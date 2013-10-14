Image 1 of 6 A rider in the Moab Rocks race (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 2 of 6 Riders lined up at the start (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 3 of 6 A rider in stage 1 (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 4 of 6 A rider in stage 1 (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 5 of 6 A rider finishes up stage 1 (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 6 of 6 A couple celebrates day 1 together (Image credit: TransRockies)

The inaugural Moab Rocks stage race rolled out under sunny skies from the City of Moab on Saturday morning escorted by local police along Kane Springs Road into the red cliffs of the Canyonlands. The pack rode at a neutralized pace until tires hit dirt. Then the racing started in earnest with sustained speeds of up to 30mph on the dirt road at the front of the pack, while the rest of the field took in some spectacular views as the morning light illuminated the cliffs lining the course.

After the first major climb of the day, up and over Hurrah Pass, riders hit the infamous Jackson's Ladder, a section where they were obliged to carry their bikes up a steep boulder strewn gap in the vertical cliff face. The leaders navigated this section on foot in a surprisingly fast time of seven minutes, while later riders took significantly longer as they struggled over the large rocks. From the top of the ladder, only a short section of climbing brought riders to the start of the timed descent stage on the Captain Ahab Trail.

For the overall cross country standings, the first rider across the line was Russell Finsterwald (Trek Factory Racing) of Colorado Springs with a time of 2:06:18, followed by two other Colorado pros, Josh Tostado (Santa Cruz) and Travis Brown (Trek).

The women's category represented the dual origins of Moab Rocks with two former TransRockies Challenge champions and one local Moab rider in the top 3. Taking top spot was Kate Aardal (Ridley's Cycle) with a time of 2:29:17. Heidi Rentz (Ibis-Poison Spider) of Moab was second with a time of 2:34:12 and Trish Grajzcyk (Deadgoat Racing) from Calgary was third at 2:44:16.

In the 40+ Men's Category it was Moab's own Mark Sevenoff (Western Spirit) taking the win with a time of 2:20:28. Two Arizona riders rounded out the podium with Erik Keniston (Singletrack Bikes) in second and Kip Moyer (Flagstaff) in third. In the 40+ Women's category it was another former TransRockies Challenge champion Margie Smith (Wilson Mountain Sports) in the lead with a time of 2:50:39, followed by Calgary's Trish Mayer who was second despite going off course for 45 minutes after missing a turn while admiring the view! Atlanta's Jennifer Horn (Peachtree Bikes) was third.

The 50+ Men's category saw Mark Wallace (Pedal Pushers Cyclery) over TransRockies veteran Alec Petro (Corner Cycle) and Basalt, Colorado's Mike Armstrong (Xccentials/Basalt Bike & Ski).

Although not a true enduro, Moab Rocks offers a taste enduro by offering separate timing for a segment of downhill riding on each stage. Racers can challenge the timed descents for bragging rights as the best downhiller! For Stage 1, the descent winners were the same as the overall winners in all categories. In the open men's category, Russell Finsterwald took the top time with an incredible 17 minutes and 11 seconds, 55 seconds faster than the next faster rider, Josh Tostado. In the Open Women's Category, it was overall winner Kate Aardal with a margin of over 2 minutes. The 40+ categories also had the same winners as the overall stage: Margie Smith in 40+ Women (26:18) and Mark Sevenoff in 40+ Men (21:07). In the 50+ Men's category it was Mark Wallace with the fastest time of 21:16.

Stage 2 preview

Stage 2 will take riders from the desert to the mountains with 4,000 feet of climbing from the start in the City of Moab high into the Manti LaSal National Forest for some classic high-country singletrack. The timed descent stage starts with the UPS singletrack, followed by LPS and Porcupine Rim. Nearly 12 miles of descending one of Moab's most popular rides will take racers to the end of the timed descent and the official finish of Stage 2. Although the racing will be over, riders still have three miles of fun singletrack riding ahead of them to get to the end the trailhead on the shores of the Colorado River. The stage distance is 29 miles plus three bonus miles of descending.

