The first three stages of the Mountains To Beach were run, and won on Monday. The first stage, the Mountain Run started riders off in fine weather from the top of the Kosciuszko Chairlift to ride 12km with a finish in the middle of Thredbo Village.

While the weather didn't last, Jason English continued his form from 2009 with a winning time of 0:33.09. Andy Blair, second overall last year, was a close second (0:34:19) behind by one minute and 10 seconds. Andrew Fellows was hot on Andy's tail, 25 seconds later, with a time of 0:34:44.

The women's race was more hotly contested with Belinda Porter (0:48:21) conceding first place to Megan Dimozantos (0:48:06) by just 15 seconds. Amanda Sanderson came in third a further one minute, 22 seconds behind with a time of 0:49:43.

The weather turned to a light drizzle for the stage 2 cruise from Thredbo to Lake Crackenback Resort.

It then improved to provide ideal riding conditions, overcast with the track damp for stage 3 the Muster around Lake Crackenback Resort. The weather wasn't the only thing to change at Lake Crackenback Resort. The Muster has new tracks added this year with a loop through the National Park, making the track now 31km long and a little more challenging.

The track must have agreed with the lead riders, with a group of seven hotly contesting the first lap. At the finish line, it was Andy Blair who edged out Andrew Fellows on the line to win in 1:15:24, with Brad Morton coming in a second later at 1:15:25.

The women's race wasn't as tightly contested, with Megan Dimozantos finishing in 1:35:22, four and half minutes in front. Second and third places were contested with Belinda Porter (1:39:59) coming in just one second ahead of Clare Lonergan with 1:40:00.

Blair's win wasn't enough to take first place overall off English, who is one minute and eight seconds ahead overall on 1:48:35. Andrew Fellows is in third place with a total time of 1:50:08. Megan Dimozantos leads the women's overall at 2:23:28. Belinda Porter is just under four minutes behind on 2:28:20 with Clare Lonergan third on 2:30:00.

After the day's short stages, tomorrow will see the first of the long treks through the high country. Starting with a ride in the Ski Tube to Perisher, riders will then make their way through spectacular Kosciuszko National Park to Buckenderra Resort on the shores of Lake Eucumbene in the 80km Mountain Traverse.

Full Results

Stage 1 - Solo Open men 19-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason English 0:33:09 2 Andy Blair 0:01:10 3 Andrew Fellows 0:01:35 4 Brad Morton 0:02:21 5 Nick Both 0:02:39 6 Dennis Van Mill 0:05:23 7 Greg Porter 0:07:28 8 Scott Pomroy 0:07:56 9 Tim Curry 0:08:09 10 Tremaine Dickenson 0:08:17 11 Nicolas Menager 0:09:02 12 Adrian Keough 0:09:59 13 Grantley Butterfield 0:10:02 14 Aaron Wood 15 Craig Armour 0:10:14 16 Mark Shephard 0:10:40 17 Jason Mcavoy 0:11:04 18 Steven Timbrell 0:11:15 19 Ian Heddle 0:11:20 20 Mark Caulfield 0:11:24 21 Matthew Norton 0:12:57 22 David Smyth 0:13:22 23 Anthony Breen 0:13:37 24 David Evenden 0:13:42 25 Adam Mcgrath 0:13:59 26 Ron Whitehead 0:15:19 27 Paul Rutten 0:16:34 28 Kieran Macdonell 0:16:58 29 Chris Ryder 0:17:34 30 Michael Leung 0:17:46 31 David Reid 0:18:09 32 Richard Rooimans 0:18:47 33 Adam Wallace 0:19:25 34 Stuart Bouveng 0:21:39 35 Lloyd Newell 0:21:46 36 James Fraser 0:22:45 37 Jason Rutkowski 0:23:54 38 Adam Roberts 0:24:51 39 Chris Wilson 0:25:41 40 Dave Jackson 0:28:45 41 Matthew Barr 0:30:05 42 Conor Smyth 0:32:07 43 Rob Parbery 0:38:33 44 Andrew Myers 0:39:09 45 Andrew Thompson 0:43:16

