Werner and Aardal win stage 2 at Moab Rocks

Finsterwald and Aardal retain their leads

Image 1 of 6

The lead peloton during stage 2 at Moab Rocks

The lead peloton during stage 2 at Moab Rocks
(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 2 of 6

A couple before the start of stage 2

A couple before the start of stage 2
(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 3 of 6

Racers lined up for the start

Racers lined up for the start
(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 4 of 6

Two riders during stage 2

Two riders during stage 2
(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 5 of 6

A rider during stage 2

A rider during stage 2
(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 6 of 6

A rider during stage 2

A rider during stage 2
(Image credit: TransRockies)

Stage 2 took riders up high into the Manti LaSal National Forest to an elevation of nearly 8,000 feet, almost 4,000 feet higher than the start in downtown Moab. The long road climb from town, the longest climb in this year's Moab Rocks, was punishing for most riders but an early 8:00 am start meant pleasantly cool temperatures under brilliant sunny skies. The length and intensity of the climb pushed some riders onto lower travel machines, making the descents all the more challenging. Of course, the suffering on the climb was well rewarded with one of the most popular downhill rides in the area serving as today's timed descent.

At the front of the field a U23 rider was again at the front of the pack, but this time it was Kerry Werner Jr. (BMC Development) taking the win over stage 1 winner Russell Finsterwald (Trek Factory) with a time of 2:16:28. The two finished together and took the fastest times for the descent as well as the stage with Werner taking the fastest time of the day at 47:11. Breckenridge's Josh Tostado (Santa Cruz) took third place. Finsterwald hangs onto the leaders plate for elite men.

In the elite women's category, it was again Kate Aardal (Ridley's) winning with a time of 2:42:18 and Heidi Rentz (Ibis - Poison Spider) in second. Moab local Rentz took the fastest downhill time for the category. Fort Lauderdale's Jennifer Moos (Rose Bandits) moved onto the podium in third.

The 40+ Women's category again saw Margie Smith (Wilson Mtn. Sports) take the win, followed by Jennifer Horn (Peachtree Bikes) and Trish Mayer. In the 40+ Men's Category Mark Sevenoff (Western Spirit) repeated his stage 1 win over Erik Keniston (Single Track Bikes). Mark Logan (Cadence Brand Marketing) moved into third place on the podium.

50+ Men also saw the same top two positions with Mark Wallace (Pedal Pushers Cyclery) taking the win followed by Alec Petro (Corner Cycle). A new third place finisher today was Tom Arnold (Fast Friday). Wallace also took the fastest descent time in the category.

Stage 3 preview

Monday's final stage will be a chance for the best bike handlers to shine as it features the least road and the most singletrack of the three-day stage race. Riders will celebrate Columbus Day (and Canadian Thanksgiving) with a ride on the "Magnificent 7" or Mag 7 area around the Gemini Bridges jeep road. The course starts with a climb and descent on the Gemini Bridges road before starting into singletrack climbing with Arth's Corner, Getaway and topping out with 7-Up at 5,800'. The descent stage starts with the Bull Run singletrack on and off slickrock sections. A short jump out onto the Gemini Bridges road will take riders back into singletrack for the Great Escape trail, with a total of 9 miles of descent. At that point, it's back onto the road for a quick climb up and then down to the finish of stage 3 and the wrap up dinner at Bar M Chuckwagon.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kerry Werner Jr. (U23 BMC Development Team USA)2:16:28
2Russell Finsterwald (Trek Factory Racing)0:00:01
3Josh Tostado (Santa Cruz, Maxxis, Shimano)0:04:23
4Travis Brown (Trek)0:05:50
5Nick Gould (Ska/Zia/Trek)0:09:08
6Jonathon Firth (Honey Stinger/Planet Foods)0:11:23
7Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt)0:14:05
8Evan Ross (Griggs Orthopedics)0:16:51
9Aroussen Laflamme (Xprezo-Borsao)0:17:25
10Chris Benson (Woodcock Cycleworks)0:17:49
11Jonathan Nutbrown (Ridley's Cycle)0:20:02
12Shannon Boffeli (MTB Race News)0:20:41
13Christian Gauvin (Rocky Mountain / Les Yables)0:21:43
14Diogo Malagon (Oskalunga Never Dies!)0:24:21
15Matt Duggan (Cafe)0:24:40
16Greg Gibson (www.Truckerco.com)0:27:22
17Brandon Turley0:32:31
18TJ Cowern (Poison Spider/Pivot Cycles/Sramrock)0:33:45
19Scott Eberhardt0:40:04
20Evan Wishloff (Pedalhead Racing Club)0:50:22
21Christopher Latura0:52:27
22Eddie Cremonese (Bike Tech)0:54:21
23Robert Spies1:07:20
24Matthew Wilkie1:09:53
25Nathan Lawrence (Explore Fitness)1:21:40
26Clay Wyatt (Explore Fitness)1:22:34
27Jason Hawkins (Salt Cycles)1:23:35
28John Yearick1:28:50
29Kevan Wilkie (6:8 Photography)1:45:16
30Duane Clemens (6:8 Photography)1:50:32
31Tim Graversen2:14:18
DNFPablo Aguerre (Big Wheel Cycles)
DNFMike Holme (Magpie Cycling)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kate Aardal (Ridley's Cycle)2:42:18
2Heidi Rentz (Ibis-Poison Spider Bicycles)0:02:31
3Jennifer Moos (Rose Bandits)0:12:14
4Trish Grajczyk (Deadgoat Racing)0:12:29
5Wendy Lyall (Yetibeti)0:15:05
6Tiffany Ballew (Peachtree Bikes)0:50:56
7Madeleine Lemyre (Lessard Bicycles)0:58:29
8Timari Pruis (Pivot Cycles/Kenda)1:03:43
9Melanie Burgon2:27:07

Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Sevenoff (Western Spirit)2:34:57
2Erik Keniston (Single Track Bikes)0:03:10
3Mark Logan (Cadence Brand Marketing)0:05:19
4Pat Doyle (Deadgoat Racing)0:05:37
5Jeff Beaumont (Mri Endurance Elite Masters)0:06:52
6Kip Moyer (Absolute Bikes)0:10:55
7Tiziano Gortan (L'hostaria Restaurant)0:17:30
8Steve Walsh (Deadgoat Racing)0:23:08
9Arnold Roest0:26:56
10Bill Lenhart (Team Las Vegas Cyclery)0:33:47
11Dave Yung (Fast Friday)0:35:20
12Lee Roufa (Moots)0:39:10
13Stuart Rose0:39:50
14Reid Bailey (Cville Hash House Mashers)0:40:12
15David Nolletti (Velosports Racing)0:45:33
16Joseph Hoskins (C'ville Hash House Mashers)0:52:29
17Tim House (C'ville Hash House Mashers)1:04:57
18Darren Dyck1:20:31
19Nathan phelps (Central District Cyclery)2:11:56
20Zara Wishloff (Devon Bicycle Association)4:17:00
DNFJohn Kafrouni (Rebound Orthopedics)
DNFSteven Prchal

Women 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Margie Smith (Wilson Moutain Sports)2:56:26
2Jennifer Horn (Peachtree Bikes)0:55:18
3Trish Mayer1:08:17
4Laurie Woodbury2:58:16
5Marleah Bevelacqua (Central District Cyclery)3:18:48

Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Wallace (Pedal Pushers Cyclery - Golden)2:39:48
2Alec Petro (Corner Cycle)0:02:29
3Tom Arnold (Fast Friday)0:10:13
4Mike Armstrong (Xccentials/Basalt Bike & Ski)0:16:09
5Jim Gibson (Absolute Bikes)0:29:00
6Tod Turley (Fast Friday)0:32:51
7Rafael Palacios (Pura Vida)0:49:59
8Dave Rathnow1:01:45
9Tony Southwell1:03:44
10Stan Mayer1:14:36
11Willem Van Niekerk1:22:45
12David Arguello (Pura Vida)1:26:43
13Dan Matthews (Fine Whine)1:59:11
14Richard Woodbury3:14:49
15Martin Parnell (Right To Play)3:20:23
DNFDodds Pringle
DNFChuck Mancini

