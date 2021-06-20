Roosen wins Dutch men's road title

Timo Roosen became the surprise 2021 national champion in the Dutch elite men's road race, attacking his breakaway companions on the final lap around the infamous VAMberg climb.

Sjoerd Bax (Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel) held on for second place ahead of Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Fenix), 30 seconds behind Roosen.

Despite having not looked the strongest over the tough climb that was tackled multiple times on the circuit, Roosen was able to capitalize on his Jumbo-Visma team’s numerical advantage in the lead group by slipping away from the rest of the small group of favourites with only a few kilometres to go, who looked at each other and allowed him to escape up the road to victory.

More to come!