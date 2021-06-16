Trending

Anna van der Breggen wins women's Dutch time trial title

By

Van Dijk second and Brand third as Van Vleuten finishes off the podium in fourth in Emmen

Time trial - Women: Emmen

IMOLA ITALY SEPTEMBER 24 Anna Van Der Breggen of The Netherlands during the 93rd UCI Road World Championships 2020 Women Elite Individual Time Trial a 317km stage from Imola to Imola ITT ImolaEr2020 Imola2020 on September 24 2020 in Imola Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Anna van der Breggen at the Imola World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) stormed to victory in the women's individual time trial at the Dutch Road Championships. The world champion was the only rider to cover the 32km course in sub 40 minutes with a winning time of 39:58 in Emmen. Ellen van Dijk and Lucinda Brand (both Trek-Segafredo) finished second and third, as Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) finished in fourth place.

"This is a good feeling! I knew I was in a good shape, but I didn't know what to expect, as we hadn't had time trials yet this season. I won my last races, but a TT is something else," van der Breggen said.

The time trial was cancelled due to COVID-19 in 2020, but this year the women competed two laps of a 16km route in Emmen for the return of the time trial at the 2021 Dutch Championships. The total 32km event included two climbs over the Wall of Emmen. 

Van der Breggen set the fastest time at the intermediate checkpoint in 19:53, which was ten seconds faster than Van Dijk, 22 seconds faster then Brand and 24 seconds faster than Van Vleuten.

Van der Breggen continued to pull time away from her competitors over the second lap of the race finishing  inn 39:35, beating Van Dijk by 13 seconds, Brand by 32 seconds and Van Vleuten by 53 seconds.

Van der Breggen last won the time trial national title in 2015. She arrived to the event in Emmen after completing an altitude training camp where she was preparing to defend her titles at the Giro d'Italia Donne and Olympic Games road race in July.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:39:58
2Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:13
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:32
4Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women 0:00:53
5Riejanne Markus (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:01:13
6Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:01:20
7Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:27
8Loes Adegeest (Ned)
9Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team DSM 0:02:49
10Anneke Dijksta (Ned) 0:02:52

Latest on Cyclingnews