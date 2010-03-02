Trending

English, Dimozantos lead overall at Mountains to Beach

Off and Racing from the roof of Australia

The first three stages of the Mountains To Beach were run, and won on Monday. The first stage, the Mountain Run started riders off in fine weather from the top of the Kosciuszko Chairlift to ride 12km with a finish in the middle of Thredbo Village.

While the weather didn't last, Jason English continued his form from 2009 with a winning time of 0:33.09. Andy Blair, second overall last year, was a close second (0:34:19) behind by one minute and 10 seconds. Andrew Fellows was hot on Andy's tail, 25 seconds later, with a time of 0:34:44.

The women's race was more hotly contested with Belinda Porter (0:48:21) conceding first place to Megan Dimozantos (0:48:06) by just 15 seconds. Amanda Sanderson came in third a further one minute, 22 seconds behind with a time of 0:49:43.

The weather turned to a light drizzle for the stage 2 cruise from Thredbo to Lake Crackenback Resort.

It then improved to provide ideal riding conditions, overcast with the track damp for stage 3 the Muster around Lake Crackenback Resort. The weather wasn't the only thing to change at Lake Crackenback Resort. The Muster has new tracks added this year with a loop through the National Park, making the track now 31km long and a little more challenging.

The track must have agreed with the lead riders, with a group of seven hotly contesting the first lap. At the finish line, it was Andy Blair who edged out Andrew Fellows on the line to win in 1:15:24, with Brad Morton coming in a second later at 1:15:25.

The women's race wasn't as tightly contested, with Megan Dimozantos finishing in 1:35:22, four and half minutes in front. Second and third places were contested with Belinda Porter (1:39:59) coming in just one second ahead of Clare Lonergan with 1:40:00.

Blair's win wasn't enough to take first place overall off English, who is one minute and eight seconds ahead overall on 1:48:35. Andrew Fellows is in third place with a total time of 1:50:08. Megan Dimozantos leads the women's overall at 2:23:28. Belinda Porter is just under four minutes behind on 2:28:20 with Clare Lonergan third on 2:30:00.

After the day's short stages, tomorrow will see the first of the long treks through the high country. Starting with a ride in the Ski Tube to Perisher, riders will then make their way through spectacular Kosciuszko National Park to Buckenderra Resort on the shores of Lake Eucumbene in the 80km Mountain Traverse.

Full Results

Stage 1 - Solo Open men 19-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason  English0:33:09
2Andy  Blair0:01:10
3Andrew  Fellows0:01:35
4Brad  Morton0:02:21
5Nick  Both0:02:39
6Dennis  Van  Mill0:05:23
7Greg  Porter0:07:28
8Scott  Pomroy0:07:56
9Tim  Curry0:08:09
10Tremaine  Dickenson0:08:17
11Nicolas  Menager0:09:02
12Adrian  Keough0:09:59
13Grantley  Butterfield0:10:02
14Aaron  Wood
15Craig  Armour0:10:14
16Mark  Shephard0:10:40
17Jason  Mcavoy0:11:04
18Steven  Timbrell0:11:15
19Ian  Heddle0:11:20
20Mark Caulfield0:11:24
21Matthew  Norton0:12:57
22David  Smyth0:13:22
23Anthony  Breen0:13:37
24David  Evenden0:13:42
25Adam  Mcgrath0:13:59
26Ron  Whitehead0:15:19
27Paul  Rutten0:16:34
28Kieran  Macdonell0:16:58
29Chris  Ryder0:17:34
30Michael  Leung0:17:46
31David  Reid0:18:09
32Richard  Rooimans0:18:47
33Adam  Wallace0:19:25
34Stuart  Bouveng0:21:39
35Lloyd  Newell0:21:46
36James  Fraser0:22:45
37Jason  Rutkowski0:23:54
38Adam  Roberts0:24:51
39Chris  Wilson0:25:41
40Dave  Jackson0:28:45
41Matthew  Barr0:30:05
42Conor  Smyth0:32:07
43Rob  Parbery0:38:33
44Andrew  Myers0:39:09
45Andrew  Thompson0:43:16

