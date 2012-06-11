Image 1 of 6 The Mt. Hood overall podium for women: (from left) Kelli Emmett, Rhae Shaw and Alison Tetrick (Image credit: Mt. Hood Cycling Classic) Image 2 of 6 Rhae Shaw won her third stage and the overall Sunday (Image credit: Mt. Hood Cycling Classic) Image 3 of 6 Kelli Emmett climbed into second overall Sunday (Image credit: Mt. Hood Cycling Classic) Image 4 of 6 Coulton Hartrich won his second stage Sunday (Image credit: Mt. Hood Cycling Classic) Image 5 of 6 Race leader Nate English leads the small chase group (Image credit: Mt. Hood Cycling Classic) Image 6 of 6 Overall winner Nate Wilson checks his time at the end of stage 4 (Image credit: Mt. Hood Cycling Classic)

Stage 1 winner Coulton Hartrich (Athletix Cycling/Globalbike) grabbed his second win of the Mt. Hood Cycling Classic Sunday as Nate Wilson joined Hartrich in a two-man breakaway that propelled the 22-year-old California Giant Berry/Specialized rider to the overall win.

In the women's race, ExergyTWENTY12's Rhae Shaw took her third stage win in four tries to seal her overall victory, while mountain bike pro Kelli Emmett (Giant) climbed her way from third overall into the second spot, knocking Shaw's teammate Alison Tetrick into third.

The fourth and final stage of the stage race lived up to its “queen stage” billing by shaking up the overall after challenging the men with 146 km and more than 3,048 feet of climbing through the Mt. Hood National Forest. The women covered 116 km and more than 2,348 meters of climbing for their final stage.

Cal Giant Berry Farms used its superior numbers and multiple threats for the overall to put English and his lone teammate, Roman Kilun, on the defensive all day long, eventually isolating English and launching Wilson, who started the day second overall, into the winning move.

Wilson started the day just 13 seconds down on English, and the two escapees topped the final summit with a 50-second gap over a small chase group led by the race leader. The pair added another 10 seconds to the gap on the climb up to the finish at the Cooper Spur Ski Area, where Wilson came in 47 seconds ahead of English to snatch the overall win.

Wilson's teammate, Stephen Leece, who started the stage 41 seconds down, also jumped ahead of English on the climb to Cooper Spur, coming in exactly 41 seconds ahead of the 2011 overall winner and grabbing the four-second time bonus for third on the stage. It was enough to knock English down to third overall, while Hartich's winning ride bumped him from 8th overall to fourth.

Shaw and Emmett formed their breakaway in the women's race by getting away from a severely fractured field on the final summit of the day, after which Emmett used her descending skills to distance herself from the race leader in attempt for a solo win. But Shaw reeled Emmett back on the ascent to Cooper Spur and then refused to work in hopes that Tetrick, who was behind chasing furiously, could save her second spot overall.

Emmett towed Shaw the last 15 km and then watched as the race leader left her behind 500 meters from the finish to solo in for the victory. Emmett's frustration was eased a bit when Tetrick came in more than 10 minutes behind, lifting the Giant rider into second overall. Tetrick held on for third overall, however, and stage 3 winner Jennifer Lehmann (Trek/Red Truck) grabbed fourth overall.



