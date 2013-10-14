Image 1 of 6 The lead peloton during stage 2 at Moab Rocks (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 2 of 6 A couple before the start of stage 2 (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 3 of 6 Racers lined up for the start (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 4 of 6 Two riders during stage 2 (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 5 of 6 A rider during stage 2 (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 6 of 6 A rider during stage 2 (Image credit: TransRockies)

Stage 2 took riders up high into the Manti LaSal National Forest to an elevation of nearly 8,000 feet, almost 4,000 feet higher than the start in downtown Moab. The long road climb from town, the longest climb in this year's Moab Rocks, was punishing for most riders but an early 8:00 am start meant pleasantly cool temperatures under brilliant sunny skies. The length and intensity of the climb pushed some riders onto lower travel machines, making the descents all the more challenging. Of course, the suffering on the climb was well rewarded with one of the most popular downhill rides in the area serving as today's timed descent.

At the front of the field a U23 rider was again at the front of the pack, but this time it was Kerry Werner Jr. (BMC Development) taking the win over stage 1 winner Russell Finsterwald (Trek Factory) with a time of 2:16:28. The two finished together and took the fastest times for the descent as well as the stage with Werner taking the fastest time of the day at 47:11. Breckenridge's Josh Tostado (Santa Cruz) took third place. Finsterwald hangs onto the leaders plate for elite men.

In the elite women's category, it was again Kate Aardal (Ridley's) winning with a time of 2:42:18 and Heidi Rentz (Ibis - Poison Spider) in second. Moab local Rentz took the fastest downhill time for the category. Fort Lauderdale's Jennifer Moos (Rose Bandits) moved onto the podium in third.

The 40+ Women's category again saw Margie Smith (Wilson Mtn. Sports) take the win, followed by Jennifer Horn (Peachtree Bikes) and Trish Mayer. In the 40+ Men's Category Mark Sevenoff (Western Spirit) repeated his stage 1 win over Erik Keniston (Single Track Bikes). Mark Logan (Cadence Brand Marketing) moved into third place on the podium.

50+ Men also saw the same top two positions with Mark Wallace (Pedal Pushers Cyclery) taking the win followed by Alec Petro (Corner Cycle). A new third place finisher today was Tom Arnold (Fast Friday). Wallace also took the fastest descent time in the category.

Stage 3 preview

Monday's final stage will be a chance for the best bike handlers to shine as it features the least road and the most singletrack of the three-day stage race. Riders will celebrate Columbus Day (and Canadian Thanksgiving) with a ride on the "Magnificent 7" or Mag 7 area around the Gemini Bridges jeep road. The course starts with a climb and descent on the Gemini Bridges road before starting into singletrack climbing with Arth's Corner, Getaway and topping out with 7-Up at 5,800'. The descent stage starts with the Bull Run singletrack on and off slickrock sections. A short jump out onto the Gemini Bridges road will take riders back into singletrack for the Great Escape trail, with a total of 9 miles of descent. At that point, it's back onto the road for a quick climb up and then down to the finish of stage 3 and the wrap up dinner at Bar M Chuckwagon.

