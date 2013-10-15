Trending

Finsterwald wins stage 3 and overall title at Moab Rocks

Aardal clinches women's victory

Kate Aardal on her way to winning

(Image credit: TransRockies)
Russell Finsterwald (Trek Factory Racing) on his way to winning the inaugural Moab Rocks stage race

(Image credit: TransRockies)
Kate Aardal (Ridley's Cycle) dominated the women's category at the Moab Rocks stage race

(Image credit: TransRockies)
Racers lined up for the start of stage 3 in Moab

(Image credit: TransRockies)
A rider during stage 3

(Image credit: TransRockies)
A racer in action during stage 3

(Image credit: TransRockies)
A rider is congratulated after the finish

(Image credit: TransRockies)
A rider finishes up stage 3

(Image credit: TransRockies)

The third and final stage of the inaugural Moab Rocks mountain bike stage race featured a crowd-pleasing 30-mile route in the "Magnificent 7" trail network north of Moab. The Mag 7 network has been recently developed around the Gemini Bridges jeep road and includes plenty of fun and flowy singletrack.

The final stage saw many familiar faces at the front. In the men's category, Russell Finsterwald (Trek Factory) took his second stage win to secure the overall title ahead of fellow U23 rider Kerry Werner (BMC Development). Yesterday's winner. Werner flatted on stage 1 to finish fifth, but used stages 2 and 3 to make up ground in the overall, taking second place in the GC ahead of Josh Tostado (Santa Cruz/Maxxis/Shimano). Tostado finished third on the day. Finsterwald also claimed the GC victory in the downhill division with a win in the stage 3 downhill.

In the women's category, Calgary's Kate Aardal (Ridley's Cycle) completed her winning streak to take the overall win by a total of 12 minutes over Moab's Heidi Rentz (Ibis-Poison Spider). Trish Grajczyk (Deadgoat Racing) took third in the stage to secure third overall. Aardal won the downhill stage to hang onto the overall downhill win.

Moab's Mark Sevenoff (Western Spirit) completed his winning streak to take the overall win in 40+ men over Erik Keniston (Single Track Bikes), who finished second in all three stages. Calgary's Pat Doyle (Deadgoat Racing) found today's course to be the most suitable of the three for his single speed finishing third on the day. However, it was Mark Logan (Cadence Brand Marketing) hanging onto third overall. Pat Doyle posted the fastest time in today's downhill, but Sevenoff retained the overall lead in the downhill GC.

Margie Smith maintained her winning streak in the 40+ women's category while Trish Mayer hung onto second overall with a third place finish on the stage. Atlanta's Jennifer Horn (Peachtree) took second on the stage and third overall. Smith claimed her second win in the downhill stage as well to win the downhill overall in 40+ women.

The 50+ men's category saw a final stage lead change as a mechanical pushed leader Mark Wallace (Pedal Pushers Golden) back to fourth on the day and second overall, allowing Alec Petro (Corner Cycle) to take the stage and overall win today. Tom Arnold (Fast Friday) took third in stage and overall results. Petro also claimed his first downhill victory to claim the overall downhill victory.

As the Moab Rocks came to a close, riders raved about the great riding, scenery, organization and social aspects of the Moab Rocks. The event wrapped up with an awards banquet at Bar M Chuckwagon across the road from the finish line.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russell Finsterwald(Trek Factory Racing)2:06:09
2Kerry Werner Jr.(U23 BMC Development Team USA)0:02:04
3Travis Brown(Trek)0:06:30
4Josh Tostado(Santa Cruz, Maxxis, Shimano)0:06:40
5Nick Gould(Ska/Zia/Trek)0:09:07
6Jonathon Firth(Honey Stinger/Planet Foods)0:09:19
7Drew Edsall(Kenda / Felt)0:11:08
8Aroussen Laflamme(Xprezo-Borsao)0:16:14
9Evan Ross(Griggs Orthopedics)0:16:19
10Shannon Boffeli(Mtb Race News)0:18:24
11Chris Benson(Woodcock Cycleworks)0:19:04
12Matt Duggan(Cafe)0:19:13
13Greg Gibson(Www.Truckerco.Com)0:19:46
14Christian Gauvin(Rocky Mountain / Les Yables)0:21:10
15Jonathan Nutbrown(Ridley's Cycle)0:22:52
16TJ Cowern(Poison Spider/Pivot Cycles/Sramrock)0:23:32
17Scott Eberhardt0:33:33
18Eddie Cremonese(Bike Tech)0:34:58
19Diogo Malagon(Oskalunga Never Dies!)0:36:25
20Brandon Turley0:39:22
21Christopher Latura0:45:57
22Evan Wishloff(Pedalhead Racing Club)0:46:52
23Matthew Wilkie0:47:53
24Clay Wyatt(Explore Fitness)0:54:45
25Robert Spies0:54:48
26Jason Hawkins(Salt Cycles)0:59:22
27Nathan Lawrence(Explore Fitness)0:59:39
28Duane Clemens(6:8 Photography)1:09:53
29Kevan Wilkie(6:8 Photography)1:24:52
30Tim Graversen1:55:01

