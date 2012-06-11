Trending

Wilson and Shaw clinch overall titles at Mount Hood

Second stage win for Hartrich, third for Shaw

The Mt. Hood overall podium for women: (from left) Kelli Emmett, Rhae Shaw and Alison Tetrick

Rhae Shaw won her third stage and the overall Sunday

Kelli Emmett climbed into second overall Sunday

Coulton Hartrich won his second stage Sunday

Race leader Nate English leads the small chase group

Overall winner Nate Wilson checks his time at the end of stage 4

Stage 1 winner Coulton Hartrich (Athletix Cycling/Globalbike) grabbed his second win of the Mt. Hood Cycling Classic Sunday as Nate Wilson joined Hartrich in a two-man breakaway that propelled the 22-year-old California Giant Berry/Specialized rider to the overall win.

In the women's race, ExergyTWENTY12's Rhae Shaw took her third stage win in four tries to seal her overall victory, while mountain bike pro Kelli Emmett (Giant) climbed her way from third overall into the second spot, knocking Shaw's teammate Alison Tetrick into third.

The fourth and final stage of the stage race lived up to its “queen stage” billing by shaking up the overall after challenging the men with 146 km and more than 3,048 feet of climbing through the Mt. Hood National Forest. The women covered 116 km and more than 2,348 meters of climbing for their final stage.

Cal Giant Berry Farms used its superior numbers and multiple threats for the overall to put English and his lone teammate, Roman Kilun, on the defensive all day long, eventually isolating English and launching Wilson, who started the day second overall, into the winning move.

Wilson started the day just 13 seconds down on English, and the two escapees topped the final summit with a 50-second gap over a small chase group led by the race leader. The pair added another 10 seconds to the gap on the climb up to the finish at the Cooper Spur Ski Area, where Wilson came in 47 seconds ahead of English to snatch the overall win.

Wilson's teammate, Stephen Leece, who started the stage 41 seconds down, also jumped ahead of English on the climb to Cooper Spur, coming in exactly 41 seconds ahead of the 2011 overall winner and grabbing the four-second time bonus for third on the stage. It was enough to knock English down to third overall, while Hartich's winning ride bumped him from 8th overall to fourth.

Shaw and Emmett formed their breakaway in the women's race by getting away from a severely fractured field on the final summit of the day, after which Emmett used her descending skills to distance herself from the race leader in attempt for a solo win. But Shaw reeled Emmett back on the ascent to Cooper Spur and then refused to work in hopes that Tetrick, who was behind chasing furiously, could save her second spot overall.

Emmett towed Shaw the last 15 km and then watched as the race leader left her behind 500 meters from the finish to solo in for the victory. Emmett's frustration was eased a bit when Tetrick came in more than 10 minutes behind, lifting the Giant rider into second overall. Tetrick held on for third overall, however, and stage 3 winner Jennifer Lehmann (Trek/Red Truck) grabbed fourth overall.

