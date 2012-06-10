Trending

Perrin and Lehmann win Hood River criterium

English, Shaw defend leads going into final stage

Image 1 of 6

Kelli Emmett attacked early and often but couldn't dislodge Rhae Shaw or Alison Tetrick

Kelli Emmett attacked early and often but couldn't dislodge Rhae Shaw or Alison Tetrick
(Image credit: Mt. Hood Cycling Classic)
Image 2 of 6

Nate English finished safely in the bunch and kept yellow

Nate English finished safely in the bunch and kept yellow
(Image credit: Mt. Hood Cycling Classic)
Image 3 of 6

Lehmann overtook Emmett at the line in the women's race

Lehmann overtook Emmett at the line in the women's race
(Image credit: Mt. Hood Cycling Classic)
Image 4 of 6

Jeff Perrin and his break companions just barely held off the field

Jeff Perrin and his break companions just barely held off the field
(Image credit: Mt. Hood Cycling Classic)
Image 5 of 6

The men's podium from left: Nate Wilson, Jeff Perrin and Chris Wingfield

The men's podium from left: Nate Wilson, Jeff Perrin and Chris Wingfield
(Image credit: Mt. Hood Cycling Classic)
Image 6 of 6

Rhae Shaw finished fourth to defend her overall lead

Rhae Shaw finished fourth to defend her overall lead
(Image credit: Mt. Hood Cycling Classic)

Jeff Perrin (Juwi Solar) and Jennifer Lehman of Trek/Red Truck won the highly-technical downtown Hood River Criterium Saturday evening. Nate English and Rhae Shaw defended their overall leads in the men's and women's races.

Perrin, 18, was part of a three-man group which got away with less than 10 laps of the circuit course to go. He was together with Nate Wilson of Cal Giant Berry/Specialized and Jeff Wingfield of Hagens Berman. They had a lead of only 10 seconds with three laps to go, and by the time they approached the finish line, the field virtually had them. Perrin came through the last corner as second but was able to pass Wilson to take the win, with Wingfield taking third.

English finished in the bunch to maintain his overall lead.

The pace was high in the women's race, as third-overall Kelli Emmet of Gian repeatedly tried to escape and was repeatedly caught again by second-overall Alison Tetrick (ExergyTWENTY12). A mass sprint settled the race, with Lehmann coming from third wheel to overtake Emmet, who finished second, and Tetrick, third.Tetrick's teammate and overall leader Shaw was fourth, which was enough to maintain her overall lead.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Perrin (Juwi Solar Cycling Team)1:02:04
2Nate Wilson (California-Giant Strawberries)
3Christopher Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
4Sam Bassetti (California-Giant Strawberries)
5Stephen Leece (California-Giant Strawberries)
6Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear)
7Michael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear)
8Griffin Easter (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team p/b Castelli)
9Andy Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)
10Robin Eckmann (California-Giant Strawberries)
11Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
12Marcel J Delisser (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
13Stephen Mull (Audi)
14Stephen Bedford (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing)
15Coulton Hartrich (Athletix Benefitting Globalbike)
16Zac Davies (Team Exergy)
17Gordon Jewett (RMCC Express)
18Yannick Eckmann (California-Giant Strawberries)
19Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
20Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles Racing Team)
21Garrett Suydam (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank)
22Cortlan Brown (Ski Utah Marketstar)
23Zach McDonald (Rapha Focus)
24Orion Berryman (Spy-Swamis DET)
25Dan McDonald (Rideokanagan)
26Tobin Ortenblad (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team p/b Castelli)
27Matt Lyons (University of Denver)
28Torey Philipp (California-Giant Strawberries)
29Rob Scheffler (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
30Alister Ratcliff (Chipotle First Solar)
31Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear)
32Scott Tietzel (Juwi Solar Cycling Team)
33Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
34Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
35Kirk Carlson (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear)
36Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
37Daniel Bechtold (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
38Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
39Ty Tuttle (BOO Bicycles)
40Manuel Fehlmann (Rideokanagan)
41Ben Thompson (BendBroadband/WebCyclery.com)
42Mark Vergari (Hutch's/Bend Dental/Lowes)
43Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
44Evan Huffman (California-Giant Strawberries)
45Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes)
46James Mattis (California-Giant Strawberries)
47Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear)
48Scott Gray (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing)
49David Robinson
50Jesse Moore (California-Giant Strawberries)
51Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
52Julian Kyer (Juwi Solar Cycling Team)
53Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
54Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)
55Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachio Pro Cycling)
56Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
57Lang Reynolds (RSV-Stuttgart-Vaigingen)
58Hunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles Racing Team)
59Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
60Greg Krause (Juwi Solar Cycling Team)
61Andrew Bosco (Socalcycling.com)
62Jon Moro
63Michael Palmer (Veloce Racing pb Smith & Nephew)
64Jake Stocking (Revolution Cafe Rio)
65Paul Warner (Trailhead Chiropractic)
66Michael Ven Den Ham (Rideokanagan)
67Shane Buysse (Spy Swamis DET)
68Matt Schaupp (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team p/b Castelli)
69Andrew Boone (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing)
70Brett Peters
71Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande/BCSM)
72Carl Hoefer (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing)
73Patrick Means (Team S&M)
74Arthur Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)
75Jonathan Moskowitz (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
76Tyler Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles Racing Team)
77Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
78Craig Magee (Natural Grocers)
79David Mesa (Chica Sexy !)
80Brendan Treacy (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing)
81Patrick Caro (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear)0:02:58
82Carl Decker (Giant Bicycles)0:10:21
83Jos Le Roux (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear)0:00:40
84Ian Holt (Juwi Solar Cycling Team)
85Erik Slack (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
86Sean Crooks (RMCC Express)
87Brian Hitchcock (Herriott Sports Performance)
88Mackenzie Kelly (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team p/b Castelli)0:04:05
89Matt Pence (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:06:00
90Andrew Hemesath (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank)0:08:40
91Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:13:49
92Seth Cowie (Rideokanagan)0:14:00
93Dylan Harris (Rideokanagan)
94Stephen Ushy (Balance Point Racing)0:21:00
95Clayton Meisner (Rideokanagan)0:21:40
96William Laubernds (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing)0:21:56
97Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava)
98Kyle Buckosky (Garneau Evolution)
99Scott Manktelow (RMCC Express)
100Winston David (Athletix Benefitting Globalbike)
101Adam Edgerton (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing)
102Marvin Guzman (Rideokanagan)0:29:56
103Michael Booth (Ski Utah Marketstar)0:30:26
104Steven Wilssens (Bikesale.com)0:42:56
105Jeffrey Pollock (Portland Velo)
106Patrick St John Lynch (Davis Bike Club)
107Mackenzie Garvin (Cyclemiesters Bow Cycle)
108Dustin Hahn (Marc Pro - Strava)
109Joseph Petrowski (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank)
110Colton Hlavinka (Volkswagen Boise)
111Garrett McAlister (Canyon Bicycles Racing Team)

