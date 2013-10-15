Image 1 of 8 Kate Aardal on her way to winning (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 2 of 8 Russell Finsterwald (Trek Factory Racing) on his way to winning the inaugural Moab Rocks stage race (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 3 of 8 Kate Aardal (Ridley's Cycle) dominated the women's category at the Moab Rocks stage race (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 4 of 8 Racers lined up for the start of stage 3 in Moab (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 5 of 8 A rider during stage 3 (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 6 of 8 A racer in action during stage 3 (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 7 of 8 A rider is congratulated after the finish (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 8 of 8 A rider finishes up stage 3 (Image credit: TransRockies)

The third and final stage of the inaugural Moab Rocks mountain bike stage race featured a crowd-pleasing 30-mile route in the "Magnificent 7" trail network north of Moab. The Mag 7 network has been recently developed around the Gemini Bridges jeep road and includes plenty of fun and flowy singletrack.

The final stage saw many familiar faces at the front. In the men's category, Russell Finsterwald (Trek Factory) took his second stage win to secure the overall title ahead of fellow U23 rider Kerry Werner (BMC Development). Yesterday's winner. Werner flatted on stage 1 to finish fifth, but used stages 2 and 3 to make up ground in the overall, taking second place in the GC ahead of Josh Tostado (Santa Cruz/Maxxis/Shimano). Tostado finished third on the day. Finsterwald also claimed the GC victory in the downhill division with a win in the stage 3 downhill.

In the women's category, Calgary's Kate Aardal (Ridley's Cycle) completed her winning streak to take the overall win by a total of 12 minutes over Moab's Heidi Rentz (Ibis-Poison Spider). Trish Grajczyk (Deadgoat Racing) took third in the stage to secure third overall. Aardal won the downhill stage to hang onto the overall downhill win.

Moab's Mark Sevenoff (Western Spirit) completed his winning streak to take the overall win in 40+ men over Erik Keniston (Single Track Bikes), who finished second in all three stages. Calgary's Pat Doyle (Deadgoat Racing) found today's course to be the most suitable of the three for his single speed finishing third on the day. However, it was Mark Logan (Cadence Brand Marketing) hanging onto third overall. Pat Doyle posted the fastest time in today's downhill, but Sevenoff retained the overall lead in the downhill GC.

Margie Smith maintained her winning streak in the 40+ women's category while Trish Mayer hung onto second overall with a third place finish on the stage. Atlanta's Jennifer Horn (Peachtree) took second on the stage and third overall. Smith claimed her second win in the downhill stage as well to win the downhill overall in 40+ women.

The 50+ men's category saw a final stage lead change as a mechanical pushed leader Mark Wallace (Pedal Pushers Golden) back to fourth on the day and second overall, allowing Alec Petro (Corner Cycle) to take the stage and overall win today. Tom Arnold (Fast Friday) took third in stage and overall results. Petro also claimed his first downhill victory to claim the overall downhill victory.

As the Moab Rocks came to a close, riders raved about the great riding, scenery, organization and social aspects of the Moab Rocks. The event wrapped up with an awards banquet at Bar M Chuckwagon across the road from the finish line.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russell Finsterwald(Trek Factory Racing) 2:06:09 2 Kerry Werner Jr.(U23 BMC Development Team USA) 0:02:04 3 Travis Brown(Trek) 0:06:30 4 Josh Tostado(Santa Cruz, Maxxis, Shimano) 0:06:40 5 Nick Gould(Ska/Zia/Trek) 0:09:07 6 Jonathon Firth(Honey Stinger/Planet Foods) 0:09:19 7 Drew Edsall(Kenda / Felt) 0:11:08 8 Aroussen Laflamme(Xprezo-Borsao) 0:16:14 9 Evan Ross(Griggs Orthopedics) 0:16:19 10 Shannon Boffeli(Mtb Race News) 0:18:24 11 Chris Benson(Woodcock Cycleworks) 0:19:04 12 Matt Duggan(Cafe) 0:19:13 13 Greg Gibson(Www.Truckerco.Com) 0:19:46 14 Christian Gauvin(Rocky Mountain / Les Yables) 0:21:10 15 Jonathan Nutbrown(Ridley's Cycle) 0:22:52 16 TJ Cowern(Poison Spider/Pivot Cycles/Sramrock) 0:23:32 17 Scott Eberhardt 0:33:33 18 Eddie Cremonese(Bike Tech) 0:34:58 19 Diogo Malagon(Oskalunga Never Dies!) 0:36:25 20 Brandon Turley 0:39:22 21 Christopher Latura 0:45:57 22 Evan Wishloff(Pedalhead Racing Club) 0:46:52 23 Matthew Wilkie 0:47:53 24 Clay Wyatt(Explore Fitness) 0:54:45 25 Robert Spies 0:54:48 26 Jason Hawkins(Salt Cycles) 0:59:22 27 Nathan Lawrence(Explore Fitness) 0:59:39 28 Duane Clemens(6:8 Photography) 1:09:53 29 Kevan Wilkie(6:8 Photography) 1:24:52 30 Tim Graversen 1:55:01