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kate Aardal(Ridley's Cycle)2:30:27
2Heidi Rentz(Ibis-Poison Spider Bicycles)0:04:42
3Trish Grajczyk(Deadgoat Racing)0:10:50
4Jennifer Moos(Rose Bandits)0:12:06
5Wendy Lyall(Yetibeti)0:14:05
6Tiffany Ballew(Peachtree Bikes)0:38:34
7Timari Pruis(Pivot Cycles/Kenda)0:41:02
8Madeleine Lemyre(Lessard Bicycles)0:42:23
9Melanie Burgon1:30:44

Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Sevenoff(Western Spirit)2:22:57
2Erik Keniston(Single Track Bikes)0:02:24
3Pat Doyle(Deadgoat Racing)0:05:45
4Mark Logan(Cadence Brand Marketing)0:07:12
5Kip Moyer(Absolute Bikes)0:07:49
6Tiziano Gortan(L'hostaria Restaurant)0:09:20
7Arnold Roest0:12:02
8Jeff Beaumont(Mri Endurance Elite Masters)0:13:56
9Dave Yung(Fast Friday)0:20:13
10Steve Walsh(Deadgoat Racing)0:21:38
11Bill Lenhart(Team Las Vegas Cyclery)0:23:46
12Lee Roufa(Moots)0:28:09
13Stuart Rose0:31:33
14Joseph Hoskins(C'ville Hash House Mashers)0:32:59
15Reid Bailey(Cville Hash House Mashers)0:34:45
16Tim House(C'ville Hash House Mashers)0:58:14
17Zara Wishloff(Devon Bicycle Association)1:34:17
18Darren Dyck2:17:32
19Nathan phelps(Central District Cyclery)3:28:56

Women 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Margie Smith(Wilson Moutain Sports)2:43:03
2Jennifer Horn(Peachtree Bikes)0:25:57
3Trish Mayer0:33:48
4Laurie Woodbury2:09:41
5Marleah Bevelacqua(Central District Cyclery)3:08:50

Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alec Petro(Corner Cycle)2:26:43
2Mike Armstrong(Xccentials/Basalt Bike & Ski)0:08:42
3Tom Arnold(Fast Friday)0:08:43
4Mark Wallace(Pedal Pushers Cyclery - Golden)0:11:58
5Jim Gibson(Absolute Bikes)0:26:51
6Tod Turley(Fast Friday)0:33:36
7Rafael Palacios(Pura Vida)0:34:16
8Dave Rathnow0:38:10
9Stan Mayer0:50:28
10David Arguello(Pura Vida)1:03:11
11Tony Southwell1:16:29
12Dan Matthews(Fine Whine)1:16:42
13Willem Van Niekerk1:28:03
14Richard Woodbury2:26:01
15Martin Parnell(Right To Play)3:45:20

