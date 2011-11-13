De Tier tops in Southampton
Brackman, Meurisse complete Belgian sweep
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Baboco
|1:02:47
|2
|Jelle Brackman (Bel)
|0:00:17
|3
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel)
|0:00:29
|4
|Paul Oldham (GBr)
|0:00:49
|5
|Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|0:01:11
|6
|Kris Lapere (Bel)
|0:02:01
|7
|Kristof Cop (Bel)
|8
|Crispin Doyle (GBr)
|0:02:30
|9
|Jack Clarkson (GBr)
|0:02:40
|10
|Michael Cotty (GBr)
|0:02:51
|11
|Luke Gray (GBr)
|0:02:57
|12
|Andrew Hargroves (GBr)
|0:03:15
|13
|Ben Sumner (GBr)
|0:03:36
|14
|William Bjergfelt (GBr)
|0:04:04
|15
|Matt Macdonald (GBr)
|0:04:08
|16
|Lee Westwood (GBr)
|17
|Jamie Newall (GBr)
|0:04:36
|18
|Robert Watson (GBr)
|0:04:43
|19
|Stephen Adams (GBr)
|20
|Steven James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|0:04:51
|21
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr)
|0:05:02
|22
|Lewis Craven (GBr)
|0:05:21
|23
|Paul Young (GBr)
|0:05:32
|24
|Stuart Bowers (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|0:05:33
|25
|Steven Lampier (GBr)
|0:05:35
|26
|Andrew Nichols (GBr)
|0:05:45
|27
|Dieter Droger (GBr)
|0:06:13
|28
|Robert Burns (GBr)
|0:06:50
|29
|Simon Maudsley (GBr)
|0:07:00
