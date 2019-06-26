Van Vleuten smashes time trial to win Dutch title
World champion beats Van Dijk and Van der Breggen
Time Trial - Women: -
Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) smashed the individual time trial at the Dutch Championships on Wednesday, covering the 31.8km course in 39:14. She beat rivals Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) by 1:35 and Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) by 1:49.
Van Vleuten was the favourite to win the title as she is the reigning world champion in the event. She noted ahead of the race that she hoped to shine during the National Championships weekend in Ede, which is close to her her home. She has won the event on three previous occasions.
"I'm always nervous before the start of a time trial, also today, but I think that's necessary because that shows that you care and that you're eager to win, because the only way to win a time trial is to suffer to the maximum," Van Vleuten said in a press release.
"You have to suffer to the max to win, especially in the Netherlands where the top three from the world championships were on the start line today. But I was still quite confident because I've had a good preparation heading into the Giro, but it wasn't a course that suited me perfectly and my last time trial was at the World Championships in Innsbruck.
"Last year I went out to slow but this year I went out super-fast and I could maintain my speed and at every intermediate I took seconds. I was fastest all the way. It's always special to be on the podium and take the red, white and blue, I was disappointed last year but it was nice to take it this year riding in the rainbow bands."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:39:14
|2
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:01:35
|3
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:49
|4
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:51
|5
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:02:38
|6
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:02:41
|7
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:03:16
|8
|Manon de Boer (Ned)
|0:04:07
|9
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:04:16
|10
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:04:27
|11
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned)
|0:04:35
|12
|Minke Slingerland (Ned)
|0:04:45
|13
|Esmée Peperkamp (Ned)
|14
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:04:58
|15
|Rozemarijn Ammerlaan (Ned)
|0:05:05
|16
|Dèvon Kuijstermans (Ned)
|0:05:07
|17
|Anneke Dijkstra (Ned)
|0:05:29
|18
|Larissa Drysdale (Ned)
|19
|Alicja Verhagen (Ned)
|0:05:32
|20
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:05:42
|21
|Mathea Neijmeijer (Ned)
|0:05:48
|22
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:05:52
|23
|Marieke van Witzenburg (Ned)
|0:05:54
|24
|Dieke Hendriks (Ned)
|0:05:55
|25
|Marjolein Geloof (Ned)
|0:05:59
|26
|Claudia Jongerius (Ned)
|0:06:02
|27
|Iris Ton (Ned)
|0:06:06
|28
|Fleur Nagengast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:06:07
|29
|Anneleen Bosma (Ned)
|0:06:12
|30
|Charlotte Kool (Ned)
|0:06:16
|31
|Inez Beijer (Ned)
|0:06:21
|32
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:06:23
|33
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:06:26
|34
|Bente van Teeseling (Ned)
|0:06:28
|35
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:06:29
|36
|Sterre Jonkers (Ned)
|0:06:41
|37
|Eva Jonkers (Ned)
|0:06:53
|38
|Anne Marijn van der Graaf (Ned)
|0:07:25
|39
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:07:33
|40
|Emma Boogaard (Ned)
|0:08:46
|41
|Isabel Tambach (Ned)
|0:09:02
|42
|Aranka Berends (Ned)
|0:09:28
|43
|Denise Grimberg (Ned)
|0:10:34
|DNS
|Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