Stage 1 - Solo Master men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard  Peil0:40:13
2Garry  James0:01:58
3Luke  O'Brien0:03:27
4David  Cottee0:03:48
5Peter  Cheesman0:05:04
6Richard  Davis0:05:19
7Tony  Frazer
8Bill  Thomson0:05:25
9Peter  Salisnew0:06:13
10Ray  Giddins0:06:14
11Peter  Hinds0:06:34
12Trent  Moore
13Keith  Hannan0:07:12
14Andrew Mierisch0:07:56
15Spencer  Pither0:08:01
16Ian  Andrews0:08:39
17Ken  Glasco0:09:06
18Simon  Thompson0:09:56
19Damian  Tice0:10:59
20Rob  Sudmeyer0:11:31
21David  Mcfeeter0:11:43
22Mike  Ford0:11:49
23Dean  Heke0:11:57
24Bill  Taylor0:11:58
25Richard  Searle0:12:12
26David  Jackson0:12:15
27John  Fredericks0:12:58
28Greg  Hatton0:13:44
29Gerard  Knapp0:14:28
30Liam  Doherty0:15:22
31Nick  Marlin0:16:30
32Simon  O'Brien0:17:43
33Stephen  Cousins0:20:19
34Mike  Aylott0:20:25
35Matthew  Munn0:21:25
36Scott  Taylor0:24:12
37Greg  Seaegg0:45:49

Stage 1 - Solo Men Super Masters (50+)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul  Millington0:44:52
2Menno  Zwerwer0:07:57
3Phil  Mathewson0:08:49
4Greg  Howarth0:14:11
5John  Reeves0:17:40
6Phil  Ryan0:18:25
7Richard  Poyner0:20:46
8Richard  Pinker0:29:27
9Peter  Jackson0:33:11
10Bob  Horne0:36:53
11Steve  Pulley0:46:32

Stage 1 - Solo Open women 19-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan  Dimozantos0:48:06
2Belinda  Porter0:00:15
3Amanda  Sanderson0:01:37
4Clare  Lonergan0:01:54
5Susan  Birtles0:04:03
6Alisha  Houghton0:07:21
7Cherie  Rusbatch0:09:42
8Emily  Garland0:14:12
9Poppy  Moore0:16:07
10Karen  Field0:17:22
11Belinda  Ingram0:19:19

Stage 1 - Pairs Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan  Hawson  &  Ben  Randall1:15:06
2Darren  Smith  &  Mark  Tupalski0:00:29
3Peter  Clayton  &  Robert  Booker0:07:03
4Ben Bailey & Jan Verbesselt0:11:03
5Dugald  Macarthur  &  Jadd  Brammall0:14:53
6Ashley  Staude  &  Tim  Staude0:21:07
7Mark  Herdman  &  Peter  Naude0:21:08
8Martin  Keir  &  David  Keir0:21:34
9Matt  Magraith  &  Phil  Wyndham0:21:41
10Steve  Debeck  &  Andrew  Debeck0:23:50
11David  Cunningham  &  Chris  Dunton0:37:40

Stage 1 - Pairs Mixed Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Craig  Pullen  &  Kim  Mcfadden1:29:27
2Ian  Richman  &  Marea  England0:18:43
3Helen  Jeffs  &  Shane  OBrien0:23:47
4Hilary  Smith  &  Ken  Boer0:38:10
5Stephen  Brady  &  Ciara  O'Sullivan0:50:12

Stage 3: Solo open men 19-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy  Blair1:15:24
2Andrew  Fellows
3Brad  Morton0:00:01
4Jason  English0:00:02
5Dennis  Van  Mill0:00:13
6Nicolas  Menager0:00:27
7Nick  Both0:03:28
8Greg  Porter0:07:24
9Tim  Curry0:10:10
10Ian  Heddle0:12:01
11Scott  Pomroy0:12:08
12Grantley  Butterfield0:12:09
13Steven  Timbrell0:12:41
14Tremaine  Dickenson0:13:27
15Craig  Armour0:13:42
16Aaron  Wood0:13:43
17Jason  Mcavoy0:13:52
18Adrian  Keough0:14:35
19Lloyd  Newell0:14:57
20Mark  Shephard0:16:06
21Matthew  Norton0:21:40
22Mark Caulfield0:21:41
23Anthony  Breen0:22:11
24Michael  Leung0:22:50
25Adam  Wallace0:24:06
26Richard  Rooimans0:24:26
27David  Reid0:25:07
28David  Smyth0:25:48
29Kieran  Macdonell0:25:57
30Chris  Ryder0:26:23
31Paul  Rutten0:26:29
32David  Evenden0:26:35
33Adam  Mcgrath0:28:08
34Stuart  Bouveng0:30:28
35Ron  Whitehead0:32:52
36Chris  Wilson0:33:38
37Jason  Rutkowski0:35:48
38Adam  Roberts0:38:49
39James  Fraser0:40:27
40Dave  Jackson0:47:36
41Conor  Smyth0:52:09
42Matthew  Barr0:56:09
43Andrew  Myers1:05:42
44Andrew  Thompson1:13:47
DNSRob  Parbery