Stage 1 - Solo Master men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Peil 0:40:13 2 Garry James 0:01:58 3 Luke O'Brien 0:03:27 4 David Cottee 0:03:48 5 Peter Cheesman 0:05:04 6 Richard Davis 0:05:19 7 Tony Frazer 8 Bill Thomson 0:05:25 9 Peter Salisnew 0:06:13 10 Ray Giddins 0:06:14 11 Peter Hinds 0:06:34 12 Trent Moore 13 Keith Hannan 0:07:12 14 Andrew Mierisch 0:07:56 15 Spencer Pither 0:08:01 16 Ian Andrews 0:08:39 17 Ken Glasco 0:09:06 18 Simon Thompson 0:09:56 19 Damian Tice 0:10:59 20 Rob Sudmeyer 0:11:31 21 David Mcfeeter 0:11:43 22 Mike Ford 0:11:49 23 Dean Heke 0:11:57 24 Bill Taylor 0:11:58 25 Richard Searle 0:12:12 26 David Jackson 0:12:15 27 John Fredericks 0:12:58 28 Greg Hatton 0:13:44 29 Gerard Knapp 0:14:28 30 Liam Doherty 0:15:22 31 Nick Marlin 0:16:30 32 Simon O'Brien 0:17:43 33 Stephen Cousins 0:20:19 34 Mike Aylott 0:20:25 35 Matthew Munn 0:21:25 36 Scott Taylor 0:24:12 37 Greg Seaegg 0:45:49

Stage 1 - Solo Men Super Masters (50+) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Millington 0:44:52 2 Menno Zwerwer 0:07:57 3 Phil Mathewson 0:08:49 4 Greg Howarth 0:14:11 5 John Reeves 0:17:40 6 Phil Ryan 0:18:25 7 Richard Poyner 0:20:46 8 Richard Pinker 0:29:27 9 Peter Jackson 0:33:11 10 Bob Horne 0:36:53 11 Steve Pulley 0:46:32

Stage 1 - Solo Open women 19-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Dimozantos 0:48:06 2 Belinda Porter 0:00:15 3 Amanda Sanderson 0:01:37 4 Clare Lonergan 0:01:54 5 Susan Birtles 0:04:03 6 Alisha Houghton 0:07:21 7 Cherie Rusbatch 0:09:42 8 Emily Garland 0:14:12 9 Poppy Moore 0:16:07 10 Karen Field 0:17:22 11 Belinda Ingram 0:19:19

Stage 1 - Pairs Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Hawson & Ben Randall 1:15:06 2 Darren Smith & Mark Tupalski 0:00:29 3 Peter Clayton & Robert Booker 0:07:03 4 Ben Bailey & Jan Verbesselt 0:11:03 5 Dugald Macarthur & Jadd Brammall 0:14:53 6 Ashley Staude & Tim Staude 0:21:07 7 Mark Herdman & Peter Naude 0:21:08 8 Martin Keir & David Keir 0:21:34 9 Matt Magraith & Phil Wyndham 0:21:41 10 Steve Debeck & Andrew Debeck 0:23:50 11 David Cunningham & Chris Dunton 0:37:40

Stage 1 - Pairs Mixed Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Craig Pullen & Kim Mcfadden 1:29:27 2 Ian Richman & Marea England 0:18:43 3 Helen Jeffs & Shane OBrien 0:23:47 4 Hilary Smith & Ken Boer 0:38:10 5 Stephen Brady & Ciara O'Sullivan 0:50:12

Stage 3: Solo open men 19-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Blair 1:15:24 2 Andrew Fellows 3 Brad Morton 0:00:01 4 Jason English 0:00:02 5 Dennis Van Mill 0:00:13 6 Nicolas Menager 0:00:27 7 Nick Both 0:03:28 8 Greg Porter 0:07:24 9 Tim Curry 0:10:10 10 Ian Heddle 0:12:01 11 Scott Pomroy 0:12:08 12 Grantley Butterfield 0:12:09 13 Steven Timbrell 0:12:41 14 Tremaine Dickenson 0:13:27 15 Craig Armour 0:13:42 16 Aaron Wood 0:13:43 17 Jason Mcavoy 0:13:52 18 Adrian Keough 0:14:35 19 Lloyd Newell 0:14:57 20 Mark Shephard 0:16:06 21 Matthew Norton 0:21:40 22 Mark Caulfield 0:21:41 23 Anthony Breen 0:22:11 24 Michael Leung 0:22:50 25 Adam Wallace 0:24:06 26 Richard Rooimans 0:24:26 27 David Reid 0:25:07 28 David Smyth 0:25:48 29 Kieran Macdonell 0:25:57 30 Chris Ryder 0:26:23 31 Paul Rutten 0:26:29 32 David Evenden 0:26:35 33 Adam Mcgrath 0:28:08 34 Stuart Bouveng 0:30:28 35 Ron Whitehead 0:32:52 36 Chris Wilson 0:33:38 37 Jason Rutkowski 0:35:48 38 Adam Roberts 0:38:49 39 James Fraser 0:40:27 40 Dave Jackson 0:47:36 41 Conor Smyth 0:52:09 42 Matthew Barr 0:56:09 43 Andrew Myers 1:05:42 44 Andrew Thompson 1:13:47 DNS Rob Parbery

