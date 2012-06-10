Image 1 of 6 Kelli Emmett attacked early and often but couldn't dislodge Rhae Shaw or Alison Tetrick (Image credit: Mt. Hood Cycling Classic) Image 2 of 6 Nate English finished safely in the bunch and kept yellow (Image credit: Mt. Hood Cycling Classic) Image 3 of 6 Lehmann overtook Emmett at the line in the women's race (Image credit: Mt. Hood Cycling Classic) Image 4 of 6 Jeff Perrin and his break companions just barely held off the field (Image credit: Mt. Hood Cycling Classic) Image 5 of 6 The men's podium from left: Nate Wilson, Jeff Perrin and Chris Wingfield (Image credit: Mt. Hood Cycling Classic) Image 6 of 6 Rhae Shaw finished fourth to defend her overall lead (Image credit: Mt. Hood Cycling Classic)

Jeff Perrin (Juwi Solar) and Jennifer Lehman of Trek/Red Truck won the highly-technical downtown Hood River Criterium Saturday evening. Nate English and Rhae Shaw defended their overall leads in the men's and women's races.

Perrin, 18, was part of a three-man group which got away with less than 10 laps of the circuit course to go. He was together with Nate Wilson of Cal Giant Berry/Specialized and Jeff Wingfield of Hagens Berman. They had a lead of only 10 seconds with three laps to go, and by the time they approached the finish line, the field virtually had them. Perrin came through the last corner as second but was able to pass Wilson to take the win, with Wingfield taking third.

English finished in the bunch to maintain his overall lead.

The pace was high in the women's race, as third-overall Kelli Emmet of Gian repeatedly tried to escape and was repeatedly caught again by second-overall Alison Tetrick (ExergyTWENTY12). A mass sprint settled the race, with Lehmann coming from third wheel to overtake Emmet, who finished second, and Tetrick, third.Tetrick's teammate and overall leader Shaw was fourth, which was enough to maintain her overall lead.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Perrin (Juwi Solar Cycling Team) 1:02:04 2 Nate Wilson (California-Giant Strawberries) 3 Christopher Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 4 Sam Bassetti (California-Giant Strawberries) 5 Stephen Leece (California-Giant Strawberries) 6 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear) 7 Michael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear) 8 Griffin Easter (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team p/b Castelli) 9 Andy Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes) 10 Robin Eckmann (California-Giant Strawberries) 11 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-Hour Energy) 12 Marcel J Delisser (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 13 Stephen Mull (Audi) 14 Stephen Bedford (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing) 15 Coulton Hartrich (Athletix Benefitting Globalbike) 16 Zac Davies (Team Exergy) 17 Gordon Jewett (RMCC Express) 18 Yannick Eckmann (California-Giant Strawberries) 19 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 20 Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles Racing Team) 21 Garrett Suydam (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank) 22 Cortlan Brown (Ski Utah Marketstar) 23 Zach McDonald (Rapha Focus) 24 Orion Berryman (Spy-Swamis DET) 25 Dan McDonald (Rideokanagan) 26 Tobin Ortenblad (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team p/b Castelli) 27 Matt Lyons (University of Denver) 28 Torey Philipp (California-Giant Strawberries) 29 Rob Scheffler (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 30 Alister Ratcliff (Chipotle First Solar) 31 Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear) 32 Scott Tietzel (Juwi Solar Cycling Team) 33 Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 34 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 35 Kirk Carlson (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear) 36 Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 37 Daniel Bechtold (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 38 Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 39 Ty Tuttle (BOO Bicycles) 40 Manuel Fehlmann (Rideokanagan) 41 Ben Thompson (BendBroadband/WebCyclery.com) 42 Mark Vergari (Hutch's/Bend Dental/Lowes) 43 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 44 Evan Huffman (California-Giant Strawberries) 45 Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes) 46 James Mattis (California-Giant Strawberries) 47 Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear) 48 Scott Gray (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing) 49 David Robinson 50 Jesse Moore (California-Giant Strawberries) 51 Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 52 Julian Kyer (Juwi Solar Cycling Team) 53 Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 54 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava) 55 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachio Pro Cycling) 56 Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 57 Lang Reynolds (RSV-Stuttgart-Vaigingen) 58 Hunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles Racing Team) 59 Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 60 Greg Krause (Juwi Solar Cycling Team) 61 Andrew Bosco (Socalcycling.com) 62 Jon Moro 63 Michael Palmer (Veloce Racing pb Smith & Nephew) 64 Jake Stocking (Revolution Cafe Rio) 65 Paul Warner (Trailhead Chiropractic) 66 Michael Ven Den Ham (Rideokanagan) 67 Shane Buysse (Spy Swamis DET) 68 Matt Schaupp (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team p/b Castelli) 69 Andrew Boone (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing) 70 Brett Peters 71 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande/BCSM) 72 Carl Hoefer (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing) 73 Patrick Means (Team S&M) 74 Arthur Rand (Marc Pro - Strava) 75 Jonathan Moskowitz (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 76 Tyler Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles Racing Team) 77 Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 78 Craig Magee (Natural Grocers) 79 David Mesa (Chica Sexy !) 80 Brendan Treacy (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing) 81 Patrick Caro (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear) 0:02:58 82 Carl Decker (Giant Bicycles) 0:10:21 83 Jos Le Roux (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear) 0:00:40 84 Ian Holt (Juwi Solar Cycling Team) 85 Erik Slack (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 86 Sean Crooks (RMCC Express) 87 Brian Hitchcock (Herriott Sports Performance) 88 Mackenzie Kelly (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team p/b Castelli) 0:04:05 89 Matt Pence (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 0:06:00 90 Andrew Hemesath (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank) 0:08:40 91 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:13:49 92 Seth Cowie (Rideokanagan) 0:14:00 93 Dylan Harris (Rideokanagan) 94 Stephen Ushy (Balance Point Racing) 0:21:00 95 Clayton Meisner (Rideokanagan) 0:21:40 96 William Laubernds (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing) 0:21:56 97 Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava) 98 Kyle Buckosky (Garneau Evolution) 99 Scott Manktelow (RMCC Express) 100 Winston David (Athletix Benefitting Globalbike) 101 Adam Edgerton (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing) 102 Marvin Guzman (Rideokanagan) 0:29:56 103 Michael Booth (Ski Utah Marketstar) 0:30:26 104 Steven Wilssens (Bikesale.com) 0:42:56 105 Jeffrey Pollock (Portland Velo) 106 Patrick St John Lynch (Davis Bike Club) 107 Mackenzie Garvin (Cyclemiesters Bow Cycle) 108 Dustin Hahn (Marc Pro - Strava) 109 Joseph Petrowski (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank) 110 Colton Hlavinka (Volkswagen Boise) 111 Garrett McAlister (Canyon Bicycles Racing Team)