Results

Elite men - Stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coulton Hartrich (Athletix Benefitting Globalbike) 4:13:39 2 Nate Wilson (California-Giant Strawberries) 0:00:13 3 Stephen Leece (California-Giant Strawberries) 0:00:19 4 Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:01:00 5 Jeff Perrin (Juwi Solar Cycling Team) 6 Kirk Carlson (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear) 0:01:07 7 Evan Huffman (California-Giant Strawberries) 0:01:35 8 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 0:03:01 9 Stephen Mull (Audi) 0:03:06 10 Torey Philipp (California-Giant Strawberries) 0:03:20 11 Lang Reynolds (RSV-Stuttgart-Vaigingen) 0:04:45 12 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:04:56 13 Erik Slack (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 14 Scott Gray (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing) 0:06:16 15 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande/BCSM) 0:06:36 16 Arthur Rand (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:06:50 17 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:07:19 18 Manuel Fehlmann (Rideokanagan) 0:07:23 19 Alister Ratcliff (Chipotle First Solar) 0:07:24 20 Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:08:15 21 James Mattis (California-Giant Strawberries) 0:11:39 22 Ian Holt (Juwi Solar Cycling Team) 0:11:54 23 Griffin Easter (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team p/b Castelli) 24 Cortlan Brown (Ski Utah Marketstar) 0:12:03 25 Jake Stocking (Revolution Cafe Rio) 0:12:16 26 Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles Racing Team) 0:12:25 27 Orion Berryman (Spy-Swamis DET) 0:12:44 28 Robin Eckmann (California-Giant Strawberries) 0:13:46 29 Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:14:24 30 Kyle Buckosky (Garneau Evolution) 0:15:34 31 Jon Moro 0:15:47 32 Ben Thompson (BendBroadband/WebCyclery.com) 0:16:09 33 Greg Krause (Juwi Solar Cycling Team) 0:16:51 34 Jos Le Roux (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear) 0:18:33 35 Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 0:22:05 36 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava) 37 Michael Ven Den Ham (Rideokanagan) 0:22:26 38 Brian Hitchcock (Herriott Sports Performance) 39 Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:22:41 40 Gordon Jewett (RMCC Express) 0:23:19 41 Dan McDonald (Rideokanagan) 0:24:08 42 Zach McDonald (Rapha Focus) 0:25:23 43 Sean Crooks (RMCC Express) 0:26:10 44 Michael Palmer (Veloce Racing pb Smith & Nephew) 45 Shane Buysse (Spy Swamis DET) 0:28:08 46 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachio Pro Cycling) 0:28:11 47 Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:28:15 48 Jonathan Moskowitz (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 49 Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 0:29:56 50 Andrew Boone (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing) 0:32:25 51 Michael Booth (Ski Utah Marketstar) 0:33:01 52 Marcel J Delisser (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:33:29 53 Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear) 54 Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 0:33:38 55 Yannick Eckmann (California-Giant Strawberries) 0:34:04 56 Sam Bassetti (California-Giant Strawberries) 57 Marvin Guzman (Rideokanagan) 58 Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes) 59 Andy Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:34:17 60 Scott Manktelow (RMCC Express) 0:35:06 61 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-Hour Energy) 0:35:19 62 Andrew Hemesath (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank) 0:35:50 63 Mark Vergari (Hutch's/Bend Dental/Lowes) 0:36:04 64 Brett Peters 0:37:25 65 Tobin Ortenblad (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team p/b Castelli) 0:37:51 66 Hunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles Racing Team) 0:38:51 67 Brendan Treacy (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing) 0:38:53 68 Garrett Suydam (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank) 0:39:38 69 Michael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear) 0:41:54 70 Tyler Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles Racing Team) 0:44:41 71 Stephen Bedford (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing) 0:47:12 72 Ty Tuttle (BOO Bicycles) 0:48:59 73 Paul Warner (Trailhead Chiropractic) 0:53:50 74 Matt Pence (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 0:57:28 75 Zac Davies (Team Exergy) 0:57:43 76 Seth Cowie (Rideokanagan) 1:06:12 77 Stephen Ushy (Balance Point Racing) 78 Mackenzie Kelly (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team p/b Castelli) 1:10:07 79 Matt Schaupp (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team p/b Castelli) 1:11:47

Elite Women - Stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhae Shaw (Exergy TWENTY12) 3:58:44 2 Kelli Emmett (Giant Bicycles) 0:00:15 3 Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:10:21 4 Nicole Justice (Stevens Bikes p/b pactimo) 0:10:37 5 Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck) 0:10:59 6 Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:11:34 7 Hilary Billington (Veloce Racing p/b Smith & Nephew) 0:11:56 8 Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) 0:12:24 9 Lindsay Fox (Athletes Lounge Cycling Team) 0:12:57 10 Zayda Maguire (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder) 0:17:23 11 Jennifer Schulz (Balance Point Racing/Fresh Air Concept) 0:18:42 12 Erin Playman (Gentle Lovers) 0:19:00 13 Kristina Lackner (Hutch's-Co-Motion) 14 Lisa Turnbull (REP) 0:24:50 15 Jennifer Burtner (Olympia Orthopaedic Associates) 0:25:52 16 Sara Fletcher (West Coast Women's Cycling p/b Ninkasi) 0:26:29 17 Rosalyn Zylkowski (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team) 0:37:17