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kerry Werner Jr. (U23 BMC Development Team USA) 2:16:28 2 Russell Finsterwald (Trek Factory Racing) 0:00:01 3 Josh Tostado (Santa Cruz, Maxxis, Shimano) 0:04:23 4 Travis Brown (Trek) 0:05:50 5 Nick Gould (Ska/Zia/Trek) 0:09:08 6 Jonathon Firth (Honey Stinger/Planet Foods) 0:11:23 7 Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt) 0:14:05 8 Evan Ross (Griggs Orthopedics) 0:16:51 9 Aroussen Laflamme (Xprezo-Borsao) 0:17:25 10 Chris Benson (Woodcock Cycleworks) 0:17:49 11 Jonathan Nutbrown (Ridley's Cycle) 0:20:02 12 Shannon Boffeli (MTB Race News) 0:20:41 13 Christian Gauvin (Rocky Mountain / Les Yables) 0:21:43 14 Diogo Malagon (Oskalunga Never Dies!) 0:24:21 15 Matt Duggan (Cafe) 0:24:40 16 Greg Gibson (www.Truckerco.com) 0:27:22 17 Brandon Turley 0:32:31 18 TJ Cowern (Poison Spider/Pivot Cycles/Sramrock) 0:33:45 19 Scott Eberhardt 0:40:04 20 Evan Wishloff (Pedalhead Racing Club) 0:50:22 21 Christopher Latura 0:52:27 22 Eddie Cremonese (Bike Tech) 0:54:21 23 Robert Spies 1:07:20 24 Matthew Wilkie 1:09:53 25 Nathan Lawrence (Explore Fitness) 1:21:40 26 Clay Wyatt (Explore Fitness) 1:22:34 27 Jason Hawkins (Salt Cycles) 1:23:35 28 John Yearick 1:28:50 29 Kevan Wilkie (6:8 Photography) 1:45:16 30 Duane Clemens (6:8 Photography) 1:50:32 31 Tim Graversen 2:14:18 DNF Pablo Aguerre (Big Wheel Cycles) DNF Mike Holme (Magpie Cycling)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kate Aardal (Ridley's Cycle) 2:42:18 2 Heidi Rentz (Ibis-Poison Spider Bicycles) 0:02:31 3 Jennifer Moos (Rose Bandits) 0:12:14 4 Trish Grajczyk (Deadgoat Racing) 0:12:29 5 Wendy Lyall (Yetibeti) 0:15:05 6 Tiffany Ballew (Peachtree Bikes) 0:50:56 7 Madeleine Lemyre (Lessard Bicycles) 0:58:29 8 Timari Pruis (Pivot Cycles/Kenda) 1:03:43 9 Melanie Burgon 2:27:07

Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Sevenoff (Western Spirit) 2:34:57 2 Erik Keniston (Single Track Bikes) 0:03:10 3 Mark Logan (Cadence Brand Marketing) 0:05:19 4 Pat Doyle (Deadgoat Racing) 0:05:37 5 Jeff Beaumont (Mri Endurance Elite Masters) 0:06:52 6 Kip Moyer (Absolute Bikes) 0:10:55 7 Tiziano Gortan (L'hostaria Restaurant) 0:17:30 8 Steve Walsh (Deadgoat Racing) 0:23:08 9 Arnold Roest 0:26:56 10 Bill Lenhart (Team Las Vegas Cyclery) 0:33:47 11 Dave Yung (Fast Friday) 0:35:20 12 Lee Roufa (Moots) 0:39:10 13 Stuart Rose 0:39:50 14 Reid Bailey (Cville Hash House Mashers) 0:40:12 15 David Nolletti (Velosports Racing) 0:45:33 16 Joseph Hoskins (C'ville Hash House Mashers) 0:52:29 17 Tim House (C'ville Hash House Mashers) 1:04:57 18 Darren Dyck 1:20:31 19 Nathan phelps (Central District Cyclery) 2:11:56 20 Zara Wishloff (Devon Bicycle Association) 4:17:00 DNF John Kafrouni (Rebound Orthopedics) DNF Steven Prchal

Women 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Margie Smith (Wilson Moutain Sports) 2:56:26 2 Jennifer Horn (Peachtree Bikes) 0:55:18 3 Trish Mayer 1:08:17 4 Laurie Woodbury 2:58:16 5 Marleah Bevelacqua (Central District Cyclery) 3:18:48

Men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Wallace (Pedal Pushers Cyclery - Golden) 2:39:48 2 Alec Petro (Corner Cycle) 0:02:29 3 Tom Arnold (Fast Friday) 0:10:13 4 Mike Armstrong (Xccentials/Basalt Bike & Ski) 0:16:09 5 Jim Gibson (Absolute Bikes) 0:29:00 6 Tod Turley (Fast Friday) 0:32:51 7 Rafael Palacios (Pura Vida) 0:49:59 8 Dave Rathnow 1:01:45 9 Tony Southwell 1:03:44 10 Stan Mayer 1:14:36 11 Willem Van Niekerk 1:22:45 12 David Arguello (Pura Vida) 1:26:43 13 Dan Matthews (Fine Whine) 1:59:11 14 Richard Woodbury 3:14:49 15 Martin Parnell (Right To Play) 3:20:23 DNF Dodds Pringle DNF Chuck Mancini

