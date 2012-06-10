Image 1 of 6 Columbia River barge traffic shadows riders below the Scenic Gorge Time Trial course (Image credit: Mt. Hood Cycling Classic) Image 2 of 6 Nate English set the fastest mark for the men and claimed the overall lead (Image credit: Mt. Hood Cycling Classic) Image 3 of 6 Sam Johnson claimed second place (Image credit: Mt. Hood Cycling Classic) Image 4 of 6 Rhae Shaw powered her way to a second straight stage win (Image credit: Mt. Hood Cycling Classic) Image 5 of 6 Alison Tetrick finished second again on the second stage (Image credit: Mt. Hood Cycling Classic) Image 6 of 6 A rider fights the heavy wind in the time trial (Image credit: Mt. Hood Cycling Classic)

Nate English (Kenda/5-Hour Energy) won the Scenic Gorge Time Trial in the Mt. Hood Cycling Classic to take the overall lead. Rhae Shaw of ExergyTWENTY12 won the womens' race ro defend her GC top ranking.

There were heavy headwinds on the day, and English won with a time of 45:25. Second was Exergy's Sam Johnson (45:46), with Evan Huffman of Cal Giant Berry Farms third by one second. Stage 1 winner Coulton Hartrich lost the race lead by finishing tenth, nearly two minutes down.

The women's podium was a repeat of the first stage. Shaw won in a blow-out time of 50:07, with teammate Alison Tetrick 1:30 back in second place. Kelli Emmet of Giant was third at 55:16.