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kate Aardal(Ridley's Cycle) 2:30:27 2 Heidi Rentz(Ibis-Poison Spider Bicycles) 0:04:42 3 Trish Grajczyk(Deadgoat Racing) 0:10:50 4 Jennifer Moos(Rose Bandits) 0:12:06 5 Wendy Lyall(Yetibeti) 0:14:05 6 Tiffany Ballew(Peachtree Bikes) 0:38:34 7 Timari Pruis(Pivot Cycles/Kenda) 0:41:02 8 Madeleine Lemyre(Lessard Bicycles) 0:42:23 9 Melanie Burgon 1:30:44

Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Sevenoff(Western Spirit) 2:22:57 2 Erik Keniston(Single Track Bikes) 0:02:24 3 Pat Doyle(Deadgoat Racing) 0:05:45 4 Mark Logan(Cadence Brand Marketing) 0:07:12 5 Kip Moyer(Absolute Bikes) 0:07:49 6 Tiziano Gortan(L'hostaria Restaurant) 0:09:20 7 Arnold Roest 0:12:02 8 Jeff Beaumont(Mri Endurance Elite Masters) 0:13:56 9 Dave Yung(Fast Friday) 0:20:13 10 Steve Walsh(Deadgoat Racing) 0:21:38 11 Bill Lenhart(Team Las Vegas Cyclery) 0:23:46 12 Lee Roufa(Moots) 0:28:09 13 Stuart Rose 0:31:33 14 Joseph Hoskins(C'ville Hash House Mashers) 0:32:59 15 Reid Bailey(Cville Hash House Mashers) 0:34:45 16 Tim House(C'ville Hash House Mashers) 0:58:14 17 Zara Wishloff(Devon Bicycle Association) 1:34:17 18 Darren Dyck 2:17:32 19 Nathan phelps(Central District Cyclery) 3:28:56

Women 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Margie Smith(Wilson Moutain Sports) 2:43:03 2 Jennifer Horn(Peachtree Bikes) 0:25:57 3 Trish Mayer 0:33:48 4 Laurie Woodbury 2:09:41 5 Marleah Bevelacqua(Central District Cyclery) 3:08:50

Men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alec Petro(Corner Cycle) 2:26:43 2 Mike Armstrong(Xccentials/Basalt Bike & Ski) 0:08:42 3 Tom Arnold(Fast Friday) 0:08:43 4 Mark Wallace(Pedal Pushers Cyclery - Golden) 0:11:58 5 Jim Gibson(Absolute Bikes) 0:26:51 6 Tod Turley(Fast Friday) 0:33:36 7 Rafael Palacios(Pura Vida) 0:34:16 8 Dave Rathnow 0:38:10 9 Stan Mayer 0:50:28 10 David Arguello(Pura Vida) 1:03:11 11 Tony Southwell 1:16:29 12 Dan Matthews(Fine Whine) 1:16:42 13 Willem Van Niekerk 1:28:03 14 Richard Woodbury 2:26:01 15 Martin Parnell(Right To Play) 3:45:20