Stage 3: Solo Master Men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Peil 1:22:47 2 Garry James 0:00:56 3 Ray Giddins 0:05:50 4 Richard Davis 0:08:54 5 David Cottee 0:10:29 6 Luke O'Brien 0:11:12 7 Peter Hinds 0:11:18 8 Peter Cheesman 0:11:30 9 Trent Moore 0:12:18 10 Bill Thomson 0:12:39 11 Keith Hannan 0:14:17 12 Peter Salisnew 0:14:35 13 Ian Anderws 0:14:48 14 Andrew Mierisch 0:16:20 15 Gerard Knapp 0:17:55 16 Mike Ford 0:18:15 17 Ken Glasco 0:18:26 18 Simon Thompson 0:18:55 19 Bill Taylor 0:20:24 20 Rob Sudmeyer 0:21:07 21 Dean Heke 0:21:21 22 Liam Doherty 0:23:36 23 Nick Marlin 0:24:17 24 Scott Taylor 0:24:29 25 David Mcfeeter 0:24:43 26 Greg Hatton 0:25:13 27 Andrew Mierisch 0:26:53 28 Richard Searle 0:27:53 29 Spencer Pither 0:29:24 30 David Jackson 0:29:36 31 Damian Tice 0:29:44 32 Mike Aylott 0:31:32 33 Simon O'Brien 0:33:23 34 John Fredericks 0:35:08 35 Stephen Cousins 0:40:35 36 Matthew Munn 0:50:09 37 Greg Seaegg 1:18:44

Stage 3: Solo Super master men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Millington 1:32:16 2 Menno Zwerwer 0:06:21 3 Greg Howarth 0:14:43 4 Phil Mathewson 0:21:14 5 Richard Poyner 0:26:17 6 Phil Ryan 0:39:57 7 John Reeves 0:40:37 8 Steve Pulley 0:46:50 9 Peter Jackson 0:49:54 10 Richard Pinker 1:04:08 11 Bob Horne 1:12:52

Stage 3: Solo Open women 18-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Dimozantos 1:35:22 2 Belinda Porter 0:04:37 3 Clare Lonergan 0:04:38 4 Amanda Sanderson 0:05:52 5 Susan Birtles 0:13:38 6 Alisha Houghton 0:22:49 7 Emily Garland 0:28:22 8 Poppy Moore 0:32:37 9 Belinda Ingram 0:34:51 10 Karen Field 0:37:30 11 Cherie Rusbatch 0:41:44

Stage 3: Men Duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Smith & Mark Tupalski 2:40:58 2 Ryan Hawson & Ben Randall 0:00:05 3 Peter Clayton & Robert Booker 0:13:27 4 Ben Bailey & Jan Verbesselt 0:19:33 5 Dugald Macarthur & Jadd Brammall 0:20:28 6 Mark Herdman & Peter Naude 0:37:48 7 Steve Debeck & Andrew Debeck 0:39:28 8 Martin Keir & David Keir 0:42:43 9 Matt Magraith & Phil Wyndham 0:44:05 10 Ashley Staude & Tim Staude 0:52:05 DNF David Cunningham & Chris Dunton

Stage 3: Masters Duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Craig Pullen & Kim Mcfadden 3:08:46 2 Ian Richman & Marea England 0:33:42 3 Helen Jeffs & Shane OBrien 0:46:22 4 Hilary Smith & Ken Boer 1:12:29 5 Stephen Brady & Ciara O'Sullivan 1:18:24

