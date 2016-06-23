Second Dutch time trial title for Dumoulin

Tom Dumoulin on his way to winning the 2016 Dutch national time trial title. (Image credit: Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin regained the Dutch national time trial title he lost to Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) last year for his second win against the clock in 2016. Dumoulin, the prologue winner on home soil at the Giro d'Italia, was fourth in the 2015 edition of the race. The Giant-Alpecin rider powered over the 50km course in the quickest time to signal his condition and form ahead of the Tour de France and Rio Olympic Games.

"I am really happy with this performance as everything went perfectly during the time trial. It is great to be the Dutch national champion as it was my best ride ever during the Nationals," said Dumoulin who had finished second in his first three time trials this season. "After a long period without racing, you are never sure how it is going to go and how you will perform."

Having abandoned the Giro due to a saddle sore, Dumoulin headed to the Sierra Nevada for a three-week training camp at altitude in preparation for his season objective of gold in Rio.

"However, I prepared well and generally if I feel good in training then I know it's going to be okay during the race. It is a really nice feeling to have won the red, white and blue jersey. It is a great honour to have won it in such a great event," he said.

Dumoulin recently told Cyclingnews that while he will race the Tour, he is unsure if he will make it to Paris with his focus on Rio rather than repeating his GC result of last year's Vuelta a Espana when he won two stages, wore the leader's jersey and finished sixth.

"Actually, it's quite relaxed because Warren Barguil has been, for a long time, our team leader for the Tour. He has been focusing on doing the GC for a long time. It would have been strange for me to suddenly step in and say I want to be the GC leader. The other thing is that I don’t think it would be a good idea to go full gas for three weeks for the GC and then go to Rio. So it won’t be my focus," he said. "It will be the same plan as the Giro. I will be focusing on the TTs, which will be nice. Unfortunately, they are quite late in the race. I would have liked one on the first day. That is the main focus and helping out Warren and supporting him in the mountains and maybe win a stage somewhere in the hills or the mountains."