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)5:13:46
2Nate Wilson (California-Giant Strawberries)0:00:13
3Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)0:00:29
4Evan Huffman (California-Giant Strawberries)0:00:34
5Stephen Leece (California-Giant Strawberries)0:00:41
6Julian Kyer (Juwi Solar Cycling Team)0:00:59
7Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:06
8Coulton Hartrich (Athletix Benefitting Globalbike)0:01:15
9Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:17
10Robin Eckmann (California-Giant Strawberries)0:01:21
11Cortlan Brown (Ski Utah Marketstar)0:02:00
12Kirk Carlson (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear)0:02:18
13Alister Ratcliff (Chipotle First Solar)0:02:19
14Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)0:02:20
15Jeff Perrin (Juwi Solar Cycling Team)0:02:21
16Stephen Mull (Audi)0:02:32
17Torey Philipp (California-Giant Strawberries)
18Brian Hitchcock (Herriott Sports Performance)0:02:36
19Greg Krause (Juwi Solar Cycling Team)0:02:47
20James Mattis (California-Giant Strawberries)0:03:14
21Yannick Eckmann (California-Giant Strawberries)0:03:21
22Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes)0:03:29
23Sam Bassetti (California-Giant Strawberries)0:03:32
24Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:03:46
25Stephen Bedford (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing)0:03:47
26Orion Berryman (Spy-Swamis DET)0:03:48
27Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:03:50
28Tyler Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles Racing Team)0:03:52
29Jesse Moore (California-Giant Strawberries)0:03:55
30Matt Lyons (University of Denver)0:03:56
31Mark Vergari (Hutch's/Bend Dental/Lowes)0:04:07
32Jake Stocking (Revolution Cafe Rio)0:04:16
33Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
34Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:04:27
35Zach McDonald (Rapha Focus)0:04:30
36Scott Tietzel (Juwi Solar Cycling Team)0:04:32
37Lang Reynolds (RSV-Stuttgart-Vaigingen)0:04:35
38Ian Holt (Juwi Solar Cycling Team)0:04:51
39Zac Davies (Team Exergy)0:04:52
40Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:05:19
41Rob Scheffler (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:05:24
42Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:05:30
43Sean Crooks (RMCC Express)0:05:33
44Dan McDonald (Rideokanagan)0:05:45
45Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles Racing Team)0:05:49
46Hunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles Racing Team)0:05:53
47Erik Slack (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:05:54
48Garrett Suydam (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank)0:06:00
49Scott Gray (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing)
50Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:06:02
51Griffin Easter (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team p/b Castelli)
52Andy Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)0:06:06
53Paul Warner (Trailhead Chiropractic)0:06:12
54Andrew Boone (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing)0:06:25
55Gordon Jewett (RMCC Express)0:06:45
56Jos Le Roux (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear)0:06:55
57Brendan Treacy (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing)0:07:07
58Jonathan Moskowitz (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:07:13
59Ty Tuttle (BOO Bicycles)0:07:32
60Craig Magee (Natural Grocers)0:07:58
61Michael Ven Den Ham (Rideokanagan)0:08:24
62Arthur Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)0:08:27
63Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachio Pro Cycling)0:08:29
64Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear)0:08:41
65David Robinson0:09:14
66Patrick Means (Team S&M)0:09:17
67Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear)0:09:41
68Manuel Fehlmann (Rideokanagan)0:10:01
69Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:10:48
70Patrick Caro (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear)0:11:07
71Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear)0:12:25
72Shane Buysse (Spy Swamis DET)0:12:36
73Ben Thompson (BendBroadband/WebCyclery.com)0:12:59
74Christopher Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:13:58
75Michael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear)0:15:23
76Matt Schaupp (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team p/b Castelli)0:15:51
77Carl Decker (Giant Bicycles)0:17:27
78Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:20:49
79Seth Cowie (Rideokanagan)0:20:53
80Andrew Hemesath (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank)0:23:34
81Winston David (Athletix Benefitting Globalbike)0:24:40
82Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava)0:24:59
83Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande/BCSM)0:25:57
84Marcel J Delisser (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:27:10
85Kyle Buckosky (Garneau Evolution)0:27:17
86Daniel Bechtold (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:27:48
87Jon Moro0:30:04
88Tobin Ortenblad (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team p/b Castelli)0:31:18
89Michael Palmer (Veloce Racing pb Smith & Nephew)0:33:30
90Brett Peters0:34:22
91Carl Hoefer (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing)0:35:52
92Scott Manktelow (RMCC Express)0:36:00
93Michael Booth (Ski Utah Marketstar)0:38:40
94Andrew Bosco (Socalcycling.com)0:39:23
95Marvin Guzman (Rideokanagan)0:41:06
96Mackenzie Kelly (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team p/b Castelli)0:43:42
97Matt Pence (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:46:18
98Stephen Ushy (Balance Point Racing)0:54:53
99Clayton Meisner (Rideokanagan)0:57:42
100Adam Edgerton (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing)1:02:45
101William Laubernds (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing)1:03:53
102David Mesa (Chica Sexy !)1:06:48
103Dylan Harris (Rideokanagan)1:17:03

