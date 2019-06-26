Trending

Van Vleuten smashes time trial to win Dutch title

World champion beats Van Dijk and Van der Breggen

WOrld champion Annemiek van Vleuten of The Netherlands and Team Mitchelton-Scott

WOrld champion Annemiek van Vleuten of The Netherlands and Team Mitchelton-Scott
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) smashed the individual time trial at the Dutch Championships on Wednesday, covering the 31.8km course in 39:14. She beat rivals Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) by 1:35 and Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) by 1:49.

Van Vleuten was the favourite to win the title as she is the reigning world champion in the event. She noted ahead of the race that she hoped to shine during the National Championships weekend in Ede, which is close to her her home. She has won the event on three previous occasions.

"I'm always nervous before the start of a time trial, also today, but I think that's necessary because that shows that you care and that you're eager to win, because the only way to win a time trial is to suffer to the maximum," Van Vleuten said in a press release.

"You have to suffer to the max to win, especially in the Netherlands where the top three from the world championships were on the start line today. But I was still quite confident because I've had a good preparation heading into the Giro, but it wasn't a course that suited me perfectly and my last time trial was at the World Championships in Innsbruck.

"Last year I went out to slow but this year I went out super-fast and I could maintain my speed and at every intermediate I took seconds. I was fastest all the way. It's always special to be on the podium and take the red, white and blue, I was disappointed last year but it was nice to take it this year riding in the rainbow bands."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:39:14
2Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women0:01:35
3Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:49
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:01:51
5Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv0:02:38
6Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:02:41
7Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:03:16
8Manon de Boer (Ned)0:04:07
9Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling0:04:16
10Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana0:04:27
11Yara Kastelijn (Ned)0:04:35
12Minke Slingerland (Ned)0:04:45
13Esmée Peperkamp (Ned)
14Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:04:58
15Rozemarijn Ammerlaan (Ned)0:05:05
16Dèvon Kuijstermans (Ned)0:05:07
17Anneke Dijkstra (Ned)0:05:29
18Larissa Drysdale (Ned)
19Alicja Verhagen (Ned)0:05:32
20Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:05:42
21Mathea Neijmeijer (Ned)0:05:48
22Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:05:52
23Marieke van Witzenburg (Ned)0:05:54
24Dieke Hendriks (Ned)0:05:55
25Marjolein Geloof (Ned)0:05:59
26Claudia Jongerius (Ned)0:06:02
27Iris Ton (Ned)0:06:06
28Fleur Nagengast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:06:07
29Anneleen Bosma (Ned)0:06:12
30Charlotte Kool (Ned)0:06:16
31Inez Beijer (Ned)0:06:21
32Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling0:06:23
33Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:06:26
34Bente van Teeseling (Ned)0:06:28
35Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:06:29
36Sterre Jonkers (Ned)0:06:41
37Eva Jonkers (Ned)0:06:53
38Anne Marijn van der Graaf (Ned)0:07:25
39Loes Adegeest (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:07:33
40Emma Boogaard (Ned)0:08:46
41Isabel Tambach (Ned)0:09:02
42Aranka Berends (Ned)0:09:28
43Denise Grimberg (Ned)0:10:34
DNSRoos Hoogeboom (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
DNSAafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling

 

Latest on Cyclingnews