Men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russell Finsterwald(Trek Factory Racing)6:28:56
2Kerry Werner Jr.(U23 Bmc Development Team Usa)0:11:15
3Josh Tostado(Santa Cruz, Maxxis, Shimano)0:13:37
4Travis Brown(Trek)0:15:28
5Nick Gould(Ska/Zia/Trek)0:26:34
6Jonathon Firth(Honey Stinger/Planet Foods)0:32:30
7Drew Edsall(Kenda / Felt)0:39:58
8Evan Ross(Griggs Orthopedics)0:43:54
9Aroussen Laflamme(Xprezo-Borsao)0:54:05
10Shannon Boffeli(Mtb Race News)0:59:51
11Chris Benson(Woodcock Cycleworks)1:00:52
12Christian Gauvin(Rocky Mountain / Les Yables)1:05:08
13Matt Duggan(Cafe)1:09:15
14Greg Gibson(www.Truckerco.com)1:10:20
15Jonathan Nutbrown(Ridley's Cycle)1:11:16
16TJ Cowern(Poison Spider/Pivot Cycles/Sramrock)1:21:43
17Diogo Malagon(Oskalunga Never Dies!)1:28:02
18Scott Eberhardt1:42:05
19Brandon Turley1:47:26
20Evan Wishloff(Pedalhead Racing Club)2:15:22
21Eddie Cremonese(Bike Tech)2:15:51
22Christopher Latura2:24:54
23Robert Spies2:59:35
24Matthew Wilkie3:15:27
25Clay Wyatt(Explore Fitness)3:21:30
26Jason Hawkins(Salt Cycles)3:29:16
27Nathan Lawrence(Explore Fitness)3:32:09
28Kevan Wilkie(6:8 Photography)4:18:28
29Duane Clemens(6:8 Photography)4:42:11
30Tim Graversen6:30:55

Women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kate Aardal(Ridley's Cycle)7:42:03
2Heidi Rentz(Ibis-Poison Spider Bicycles)0:12:08
3Trish Grajczyk(Deadgoat Racing)0:38:18
4Jennifer Moos(Rose Bandits)0:39:50
5Wendy Lyall(Yetibeti)0:46:26
6Madeleine Lemyre(Lessard Bicycles)2:31:55
7Timari Pruis(Pivot Cycles/Kenda)2:41:23
8Tiffany Ballew(Peachtree Bikes)3:29:35
9Melanie Burgon5:56:27

Men 40+ final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Sevenoff(Western Spirit)7:18:22
2Erik Keniston(Single Track Bikes)0:14:15
3Mark Logan(Cadence Brand Marketing)0:25:23
4Pat Doyle(Deadgoat Racing)0:26:42
5Kip Moyer(Absolute Bikes)0:31:32
6Jeff Beaumont(Mri Endurance Elite Masters)0:34:09
7Tiziano Gortan(L'hostaria Restaurant)0:43:21
8Arnold Roest0:59:01
9Steve Walsh(Deadgoat Racing)1:03:25
10Bill Lenhart(Team Las Vegas Cyclery)1:23:42
11Dave Yung(Fast Friday)1:29:52
12Lee Roufa(Moots)1:34:51
13Stuart Rose1:47:52
14Reid Bailey(Cville Hash House Mashers)1:52:10
15Joseph Hoskins(C'ville Hash House Mashers)1:59:32
16Tim House(C'ville Hash House Mashers)2:59:04
17Darren Dyck5:11:48
18Nathan phelps(Central District Cyclery)7:30:08
19Zara Wishloff(Devon Bicycle Association)7:47:29

Women 40+ final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Margie Smith(Wilson Moutain Sports)8:30:09
2Trish Mayer2:58:29
3Jennifer Horn(Peachtree Bikes)3:00:02
4Laurie Woodbury7:33:50
5Marleah Bevelacqua(Central District Cyclery)8:48:13

Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alec Petro(Corner Cycle)7:38:47
2Mark Wallace(Pedal Pushers Cyclery - Golden)0:06:45
3Tom Arnold(Fast Friday)0:25:17
4Mike Armstrong(Xccentials/Basalt Bike & Ski)0:28:13
5Jim Gibson(Absolute Bikes)1:09:11
6Tod Turley(Fast Friday)1:33:51
7Dave Rathnow2:34:36
8Rafael Palacios(Pura Vida)2:35:03
9Stan Mayer2:46:59
10Tony Southwell3:23:24
11David Arguello(Pura Vida)3:40:44
12Willem Van Niekerk4:33:07
13Dan Matthews(Fine Whine)4:52:26
14Richard Woodbury8:25:07
15Martin Parnell(Right To Play)10:13:07