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck)0:45:40
2Kelli Emmett (Giant Bicycles)
3Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY12)
4Rhae Shaw (Exergy TWENTY12)
5Hilary Billington (Veloce Racing p/b Smith & Nephew)
6Ivy Audrain (Keller Rohrback)
7Jennifer Burtner (Olympia Orthopaedic Associates)
8Zayda Maguire (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
9Nicole Justice (Stevens Bikes p/b pactimo)
10Lindsay Fox (Athletes Lounge Cycling Team)
11Kristina Lackner (Hutch's-Co-Motion)
12Lisa Turnbull (REP)
13Rosalyn Zylkowski (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)
14Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:00:10
15Erin Playman (Gentle Lovers)0:01:09
16Jennifer Schulz (Balance Point Racing/Fresh Air Concept)0:03:47
17Rebecca Rusch (Specialized)
18Abby Mickey (GS Panache Horizon Organic)
19Sara Fletcher (West Coast Women's Cycling p/b Ninkasi)0:04:33
20Rachel Cieslewicz (Canyon Bicycles)0:06:30
DNFJennifer App (Kaladi-Subway)

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhae Shaw (Exergy TWENTY12)4:09:31
2Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY12)0:01:35
3Kelli Emmett (Giant Bicycles)0:07:49
4Rosalyn Zylkowski (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)0:13:14
5Kristina Lackner (Hutch's-Co-Motion)0:13:44
6Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck)0:13:56
7Nicole Justice (Stevens Bikes p/b pactimo)0:14:31
8Jennifer Burtner (Olympia Orthopaedic Associates)0:14:44
9Lisa Turnbull (REP)0:15:28
10Lindsay Fox (Athletes Lounge Cycling Team)0:16:28
11Rebecca Rusch (Specialized)0:16:30
12Hilary Billington (Veloce Racing p/b Smith & Nephew)0:17:21
13Erin Playman (Gentle Lovers)0:18:05
14Jennifer Schulz (Balance Point Racing/Fresh Air Concept)0:19:36
15Zayda Maguire (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:23:13
16Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:29:07
17Ivy Audrain (Keller Rohrback)0:32:16
18Sara Fletcher (West Coast Women's Cycling p/b Ninkasi)0:32:35
19Rachel Cieslewicz (Canyon Bicycles)0:35:43
20Abby Mickey (GS Panache Horizon Organic)0:44:13