Elite men overall classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nate Wilson (California-Giant Strawberries) 9:27:45 2 Stephen Leece (California-Giant Strawberries) 0:00:36 3 Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:00:40 4 Coulton Hartrich (Athletix Benefitting Globalbike) 0:00:45 5 Evan Huffman (California-Giant Strawberries) 0:01:49 6 Jeff Perrin (Juwi Solar Cycling Team) 0:03:01 7 Kirk Carlson (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear) 0:03:05 8 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 0:03:10 9 Stephen Mull (Audi) 0:05:18 10 Torey Philipp (California-Giant Strawberries) 0:05:32 11 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:05:42 12 Lang Reynolds (RSV-Stuttgart-Vaigingen) 0:09:00 13 Alister Ratcliff (Chipotle First Solar) 0:09:23 14 Erik Slack (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:09:50 15 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:11:15 16 Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:11:45 17 Scott Gray (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing) 0:11:56 18 Cortlan Brown (Ski Utah Marketstar) 0:13:42 19 James Mattis (California-Giant Strawberries) 0:14:33 20 Robin Eckmann (California-Giant Strawberries) 0:14:47 21 Arthur Rand (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:14:57 22 Ian Holt (Juwi Solar Cycling Team) 0:15:45 23 Orion Berryman (Spy-Swamis DET) 0:16:12 24 Jake Stocking (Revolution Cafe Rio) 25 Manuel Fehlmann (Rideokanagan) 0:17:04 26 Griffin Easter (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team p/b Castelli) 0:17:40 27 Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:17:50 28 Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles Racing Team) 0:17:54 29 Greg Krause (Juwi Solar Cycling Team) 0:19:18 30 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:23:02 31 Brian Hitchcock (Herriott Sports Performance) 0:24:02 32 Jos Le Roux (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear) 0:24:28 33 Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 0:26:12 34 Ben Thompson (BendBroadband/WebCyclery.com) 0:28:48 35 Dan McDonald (Rideokanagan) 0:29:33 36 Zach McDonald (Rapha Focus) 37 Gordon Jewett (RMCC Express) 0:29:44 38 Michael Ven Den Ham (Rideokanagan) 0:30:30 39 Sean Crooks (RMCC Express) 0:30:43 40 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande/BCSM) 0:32:13 41 Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:33:09 42 Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:33:14 43 Jonathan Moskowitz (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:35:08 44 Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 0:35:38 45 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachio Pro Cycling) 0:36:20 46 Yannick Eckmann (California-Giant Strawberries) 0:37:05 47 Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:37:13 48 Sam Bassetti (California-Giant Strawberries) 0:37:16 49 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-Hour Energy) 0:37:19 50 Andrew Boone (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing) 0:38:30 51 Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 0:38:48 52 Mark Vergari (Hutch's/Bend Dental/Lowes) 0:39:51 53 Andy Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:40:03 54 Shane Buysse (Spy Swamis DET) 0:40:24 55 Kyle Buckosky (Garneau Evolution) 0:42:31 56 Hunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles Racing Team) 0:44:24 57 Garrett Suydam (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank) 0:45:18 58 Jon Moro 0:45:31 59 Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear) 0:45:34 60 Brendan Treacy (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing) 0:45:40 61 Tyler Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles Racing Team) 0:48:13 62 Stephen Bedford (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing) 0:50:39 63 Ty Tuttle (BOO Bicycles) 0:56:11 64 Michael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear) 0:56:57 65 Andrew Hemesath (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank) 0:59:04 66 Michael Palmer (Veloce Racing pb Smith & Nephew) 0:59:20 67 Paul Warner (Trailhead Chiropractic) 0:59:42 68 Marcel J Delisser (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 1:00:19 69 Zac Davies (Team Exergy) 1:02:15 70 Tobin Ortenblad (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team p/b Castelli) 1:08:49 71 Scott Manktelow (RMCC Express) 1:10:46 72 Michael Booth (Ski Utah Marketstar) 1:11:21 73 Brett Peters 1:11:27 74 Marvin Guzman (Rideokanagan) 1:14:50 75 Seth Cowie (Rideokanagan) 1:26:45 76 Matt Schaupp (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team p/b Castelli) 1:27:18 77 Matt Pence (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 1:43:26 78 Mackenzie Kelly (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team p/b Castelli) 1:53:29 79 Stephen Ushy (Balance Point Racing) 2:00:45