Roosen wins Dutch men's road title
Van der Poel drops out in title defence
Road race - Men: Drenthe
Timo Roosen became the surprise 2021 national champion in the Dutch elite men's road race, attacking his breakaway companions on the final lap around the infamous VAMberg climb.
Sjoerd Bax (Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel) held on for second place ahead of Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Fenix), 30 seconds behind Roosen.
Despite having not looked the strongest over the tough climb that was tackled multiple times on the circuit, Roosen was able to capitalize on his Jumbo-Visma team’s numerical advantage in the lead group by slipping away from the rest of the small group of favourites with only a few kilometres to go, who looked at each other and allowed him to escape up the road to victory.
More to come!
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|4:10:41
|2
|Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
|0:00:30
|3
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:33
|5
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:00:34
|6
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|0:00:36
|7
|Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:38
|8
|Jan Maas (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
|9
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
|10
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Wout van Aert wins Belgian men's road titleJumbo-Visma rider outsprints Edward Theuns for victory
-
Roosen wins Dutch men's road titleVan der Poel drops out in title defence
-
Cavagna solos to French men's road titleDeceuninck-QuickStep rider wins by 58 seconds ahead of Molard and Touze
-
2021 National Champions indexThe winners from this year's competitions
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.