Results

Elite men - Stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coulton Hartrich (Athletix Benefitting Globalbike)4:13:39
2Nate Wilson (California-Giant Strawberries)0:00:13
3Stephen Leece (California-Giant Strawberries)0:00:19
4Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:01:00
5Jeff Perrin (Juwi Solar Cycling Team)
6Kirk Carlson (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear)0:01:07
7Evan Huffman (California-Giant Strawberries)0:01:35
8Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)0:03:01
9Stephen Mull (Audi)0:03:06
10Torey Philipp (California-Giant Strawberries)0:03:20
11Lang Reynolds (RSV-Stuttgart-Vaigingen)0:04:45
12Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)0:04:56
13Erik Slack (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
14Scott Gray (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing)0:06:16
15Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande/BCSM)0:06:36
16Arthur Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)0:06:50
17Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:07:19
18Manuel Fehlmann (Rideokanagan)0:07:23
19Alister Ratcliff (Chipotle First Solar)0:07:24
20Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:08:15
21James Mattis (California-Giant Strawberries)0:11:39
22Ian Holt (Juwi Solar Cycling Team)0:11:54
23Griffin Easter (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team p/b Castelli)
24Cortlan Brown (Ski Utah Marketstar)0:12:03
25Jake Stocking (Revolution Cafe Rio)0:12:16
26Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles Racing Team)0:12:25
27Orion Berryman (Spy-Swamis DET)0:12:44
28Robin Eckmann (California-Giant Strawberries)0:13:46
29Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:14:24
30Kyle Buckosky (Garneau Evolution)0:15:34
31Jon Moro0:15:47
32Ben Thompson (BendBroadband/WebCyclery.com)0:16:09
33Greg Krause (Juwi Solar Cycling Team)0:16:51
34Jos Le Roux (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear)0:18:33
35Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:22:05
36Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)
37Michael Ven Den Ham (Rideokanagan)0:22:26
38Brian Hitchcock (Herriott Sports Performance)
39Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:22:41
40Gordon Jewett (RMCC Express)0:23:19
41Dan McDonald (Rideokanagan)0:24:08
42Zach McDonald (Rapha Focus)0:25:23
43Sean Crooks (RMCC Express)0:26:10
44Michael Palmer (Veloce Racing pb Smith & Nephew)
45Shane Buysse (Spy Swamis DET)0:28:08
46Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachio Pro Cycling)0:28:11
47Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:28:15
48Jonathan Moskowitz (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
49Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:29:56
50Andrew Boone (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing)0:32:25
51Michael Booth (Ski Utah Marketstar)0:33:01
52Marcel J Delisser (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:33:29
53Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear)
54Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:33:38
55Yannick Eckmann (California-Giant Strawberries)0:34:04
56Sam Bassetti (California-Giant Strawberries)
57Marvin Guzman (Rideokanagan)
58Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes)
59Andy Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)0:34:17
60Scott Manktelow (RMCC Express)0:35:06
61Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)0:35:19
62Andrew Hemesath (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank)0:35:50
63Mark Vergari (Hutch's/Bend Dental/Lowes)0:36:04
64Brett Peters0:37:25
65Tobin Ortenblad (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team p/b Castelli)0:37:51
66Hunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles Racing Team)0:38:51
67Brendan Treacy (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing)0:38:53
68Garrett Suydam (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank)0:39:38
69Michael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear)0:41:54
70Tyler Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles Racing Team)0:44:41
71Stephen Bedford (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing)0:47:12
72Ty Tuttle (BOO Bicycles)0:48:59
73Paul Warner (Trailhead Chiropractic)0:53:50
74Matt Pence (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:57:28
75Zac Davies (Team Exergy)0:57:43
76Seth Cowie (Rideokanagan)1:06:12
77Stephen Ushy (Balance Point Racing)
78Mackenzie Kelly (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team p/b Castelli)1:10:07
79Matt Schaupp (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team p/b Castelli)1:11:47

Elite Women - Stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhae Shaw (Exergy TWENTY12)3:58:44
2Kelli Emmett (Giant Bicycles)0:00:15
3Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY12)0:10:21
4Nicole Justice (Stevens Bikes p/b pactimo)0:10:37
5Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck)0:10:59
6Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:11:34
7Hilary Billington (Veloce Racing p/b Smith & Nephew)0:11:56
8Rebecca Rusch (Specialized)0:12:24
9Lindsay Fox (Athletes Lounge Cycling Team)0:12:57
10Zayda Maguire (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:17:23
11Jennifer Schulz (Balance Point Racing/Fresh Air Concept)0:18:42
12Erin Playman (Gentle Lovers)0:19:00
13Kristina Lackner (Hutch's-Co-Motion)
14Lisa Turnbull (REP)0:24:50
15Jennifer Burtner (Olympia Orthopaedic Associates)0:25:52
16Sara Fletcher (West Coast Women's Cycling p/b Ninkasi)0:26:29
17Rosalyn Zylkowski (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)0:37:17

