
Although far from his stage racing best in Switzerland, Dumoulin issued a reminder of his prowess against the clock on Wednesday, as well as proving to the national selectors that he’s worthy of a ticket to Tokyo.
Dumoulin, who started last in the absence of reigning champion Jos van Emden and 2018 winner Dylan van Baarle, clocked 36:06 on the 29.6km course in Emmen.
Sebastian Langeveld (EF Education-Nippo) was 27 seconds in arrears as he collected the third silver medal of his career, while Dumoulin’s Jumbo-Visma teammate Koen Bouwman rounded out the podium at 1:24.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:36:06
|2
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|0:00:27
|3
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:24
|4
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:30
|5
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:33
|6
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|7
|Marien Bogerd (Ned)
|0:01:55
|8
|Bart Lemmen (Ned)
|0:01:57
|9
|Danny van der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:02:15
|10
|Nils Sinschek (Ned) Abloc CT