Solo open men 19-39 general classification after day 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason English 1:48:35 2 Andy Blair 0:01:08 3 Andrew Fellows 0:01:33 4 Brad Morton 0:02:20 5 Dennis Van Mill 0:05:34 6 Nick Both 0:06:05 7 Nicolas Menager 0:09:27 8 Greg Porter 0:14:50 9 Tim Curry 0:18:17 10 Scott Pomroy 0:20:02 11 Tremaine Dickenson 0:21:42 12 Grantley Butterfield 0:22:09 13 Ian Heddle 0:23:19 14 Aaron Wood 0:23:43 15 Craig Armour 0:23:54 16 Steven Timbrell 17 Adrian Keough 0:24:32 18 Jason Mcavoy 0:24:54 19 Mark Shephard 0:26:44 20 Mark Caulfield 0:33:03 21 Matthew Norton 0:34:35 22 Anthony Breen 0:35:46 23 Lloyd Newell 0:36:41 24 David Smyth 0:39:08 25 David Evenden 0:40:15 26 Michael Leung 0:40:34 27 Adam Mcgrath 0:42:05 28 Kieran Macdonell 0:42:53 29 Paul Rutten 0:43:01 30 Richard Rooimans 0:43:11 31 David Reid 0:43:14 32 Adam Wallace 0:43:29 33 Chris Ryder 0:43:55 34 Ron Whitehead 0:48:09 35 Stuart Bouveng 0:52:05 36 Chris Wilson 0:59:17 37 Jason Rutkowski 0:59:40 38 James Fraser 1:03:10 39 Adam Roberts 1:03:38 40 Dave Jackson 1:16:19 41 Conor Smyth 1:24:14 42 Matthew Barr 1:26:12 43 Andrew Myers 1:44:49 44 Andrew Thompson 1:57:01

Solo Master Men 40-49 general classification after day 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Peil 2:03:00 2 Garry James 0:02:54 3 Ray Giddins 0:12:04 4 Richard Davis 0:14:13 5 David Cottee 0:14:17 6 Luke O'Brien 0:14:39 7 Peter Cheesman 0:16:34 8 Peter Hinds 0:17:52 9 Bill Thomson 0:18:04 10 Trent Moore 0:18:52 11 Peter Salisnew 0:20:48 12 Keith Hannan 0:21:29 13 Andrew Mierisch 0:21:39 14 Ian Anderws 0:23:27 15 Ken Glasco 0:27:32 16 Simon Thompson 0:28:51 17 Mike Ford 0:30:04 18 Bill Taylor 0:32:22 19 Gerard Knapp 0:32:23 20 Rob Sudmeyer 0:32:38 21 Dean Heke 0:33:18 22 Andrew Mierisch 0:34:49 23 David Mcfeeter 0:36:26 24 Spencer Pither 0:37:25 25 Greg Hatton 0:38:57 26 Liam Doherty 0:38:58 27 Richard Searle 0:40:05 28 Damian Tice 0:40:43 29 Nick Marlin 0:40:47 30 David Jackson 0:41:51 31 John Fredericks 0:48:06 32 Scott Taylor 0:48:41 33 Simon O'Brien 0:51:06 34 Mike Aylott 0:51:57 35 Stephen Cousins 1:00:54 36 Matthew Munn 1:11:34 37 Greg Seaegg 2:04:33

Solo Super master men 50+ general classification after day 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Millington 2:17:08 2 Menno Zwerwer 0:14:18 3 Greg Howarth 0:28:54 4 Phil Mathewson 0:30:03 5 Richard Poyner 0:47:03 6 John Reeves 0:58:17 7 Phil Ryan 0:58:22 8 Peter Jackson 1:23:05 9 Steve Pulley 1:33:22 10 Richard Pinker 1:33:35 11 Bob Horne 1:49:45

Solo Open women 18-39 general classification after day 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Dimozantos 2:23:28 2 Belinda Porter 0:04:52 3 Clare Lonergan 0:06:32 4 Amanda Sanderson 0:07:29 5 Susan Birtles 0:17:41 6 Alisha Houghton 0:30:10 7 Emily Garland 0:42:34 8 Poppy Moore 0:48:44 9 Cherie Rusbatch 0:51:26 10 Belinda Ingram 0:54:10 11 Karen Field 0:54:52

Men Duo general classification after day 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Hawson & Ben Randall 3:56:09 2 Darren Smith & Mark Tupalski 0:00:24 3 Peter Clayton & Robert Booker 0:20:25 4 Ben Bailey & Jan Verbesselt 0:30:31 5 Dugald Macarthur & Jadd Brammall 0:35:16 6 Mark Herdman & Peter Naude 0:58:51 7 Steve Debeck & Andrew Debeck 1:03:13 8 Martin Keir & David Keir 1:04:12 9 Matt Magraith & Phil Wyndham 1:05:41 10 Ashley Staude & Tim Staude 1:13:07