Elite men general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russell Finsterwald (Trek Factory Racing)4:22:46
2Josh Tostado (Santa Cruz, Maxxis, Shimano)0:06:57
3Travis Brown (Trek)0:08:59
4Kerry Werner Jr. (U23 BMC Development Team USA)0:09:12
5Nick Gould (Ska/Zia/Trek)0:17:28
6Jonathon Firth (Honey Stinger/Planet Foods)0:23:11
7Evan Ross (Griggs Orthopedics)0:27:36
8Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt)0:28:50
9Aroussen Laflamme (Xprezo-Borsao)0:37:52
10Shannon Boffeli (MTB Race News)0:41:27
11Chris Benson (Woodcock Cycleworks)0:41:49
12Christian Gauvin (Rocky Mountain / Les Yables)0:43:59
13Jonathan Nutbrown (Ridley's Cycle)0:48:25
14Matt Duggan (Cafe)0:50:02
15Greg Gibson (www.Truckerco.com)0:50:35
16Diogo Malagon (Oskalunga Never Dies!)0:51:37
17TJ Cowern (Poison Spider/Pivot Cycles/Sramrock)0:58:11
18Brandon Turley1:08:05
19Scott Eberhardt1:08:33
20Evan Wishloff (Pedalhead Racing Club)1:28:31
21Christopher Latura1:38:57
22Eddie Cremonese (Bike Tech)1:40:53
23Robert Spies2:04:48
24Clay Wyatt (Explore Fitness)2:26:45
25Matthew Wilkie2:27:34
26Jason Hawkins (Salt Cycles)2:29:55
27Nathan Lawrence (Explore Fitness)2:32:31
28Kevan Wilkie (6:8 Photography)2:53:36
29Duane Clemens (6:8 Photography)3:32:19
30John Yearick3:36:26
31Tim Graversen4:35:54

Elite women general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kate Aardal (Ridley's Cycle)5:11:35
2Heidi Rentz (Ibis-Poison Spider Bicycles)0:07:26
3Trish Grajczyk (Deadgoat Racing)0:27:28
4Jennifer Moos (Rose Bandits)0:27:45
5Wendy Lyall (Yetibeti)0:32:22
6Madeleine Lemyre (Lessard Bicycles)1:49:33
7Timari Pruis (Pivot Cycles/Kenda)2:00:22
8Tiffany Ballew (Peachtree Bikes)2:51:02
9Melanie Burgon4:25:43

Men 40+ general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Sevenoff (Western Spirit)4:55:25
2Erik Keniston (Single Track Bikes)0:11:50
3Mark Logan (Cadence Brand Marketing)0:18:11
4Jeff Beaumont (Mri Endurance Elite Masters)0:20:13
5Pat Doyle (Deadgoat Racing)0:20:57
6Kip Moyer (Absolute Bikes)0:23:42
7Tiziano Gortan (L'hostaria Restaurant)0:34:00
8Steve Walsh (Deadgoat Racing)0:41:46
9Arnold Roest0:46:58
10Bill Lenhart (Team Las Vegas Cyclery)0:59:55
11Lee Roufa (Moots)1:06:41
12Dave Yung (Fast Friday)1:09:38
13David Nolletti (Velosports Racing)1:12:30
14Stuart Rose1:16:18
15Reid Bailey (Cville Hash House Mashers)1:17:25
16Joseph Hoskins (C'ville Hash House Mashers)1:26:33
17Tim House (C'ville Hash House Mashers)2:00:49
18Darren Dyck2:54:16
19Nathan phelps (Central District Cyclery)4:01:12
20Zara Wishloff (Devon Bicycle Association)6:13:11

Women 40+ general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Margie Smith (Wilson Moutain Sports)5:47:05
2Trish Mayer2:24:41
3Jennifer Horn (Peachtree Bikes)2:34:05
4Laurie Woodbury5:24:10
5Marleah Bevelacqua (Central District Cyclery)5:39:24

Men 50+ general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Wallace (Pedal Pushers Cyclery - Golden)5:06:50
2Alec Petro (Corner Cycle)0:05:13
3Tom Arnold (Fast Friday)0:21:48
4Mike Armstrong (Xccentials/Basalt Bike & Ski)0:24:45
5Jim Gibson (Absolute Bikes)0:47:34
6Tod Turley (Fast Friday)1:05:28
7Dave Rathnow2:01:40
8Stan Mayer2:01:45
9Rafael Palacios (Pura Vida)2:06:01
10Tony Southwell2:12:09
11David Arguello (Pura Vida)2:42:47
12Willem Van Niekerk3:10:18
13Dan Matthews (Fine Whine)3:40:58
14Richard Woodbury6:04:20
15Martin Parnell (Right To Play)6:33:01

