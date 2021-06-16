Tom Dumoulin wins men's Dutch time trial title

Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) continued his comeback with a record-equalling fourth Dutch time trial title as he swept the competition away on Wednesday.

The former Giro d’Italia champion returned to action after a five-month career hiatus at the recent Tour de Suisse, and the Dutch Championships was a crucial step on his path to the Olympic Games later this summer.

Although far from his stage racing best in Switzerland, Dumoulin issued a reminder of his prowess against the clock on Wednesday, as well as proving to the national selectors that he’s worthy of a ticket to Tokyo.

Dumoulin, who started last in the absence of reigning champion Jos van Emden and 2018 winner Dylan van Baarle, clocked 36:06 on the 29.6km course in Emmen.

Sebastian Langeveld (EF Education-Nippo) was 27 seconds in arrears as he collected the third silver medal of his career, while Dumoulin’s Jumbo-Visma teammate Koen Bouwman rounded out the podium at 1:24.

More to follow...