Stage 3: Solo Master Men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard  Peil1:22:47
2Garry  James0:00:56
3Ray  Giddins0:05:50
4Richard  Davis0:08:54
5David  Cottee0:10:29
6Luke  O'Brien0:11:12
7Peter  Hinds0:11:18
8Peter  Cheesman0:11:30
9Trent  Moore0:12:18
10Bill  Thomson0:12:39
11Keith  Hannan0:14:17
12Peter  Salisnew0:14:35
13Ian Anderws0:14:48
14Andrew  Mierisch0:16:20
15Gerard  Knapp0:17:55
16Mike  Ford0:18:15
17Ken  Glasco0:18:26
18Simon  Thompson0:18:55
19Bill  Taylor0:20:24
20Rob  Sudmeyer0:21:07
21Dean  Heke0:21:21
22Liam  Doherty0:23:36
23Nick  Marlin0:24:17
24Scott  Taylor0:24:29
25David  Mcfeeter0:24:43
26Greg  Hatton0:25:13
27Andrew  Mierisch0:26:53
28Richard  Searle0:27:53
29Spencer  Pither0:29:24
30David  Jackson0:29:36
31Damian  Tice0:29:44
32Mike  Aylott0:31:32
33Simon  O'Brien0:33:23
34John  Fredericks0:35:08
35Stephen  Cousins0:40:35
36Matthew  Munn0:50:09
37Greg  Seaegg1:18:44

Stage 3: Solo Super master men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul  Millington1:32:16
2Menno  Zwerwer0:06:21
3Greg  Howarth0:14:43
4Phil  Mathewson0:21:14
5Richard  Poyner0:26:17
6Phil  Ryan0:39:57
7John  Reeves0:40:37
8Steve  Pulley0:46:50
9Peter  Jackson0:49:54
10Richard  Pinker1:04:08
11Bob  Horne1:12:52

Stage 3: Solo Open women 18-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan  Dimozantos1:35:22
2Belinda  Porter0:04:37
3Clare  Lonergan0:04:38
4Amanda  Sanderson0:05:52
5Susan  Birtles0:13:38
6Alisha  Houghton0:22:49
7Emily  Garland0:28:22
8Poppy  Moore0:32:37
9Belinda  Ingram0:34:51
10Karen  Field0:37:30
11Cherie  Rusbatch0:41:44

Stage 3: Men Duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren  Smith  &  Mark  Tupalski2:40:58
2Ryan  Hawson  &  Ben  Randall0:00:05
3Peter  Clayton  &  Robert  Booker0:13:27
4Ben Bailey & Jan Verbesselt0:19:33
5Dugald  Macarthur  &  Jadd  Brammall0:20:28
6Mark  Herdman  &  Peter  Naude0:37:48
7Steve  Debeck  &  Andrew  Debeck0:39:28
8Martin  Keir  &  David  Keir0:42:43
9Matt  Magraith  &  Phil  Wyndham0:44:05
10Ashley  Staude  &  Tim  Staude0:52:05
DNFDavid  Cunningham  &  Chris  Dunton

Stage 3: Masters Duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Craig  Pullen  &  Kim  Mcfadden3:08:46
2Ian  Richman  &  Marea  England0:33:42
3Helen  Jeffs  &  Shane  OBrien0:46:22
4Hilary  Smith  &  Ken  Boer1:12:29
5Stephen  Brady  &  Ciara  O'Sullivan1:18:24