Men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russell Finsterwald(Trek Factory Racing) 6:28:56 2 Kerry Werner Jr.(U23 Bmc Development Team Usa) 0:11:15 3 Josh Tostado(Santa Cruz, Maxxis, Shimano) 0:13:37 4 Travis Brown(Trek) 0:15:28 5 Nick Gould(Ska/Zia/Trek) 0:26:34 6 Jonathon Firth(Honey Stinger/Planet Foods) 0:32:30 7 Drew Edsall(Kenda / Felt) 0:39:58 8 Evan Ross(Griggs Orthopedics) 0:43:54 9 Aroussen Laflamme(Xprezo-Borsao) 0:54:05 10 Shannon Boffeli(Mtb Race News) 0:59:51 11 Chris Benson(Woodcock Cycleworks) 1:00:52 12 Christian Gauvin(Rocky Mountain / Les Yables) 1:05:08 13 Matt Duggan(Cafe) 1:09:15 14 Greg Gibson(www.Truckerco.com) 1:10:20 15 Jonathan Nutbrown(Ridley's Cycle) 1:11:16 16 TJ Cowern(Poison Spider/Pivot Cycles/Sramrock) 1:21:43 17 Diogo Malagon(Oskalunga Never Dies!) 1:28:02 18 Scott Eberhardt 1:42:05 19 Brandon Turley 1:47:26 20 Evan Wishloff(Pedalhead Racing Club) 2:15:22 21 Eddie Cremonese(Bike Tech) 2:15:51 22 Christopher Latura 2:24:54 23 Robert Spies 2:59:35 24 Matthew Wilkie 3:15:27 25 Clay Wyatt(Explore Fitness) 3:21:30 26 Jason Hawkins(Salt Cycles) 3:29:16 27 Nathan Lawrence(Explore Fitness) 3:32:09 28 Kevan Wilkie(6:8 Photography) 4:18:28 29 Duane Clemens(6:8 Photography) 4:42:11 30 Tim Graversen 6:30:55

Women final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kate Aardal(Ridley's Cycle) 7:42:03 2 Heidi Rentz(Ibis-Poison Spider Bicycles) 0:12:08 3 Trish Grajczyk(Deadgoat Racing) 0:38:18 4 Jennifer Moos(Rose Bandits) 0:39:50 5 Wendy Lyall(Yetibeti) 0:46:26 6 Madeleine Lemyre(Lessard Bicycles) 2:31:55 7 Timari Pruis(Pivot Cycles/Kenda) 2:41:23 8 Tiffany Ballew(Peachtree Bikes) 3:29:35 9 Melanie Burgon 5:56:27

Men 40+ final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Sevenoff(Western Spirit) 7:18:22 2 Erik Keniston(Single Track Bikes) 0:14:15 3 Mark Logan(Cadence Brand Marketing) 0:25:23 4 Pat Doyle(Deadgoat Racing) 0:26:42 5 Kip Moyer(Absolute Bikes) 0:31:32 6 Jeff Beaumont(Mri Endurance Elite Masters) 0:34:09 7 Tiziano Gortan(L'hostaria Restaurant) 0:43:21 8 Arnold Roest 0:59:01 9 Steve Walsh(Deadgoat Racing) 1:03:25 10 Bill Lenhart(Team Las Vegas Cyclery) 1:23:42 11 Dave Yung(Fast Friday) 1:29:52 12 Lee Roufa(Moots) 1:34:51 13 Stuart Rose 1:47:52 14 Reid Bailey(Cville Hash House Mashers) 1:52:10 15 Joseph Hoskins(C'ville Hash House Mashers) 1:59:32 16 Tim House(C'ville Hash House Mashers) 2:59:04 17 Darren Dyck 5:11:48 18 Nathan phelps(Central District Cyclery) 7:30:08 19 Zara Wishloff(Devon Bicycle Association) 7:47:29

Women 40+ final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Margie Smith(Wilson Moutain Sports) 8:30:09 2 Trish Mayer 2:58:29 3 Jennifer Horn(Peachtree Bikes) 3:00:02 4 Laurie Woodbury 7:33:50 5 Marleah Bevelacqua(Central District Cyclery) 8:48:13