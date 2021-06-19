Amy Pieters solos to Dutch women's road race title
By Cyclingnews
Nancy van der Burg and Karlijn Swinkels round out podium on VAMberg
Amy Pieters (SD Worx) took victory at the Dutch National Championships, soloing to victory at the road race in Drenthe to take her first national title in 12 attempts.
More to come...