Solo open men 19-39 general classification after day 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason  English1:48:35
2Andy  Blair0:01:08
3Andrew  Fellows0:01:33
4Brad  Morton0:02:20
5Dennis  Van  Mill0:05:34
6Nick  Both0:06:05
7Nicolas  Menager0:09:27
8Greg  Porter0:14:50
9Tim  Curry0:18:17
10Scott  Pomroy0:20:02
11Tremaine  Dickenson0:21:42
12Grantley  Butterfield0:22:09
13Ian  Heddle0:23:19
14Aaron  Wood0:23:43
15Craig  Armour0:23:54
16Steven  Timbrell
17Adrian  Keough0:24:32
18Jason  Mcavoy0:24:54
19Mark  Shephard0:26:44
20Mark Caulfield0:33:03
21Matthew  Norton0:34:35
22Anthony  Breen0:35:46
23Lloyd  Newell0:36:41
24David  Smyth0:39:08
25David  Evenden0:40:15
26Michael  Leung0:40:34
27Adam  Mcgrath0:42:05
28Kieran  Macdonell0:42:53
29Paul  Rutten0:43:01
30Richard  Rooimans0:43:11
31David  Reid0:43:14
32Adam  Wallace0:43:29
33Chris  Ryder0:43:55
34Ron  Whitehead0:48:09
35Stuart  Bouveng0:52:05
36Chris  Wilson0:59:17
37Jason  Rutkowski0:59:40
38James  Fraser1:03:10
39Adam  Roberts1:03:38
40Dave  Jackson1:16:19
41Conor  Smyth1:24:14
42Matthew  Barr1:26:12
43Andrew  Myers1:44:49
44Andrew  Thompson1:57:01

Solo Master Men 40-49 general classification after day 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard  Peil2:03:00
2Garry  James0:02:54
3Ray  Giddins0:12:04
4Richard  Davis0:14:13
5David  Cottee0:14:17
6Luke  O'Brien0:14:39
7Peter  Cheesman0:16:34
8Peter  Hinds0:17:52
9Bill  Thomson0:18:04
10Trent  Moore0:18:52
11Peter  Salisnew0:20:48
12Keith  Hannan0:21:29
13Andrew  Mierisch0:21:39
14Ian Anderws0:23:27
15Ken  Glasco0:27:32
16Simon  Thompson0:28:51
17Mike  Ford0:30:04
18Bill  Taylor0:32:22
19Gerard  Knapp0:32:23
20Rob  Sudmeyer0:32:38
21Dean  Heke0:33:18
22Andrew  Mierisch0:34:49
23David  Mcfeeter0:36:26
24Spencer  Pither0:37:25
25Greg  Hatton0:38:57
26Liam  Doherty0:38:58
27Richard  Searle0:40:05
28Damian  Tice0:40:43
29Nick  Marlin0:40:47
30David  Jackson0:41:51
31John  Fredericks0:48:06
32Scott  Taylor0:48:41
33Simon  O'Brien0:51:06
34Mike  Aylott0:51:57
35Stephen  Cousins1:00:54
36Matthew  Munn1:11:34
37Greg  Seaegg2:04:33

Solo Super master men 50+ general classification after day 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul  Millington2:17:08
2Menno  Zwerwer0:14:18
3Greg  Howarth0:28:54
4Phil  Mathewson0:30:03
5Richard  Poyner0:47:03
6John  Reeves0:58:17
7Phil  Ryan0:58:22
8Peter  Jackson1:23:05
9Steve  Pulley1:33:22
10Richard  Pinker1:33:35
11Bob  Horne1:49:45

Solo Open women 18-39 general classification after day 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan  Dimozantos2:23:28
2Belinda  Porter0:04:52
3Clare  Lonergan0:06:32
4Amanda  Sanderson0:07:29
5Susan  Birtles0:17:41
6Alisha  Houghton0:30:10
7Emily  Garland0:42:34
8Poppy  Moore0:48:44
9Cherie  Rusbatch0:51:26
10Belinda  Ingram0:54:10
11Karen  Field0:54:52

Men Duo general classification after day 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan  Hawson  &  Ben  Randall3:56:09
2Darren  Smith  &  Mark  Tupalski0:00:24
3Peter  Clayton  &  Robert  Booker0:20:25
4Ben Bailey & Jan Verbesselt0:30:31
5Dugald  Macarthur  &  Jadd  Brammall0:35:16
6Mark  Herdman  &  Peter  Naude0:58:51
7Steve  Debeck  &  Andrew  Debeck1:03:13
8Martin  Keir  &  David  Keir1:04:12
9Matt  Magraith  &  Phil  Wyndham1:05:41
10Ashley  Staude  &  Tim  Staude1:13:07

Masters Duo general classification after day 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Craig  Pullen  &  Kim  Mcfadden4:38:13
2Ian  Richman  &  Marea  England0:52:25
3Helen  Jeffs  &  Shane  OBrien1:10:09
4Hilary  Smith  &  Ken  Boer1:50:39
5Stephen  Brady  &  Ciara  O'Sullivan2:08:36