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 5:13:46 2 Nate Wilson (California-Giant Strawberries) 0:00:13 3 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 0:00:29 4 Evan Huffman (California-Giant Strawberries) 0:00:34 5 Stephen Leece (California-Giant Strawberries) 0:00:41 6 Julian Kyer (Juwi Solar Cycling Team) 0:00:59 7 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:01:06 8 Coulton Hartrich (Athletix Benefitting Globalbike) 0:01:15 9 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:01:17 10 Robin Eckmann (California-Giant Strawberries) 0:01:21 11 Cortlan Brown (Ski Utah Marketstar) 0:02:00 12 Kirk Carlson (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear) 0:02:18 13 Alister Ratcliff (Chipotle First Solar) 0:02:19 14 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-Hour Energy) 0:02:20 15 Jeff Perrin (Juwi Solar Cycling Team) 0:02:21 16 Stephen Mull (Audi) 0:02:32 17 Torey Philipp (California-Giant Strawberries) 18 Brian Hitchcock (Herriott Sports Performance) 0:02:36 19 Greg Krause (Juwi Solar Cycling Team) 0:02:47 20 James Mattis (California-Giant Strawberries) 0:03:14 21 Yannick Eckmann (California-Giant Strawberries) 0:03:21 22 Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:03:29 23 Sam Bassetti (California-Giant Strawberries) 0:03:32 24 Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:03:46 25 Stephen Bedford (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing) 0:03:47 26 Orion Berryman (Spy-Swamis DET) 0:03:48 27 Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:03:50 28 Tyler Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles Racing Team) 0:03:52 29 Jesse Moore (California-Giant Strawberries) 0:03:55 30 Matt Lyons (University of Denver) 0:03:56 31 Mark Vergari (Hutch's/Bend Dental/Lowes) 0:04:07 32 Jake Stocking (Revolution Cafe Rio) 0:04:16 33 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 34 Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 0:04:27 35 Zach McDonald (Rapha Focus) 0:04:30 36 Scott Tietzel (Juwi Solar Cycling Team) 0:04:32 37 Lang Reynolds (RSV-Stuttgart-Vaigingen) 0:04:35 38 Ian Holt (Juwi Solar Cycling Team) 0:04:51 39 Zac Davies (Team Exergy) 0:04:52 40 Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:05:19 41 Rob Scheffler (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:05:24 42 Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 0:05:30 43 Sean Crooks (RMCC Express) 0:05:33 44 Dan McDonald (Rideokanagan) 0:05:45 45 Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles Racing Team) 0:05:49 46 Hunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles Racing Team) 0:05:53 47 Erik Slack (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:05:54 48 Garrett Suydam (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank) 0:06:00 49 Scott Gray (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing) 50 Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 0:06:02 51 Griffin Easter (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team p/b Castelli) 52 Andy Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:06:06 53 Paul Warner (Trailhead Chiropractic) 0:06:12 54 Andrew Boone (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing) 0:06:25 55 Gordon Jewett (RMCC Express) 0:06:45 56 Jos Le Roux (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear) 0:06:55 57 Brendan Treacy (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing) 0:07:07 58 Jonathan Moskowitz (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:07:13 59 Ty Tuttle (BOO Bicycles) 0:07:32 60 Craig Magee (Natural Grocers) 0:07:58 61 Michael Ven Den Ham (Rideokanagan) 0:08:24 62 Arthur Rand (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:08:27 63 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachio Pro Cycling) 0:08:29 64 Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear) 0:08:41 65 David Robinson 0:09:14 66 Patrick Means (Team S&M) 0:09:17 67 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear) 0:09:41 68 Manuel Fehlmann (Rideokanagan) 0:10:01 69 Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:10:48 70 Patrick Caro (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear) 0:11:07 71 Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear) 0:12:25 72 Shane Buysse (Spy Swamis DET) 0:12:36 73 Ben Thompson (BendBroadband/WebCyclery.com) 0:12:59 74 Christopher Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:13:58 75 Michael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear) 0:15:23 76 Matt Schaupp (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team p/b Castelli) 0:15:51 77 Carl Decker (Giant Bicycles) 0:17:27 78 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:20:49 79 Seth Cowie (Rideokanagan) 0:20:53 80 Andrew Hemesath (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank) 0:23:34 81 Winston David (Athletix Benefitting Globalbike) 0:24:40 82 Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:24:59 83 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande/BCSM) 0:25:57 84 Marcel J Delisser (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:27:10 85 Kyle Buckosky (Garneau Evolution) 0:27:17 86 Daniel Bechtold (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:27:48 87 Jon Moro 0:30:04 88 Tobin Ortenblad (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team p/b Castelli) 0:31:18 89 Michael Palmer (Veloce Racing pb Smith & Nephew) 0:33:30 90 Brett Peters 0:34:22 91 Carl Hoefer (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing) 0:35:52 92 Scott Manktelow (RMCC Express) 0:36:00 93 Michael Booth (Ski Utah Marketstar) 0:38:40 94 Andrew Bosco (Socalcycling.com) 0:39:23 95 Marvin Guzman (Rideokanagan) 0:41:06 96 Mackenzie Kelly (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team p/b Castelli) 0:43:42 97 Matt Pence (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 0:46:18 98 Stephen Ushy (Balance Point Racing) 0:54:53 99 Clayton Meisner (Rideokanagan) 0:57:42 100 Adam Edgerton (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing) 1:02:45 101 William Laubernds (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing) 1:03:53 102 David Mesa (Chica Sexy !) 1:06:48 103 Dylan Harris (Rideokanagan) 1:17:03

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck) 0:45:40 2 Kelli Emmett (Giant Bicycles) 3 Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY12) 4 Rhae Shaw (Exergy TWENTY12) 5 Hilary Billington (Veloce Racing p/b Smith & Nephew) 6 Ivy Audrain (Keller Rohrback) 7 Jennifer Burtner (Olympia Orthopaedic Associates) 8 Zayda Maguire (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder) 9 Nicole Justice (Stevens Bikes p/b pactimo) 10 Lindsay Fox (Athletes Lounge Cycling Team) 11 Kristina Lackner (Hutch's-Co-Motion) 12 Lisa Turnbull (REP) 13 Rosalyn Zylkowski (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team) 14 Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:00:10 15 Erin Playman (Gentle Lovers) 0:01:09 16 Jennifer Schulz (Balance Point Racing/Fresh Air Concept) 0:03:47 17 Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) 18 Abby Mickey (GS Panache Horizon Organic) 19 Sara Fletcher (West Coast Women's Cycling p/b Ninkasi) 0:04:33 20 Rachel Cieslewicz (Canyon Bicycles) 0:06:30 DNF Jennifer App (Kaladi-Subway)