Full Results for stage 1 and GC after stage 1

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russell Finsterwald (Trek Factory Racing) 2:06:17 2 Josh Tostado (Santa Cruz, Maxxis, Shimano) 0:02:34 3 Travis Brown (Trek) 0:03:09 4 Nick Gould (Ska/Zia/Trek) 0:08:21 5 Kerry Werner Jr. (U23 BMC Development Team USA) 0:09:13 6 Evan Ross (Griggs Orthopedics) 0:10:46 7 Jonathon Firth (Honey Stinger/Planet Foods) 0:11:49 8 Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt) 0:14:45 9 Aroussen Laflamme (Xprezo-Borsao) 0:20:27 10 Shannon Boffeli (MTB Race News) 0:20:47 11 Christian Gauvin (Rocky Mountain / Les Yables) 0:22:17 12 Greg Gibson (www.Truckerco.com) 0:23:13 13 Chris Benson (Woodcock Cycleworks) 0:24:01 14 TJ Cowern (Poison Spider/Pivot Cycles/Sramrock) 0:24:26 15 Matt Duggan (Cafe) 0:25:23 16 Diogo Malagon (Oskalunga Never Dies!) 0:27:17 17 Jonathan Nutbrown (Ridley's Cycle) 0:28:23 18 Scott Eberhardt 0:28:29 19 Brandon Turley 0:35:34 20 Evan Wishloff (Pedalhead Racing Club) 0:38:10 21 Christopher Latura 0:46:31 22 Eddie Cremonese (Bike Tech) 0:46:33 23 Robert Spies 0:57:29 24 Clay Wyatt (Explore Fitness) 1:04:12 25 Jason Hawkins (Salt Cycles) 1:06:21 26 Kevan Wilkie (6:8 Photography) 1:08:20 27 Nathan Lawrence (Explore Fitness) 1:10:52 28 Matthew Wilkie 1:17:42 29 Mike Holme (Magpie Cycling) 1:29:02 30 Duane Clemens (6:8 Photography) 1:41:47 31 John Yearick 2:07:37 32 Pablo Aguerre (Big Wheel Cycles) 2:07:42 32 Tim Graversen 2:21:37

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kate Aardal (Ridley's Cycle) 2:29:17 2 Heidi Rentz (Ibis-Poison Spider Bicycles) 0:04:55 3 Trish Grajczyk (Deadgoat Racing) 0:14:59 4 Jennifer Moos (Rose Bandits) 0:15:30 5 Wendy Lyall (Yetibeti) 0:17:17 6 Madeleine Lemyre (Lessard Bicycles) 0:51:03 7 Timari Pruis (Pivot Cycles/Kenda) 0:56:39 8 Melanie Burgon 1:58:36 9 Tiffany Ballew (Peachtree Bikes) 2:00:06

Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Sevenoff (Western Spirit) 2:20:28 2 Erik Keniston (Single Track Bikes) 0:08:39 3 Kip Moyer (Absolute Bikes) 0:12:47 4 Mark Logan (Cadence Brand Marketing) 0:12:52 5 Jeff Beaumont (Mri Endurance Elite Masters) 0:13:20 6 Pat Doyle (Deadgoat Racing) 0:15:19 7 Tiziano Gortan (L'hostaria Restaurant) 0:16:29 8 Steve Walsh (Deadgoat Racing) 0:18:37 9 Arnold Roest 0:20:01 10 Bill Lenhart (Team Las Vegas Cyclery) 0:26:08 11 David Nolletti (Velosports Racing) 0:26:57 12 Lee Roufa (Moots) 0:27:31 13 Joseph Hoskins (C'ville Hash House Mashers) 0:34:03 14 Dave Yung (Fast Friday) 0:34:18 15 Stuart Rose 0:36:28 16 Reid Bailey (Cville Hash House Mashers) 0:37:12 17 Tim House (C'ville Hash House Mashers) 0:55:52 18 John Kafrouni (Rebound Orthopedics) 1:19:39 19 Steven Prchal 1:29:38 20 Darren Dyck 1:33:45 21 Nathan phelps (Central District Cyclery) 1:49:15 21 Zara Wishloff (Devon Bicycle Association) 1:56:11

Women 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Margie Smith (Wilson Moutain Sports) 2:50:39 2 Trish Mayer 1:16:23 3 Jennifer Horn (Peachtree Bikes) 1:38:46 4 Laurie Woodbury 2:25:53 5 Marleah Bevelacqua (Central District Cyclery) 2:20:35