Elite men general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russell Finsterwald (Trek Factory Racing) 4:22:46 2 Josh Tostado (Santa Cruz, Maxxis, Shimano) 0:06:57 3 Travis Brown (Trek) 0:08:59 4 Kerry Werner Jr. (U23 BMC Development Team USA) 0:09:12 5 Nick Gould (Ska/Zia/Trek) 0:17:28 6 Jonathon Firth (Honey Stinger/Planet Foods) 0:23:11 7 Evan Ross (Griggs Orthopedics) 0:27:36 8 Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt) 0:28:50 9 Aroussen Laflamme (Xprezo-Borsao) 0:37:52 10 Shannon Boffeli (MTB Race News) 0:41:27 11 Chris Benson (Woodcock Cycleworks) 0:41:49 12 Christian Gauvin (Rocky Mountain / Les Yables) 0:43:59 13 Jonathan Nutbrown (Ridley's Cycle) 0:48:25 14 Matt Duggan (Cafe) 0:50:02 15 Greg Gibson (www.Truckerco.com) 0:50:35 16 Diogo Malagon (Oskalunga Never Dies!) 0:51:37 17 TJ Cowern (Poison Spider/Pivot Cycles/Sramrock) 0:58:11 18 Brandon Turley 1:08:05 19 Scott Eberhardt 1:08:33 20 Evan Wishloff (Pedalhead Racing Club) 1:28:31 21 Christopher Latura 1:38:57 22 Eddie Cremonese (Bike Tech) 1:40:53 23 Robert Spies 2:04:48 24 Clay Wyatt (Explore Fitness) 2:26:45 25 Matthew Wilkie 2:27:34 26 Jason Hawkins (Salt Cycles) 2:29:55 27 Nathan Lawrence (Explore Fitness) 2:32:31 28 Kevan Wilkie (6:8 Photography) 2:53:36 29 Duane Clemens (6:8 Photography) 3:32:19 30 John Yearick 3:36:26 31 Tim Graversen 4:35:54

Elite women general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kate Aardal (Ridley's Cycle) 5:11:35 2 Heidi Rentz (Ibis-Poison Spider Bicycles) 0:07:26 3 Trish Grajczyk (Deadgoat Racing) 0:27:28 4 Jennifer Moos (Rose Bandits) 0:27:45 5 Wendy Lyall (Yetibeti) 0:32:22 6 Madeleine Lemyre (Lessard Bicycles) 1:49:33 7 Timari Pruis (Pivot Cycles/Kenda) 2:00:22 8 Tiffany Ballew (Peachtree Bikes) 2:51:02 9 Melanie Burgon 4:25:43

Men 40+ general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Sevenoff (Western Spirit) 4:55:25 2 Erik Keniston (Single Track Bikes) 0:11:50 3 Mark Logan (Cadence Brand Marketing) 0:18:11 4 Jeff Beaumont (Mri Endurance Elite Masters) 0:20:13 5 Pat Doyle (Deadgoat Racing) 0:20:57 6 Kip Moyer (Absolute Bikes) 0:23:42 7 Tiziano Gortan (L'hostaria Restaurant) 0:34:00 8 Steve Walsh (Deadgoat Racing) 0:41:46 9 Arnold Roest 0:46:58 10 Bill Lenhart (Team Las Vegas Cyclery) 0:59:55 11 Lee Roufa (Moots) 1:06:41 12 Dave Yung (Fast Friday) 1:09:38 13 David Nolletti (Velosports Racing) 1:12:30 14 Stuart Rose 1:16:18 15 Reid Bailey (Cville Hash House Mashers) 1:17:25 16 Joseph Hoskins (C'ville Hash House Mashers) 1:26:33 17 Tim House (C'ville Hash House Mashers) 2:00:49 18 Darren Dyck 2:54:16 19 Nathan phelps (Central District Cyclery) 4:01:12 20 Zara Wishloff (Devon Bicycle Association) 6:13:11

Women 40+ general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Margie Smith (Wilson Moutain Sports) 5:47:05 2 Trish Mayer 2:24:41 3 Jennifer Horn (Peachtree Bikes) 2:34:05 4 Laurie Woodbury 5:24:10 5 Marleah Bevelacqua (Central District Cyclery) 5:39:24