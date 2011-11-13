Trending

De Tier tops in Southampton

Brackman, Meurisse complete Belgian sweep

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Floris De Tier (Bel) Baboco1:02:47
2Jelle Brackman (Bel)0:00:17
3Xandro Meurisse (Bel)0:00:29
4Paul Oldham (GBr)0:00:49
5Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles0:01:11
6Kris Lapere (Bel)0:02:01
7Kristof Cop (Bel)
8Crispin Doyle (GBr)0:02:30
9Jack Clarkson (GBr)0:02:40
10Michael Cotty (GBr)0:02:51
11Luke Gray (GBr)0:02:57
12Andrew Hargroves (GBr)0:03:15
13Ben Sumner (GBr)0:03:36
14William Bjergfelt (GBr)0:04:04
15Matt Macdonald (GBr)0:04:08
16Lee Westwood (GBr)
17Jamie Newall (GBr)0:04:36
18Robert Watson (GBr)0:04:43
19Stephen Adams (GBr)
20Steven James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles0:04:51
21Kenta Gallagher (GBr)0:05:02
22Lewis Craven (GBr)0:05:21
23Paul Young (GBr)0:05:32
24Stuart Bowers (GBr) Hargroves Cycles0:05:33
25Steven Lampier (GBr)0:05:35
26Andrew Nichols (GBr)0:05:45
27Dieter Droger (GBr)0:06:13
28Robert Burns (GBr)0:06:50
29Simon Maudsley (GBr)0:07:00

