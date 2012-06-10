English, Shaw take time trial wins
Stage winners also race leaders
Stage 2: Scenic Gorge Time Trial -
Nate English (Kenda/5-Hour Energy) won the Scenic Gorge Time Trial in the Mt. Hood Cycling Classic to take the overall lead. Rhae Shaw of ExergyTWENTY12 won the womens' race ro defend her GC top ranking.
There were heavy headwinds on the day, and English won with a time of 45:25. Second was Exergy's Sam Johnson (45:46), with Evan Huffman of Cal Giant Berry Farms third by one second. Stage 1 winner Coulton Hartrich lost the race lead by finishing tenth, nearly two minutes down.
The women's podium was a repeat of the first stage. Shaw won in a blow-out time of 50:07, with teammate Alison Tetrick 1:30 back in second place. Kelli Emmet of Giant was third at 55:16.