Elite men overall classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nate Wilson (California-Giant Strawberries)9:27:45
2Stephen Leece (California-Giant Strawberries)0:00:36
3Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:00:40
4Coulton Hartrich (Athletix Benefitting Globalbike)0:00:45
5Evan Huffman (California-Giant Strawberries)0:01:49
6Jeff Perrin (Juwi Solar Cycling Team)0:03:01
7Kirk Carlson (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear)0:03:05
8Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)0:03:10
9Stephen Mull (Audi)0:05:18
10Torey Philipp (California-Giant Strawberries)0:05:32
11Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)0:05:42
12Lang Reynolds (RSV-Stuttgart-Vaigingen)0:09:00
13Alister Ratcliff (Chipotle First Solar)0:09:23
14Erik Slack (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:09:50
15Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:11:15
16Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:11:45
17Scott Gray (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing)0:11:56
18Cortlan Brown (Ski Utah Marketstar)0:13:42
19James Mattis (California-Giant Strawberries)0:14:33
20Robin Eckmann (California-Giant Strawberries)0:14:47
21Arthur Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)0:14:57
22Ian Holt (Juwi Solar Cycling Team)0:15:45
23Orion Berryman (Spy-Swamis DET)0:16:12
24Jake Stocking (Revolution Cafe Rio)
25Manuel Fehlmann (Rideokanagan)0:17:04
26Griffin Easter (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team p/b Castelli)0:17:40
27Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:17:50
28Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles Racing Team)0:17:54
29Greg Krause (Juwi Solar Cycling Team)0:19:18
30Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)0:23:02
31Brian Hitchcock (Herriott Sports Performance)0:24:02
32Jos Le Roux (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear)0:24:28
33Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:26:12
34Ben Thompson (BendBroadband/WebCyclery.com)0:28:48
35Dan McDonald (Rideokanagan)0:29:33
36Zach McDonald (Rapha Focus)
37Gordon Jewett (RMCC Express)0:29:44
38Michael Ven Den Ham (Rideokanagan)0:30:30
39Sean Crooks (RMCC Express)0:30:43
40Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande/BCSM)0:32:13
41Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:33:09
42Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:33:14
43Jonathan Moskowitz (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:35:08
44Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:35:38
45Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachio Pro Cycling)0:36:20
46Yannick Eckmann (California-Giant Strawberries)0:37:05
47Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes)0:37:13
48Sam Bassetti (California-Giant Strawberries)0:37:16
49Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)0:37:19
50Andrew Boone (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing)0:38:30
51Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:38:48
52Mark Vergari (Hutch's/Bend Dental/Lowes)0:39:51
53Andy Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)0:40:03
54Shane Buysse (Spy Swamis DET)0:40:24
55Kyle Buckosky (Garneau Evolution)0:42:31
56Hunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles Racing Team)0:44:24
57Garrett Suydam (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank)0:45:18
58Jon Moro0:45:31
59Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear)0:45:34
60Brendan Treacy (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing)0:45:40
61Tyler Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles Racing Team)0:48:13
62Stephen Bedford (Team Oregon pb Laurelwood Brewing)0:50:39
63Ty Tuttle (BOO Bicycles)0:56:11
64Michael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear)0:56:57
65Andrew Hemesath (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank)0:59:04
66Michael Palmer (Veloce Racing pb Smith & Nephew)0:59:20
67Paul Warner (Trailhead Chiropractic)0:59:42
68Marcel J Delisser (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)1:00:19
69Zac Davies (Team Exergy)1:02:15
70Tobin Ortenblad (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team p/b Castelli)1:08:49
71Scott Manktelow (RMCC Express)1:10:46
72Michael Booth (Ski Utah Marketstar)1:11:21
73Brett Peters1:11:27
74Marvin Guzman (Rideokanagan)1:14:50
75Seth Cowie (Rideokanagan)1:26:45
76Matt Schaupp (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team p/b Castelli)1:27:18
77Matt Pence (Gateway Harley-Davidson)1:43:26
78Mackenzie Kelly (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team p/b Castelli)1:53:29
79Stephen Ushy (Balance Point Racing)2:00:45

Elite women overall classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhae Shaw (Exergy TWENTY12)8:08:05
2Kelli Emmett (Giant Bicycles)0:08:08
3Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY12)0:12:02
4Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck)0:25:05
5Nicole Justice (Stevens Bikes p/b pactimo)0:25:18
6Rebecca Rusch (Specialized)0:29:04
7Hilary Billington (Veloce Racing p/b Smith & Nephew)0:29:27
8Lindsay Fox (Athletes Lounge Cycling Team)0:29:35
9Kristina Lackner (Hutch's-Co-Motion)0:32:54
10Erin Playman (Gentle Lovers)0:37:15
11Jennifer Schulz (Balance Point Racing/Fresh Air Concept)0:38:28
12Lisa Turnbull (REP)0:40:28
13Zayda Maguire (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:40:46
14Jennifer Burtner (Olympia Orthopaedic Associates)
15Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:40:51
16Rosalyn Zylkowski (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)0:50:41
17Sara Fletcher (West Coast Women's Cycling p/b Ninkasi)0:59:14

