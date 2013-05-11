Van der Velde, Wells prevail at Midtown Grand Prix
St. Louis race weekend underway
Midtown Grand Prix: St. Louis -
|1
|Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|1:10:04
|2
|Adam Leibovitz (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|3
|Daniel Holt (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|0:00:01
|4
|Devin Clark (Qdoba p/b Bushwhacker)
|0:00:02
|5
|Ryan Sullivan (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|6
|Griffin Easter (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|7
|Adam Koble
|0:00:03
|8
|Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|9
|Alexander Ray (IsCorp Intelligentsia Coffee)
|10
|Robert White (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheeland)
|0:00:04
|11
|Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:00:25
|12
|Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|13
|Shane Kline (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|14
|Emile Abraham (Predator Cycling)
|15
|Jason Waddell (Tulsa Tough Racing pb ICEdot)
|0:00:26
|16
|Brendan Cornett (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|17
|Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Cycling)
|0:00:27
|18
|Allan Rego (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|19
|Conor Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|20
|Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|21
|Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Store)
|22
|Chad Hartley (RACC pb GG)
|0:00:28
|23
|Jacob Hill (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|24
|Stephan Hirsch (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|25
|Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
|26
|Geron Williams (Foundation)
|27
|Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:00:29
|28
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|29
|Michael Sencenbaugh (Sakari Race Team)
|30
|Ryan Gabriel (Tulsa Tough Racing pb ICEdot)
|31
|Alberto Covarrubias (Fayetteville Wheelmen)
|32
|Bryan Fawley (Dallas Bike Works)
|0:00:30
|33
|Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:00:31
|34
|Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|35
|Augusto Sanchez (Park Place Dealerships/Sun & Ski Sports)
|36
|Jacob White (Tulsa Tough Racing pb ICEdot)
|37
|David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|38
|Timothy Jenkinson (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
|39
|Andrew Buntz (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
|40
|Jos Chalmers (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|0:00:32
|41
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
|0:00:33
|42
|Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|43
|Andrew Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|0:00:34
|44
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|45
|Martin Vecchio (Panther/Bakehouse)
|46
|Nicholas Ramirez (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|47
|Joshua Carter (Predator Carbon Repair)
|48
|Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|49
|William Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|0:00:35
|50
|Gevan Samuel
|51
|Jean Michel Lechance (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
|52
|Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling)
|53
|Christopher Bogedin
|54
|Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Store)
|55
|Alejandro Guzman (Foundation)
|0:00:36
|56
|Rob Thompson (Panther/Bakehouse)
|57
|Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|58
|Ben Wolfe (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|59
|Andy Reardon (Cumberland Transit Cycling/FS C)
|0:00:37
|60
|Kyle Perry (Team Upland Brewing)
|61
|Ryan Shean (Team Upland Brewing)
|62
|Chris Moore (Sammy's Bike)
|0:00:38
|63
|Richard Stuart (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
|0:00:39
|64
|Cortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
|0:00:40
|65
|Parker Kyzer (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
|66
|Sam Croft (Giant Bicycles- South)
|0:00:41
|67
|Ross White (RACC pb GG)
|0:00:42
|68
|David Worth (Cumberland Transit Cycling/FS C)
|69
|Christopher Curran (Bloomington Cycle Racing Team)
|70
|Travis Werts (Sonic Cycling)
|71
|Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|0:00:43
|72
|Jeremy Bock (Qdoba p/b Bushwhacker)
|73
|James Vandeven (Dogfish Racing Team)
|74
|Jay Blankenship (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|75
|Jim Farasy (Mercy Kuat)
|0:00:44
|76
|Anthony Dust (Dogfish Racing Team)
|77
|Gavin Haley (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|78
|Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Store)
|0:00:45
|79
|Michael Giem (Pedal p/b Cannondale Developmen)
|0:00:47
|80
|Charles (Mac) Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|0:00:49
|81
|Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Store)
|82
|Clayton Chase (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheeland)
|0:00:51
|83
|Geoff Godsey (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GearGrinder)
|0:00:54
|84
|Kevin Henschel (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
|0:01:01
|85
|Jonathan Jacob (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|0:01:05
|86
|John (Jackie) Simes (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:01:09
|87
|Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:01:14
|88
|Patrick Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|89
|Chad Burdzilauskas (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
|90
|Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|91
|Serge Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|92
|Colin Gibson (Keller Rohrback Cycling)
|93
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|94
|Robert Cummings (Park Place Dealerships/Sun & Ski Sports)
|95
|Matthew Kelley (South Chicago Wheelmen)
|96
|Maxwell Ackermann (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|97
|Michael (Casey) Saunders (Dogfish Racing Team)
|98
|Patrick Harkins (Cumberland Transit Cycling/FS C)
|99
|Peter Eckel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|100
|Levi Baker (Park Place Dealerships/Sun & Ski Sports)
|101
|Daniel Solomon (South Chicago Wheelmen)
|102
|Chad Briggs (Korte Hammer Down Racing)
|103
|Dan Greene (Iron City Bikes)
|104
|Jeremy Nagoshiner (Cumberland Transit Cycling/FS C)
|105
|Shane Feehery (South Chicago Wheelmen)
|106
|Alex Grman (Korte Hammer Down Racing)
|107
|Justin Maciekowicz (Korte Hammer Down Racing)
|108
|Finn Kolsrud (Sakari Race Team)
|0:01:15
|109
|Jimmy Tarr (Cole Sport)
|DNF
|Rudyard Peterson (Borah)
|DNF
|Daniel Williams (Korte Hammer Down Racing)
|DNF
|Maurice Hessel (Korte Hammer Down Racing)
|DNF
|Lucas Wardein (Lupus Racing Team)
|DNF
|Josh Estes (Park Place Dealerships/Sun & Ski Sports)
|DNF
|Trevor Rolette (South Chicago Wheelmen)
|DNF
|John Puffer (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Nicholas Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Store)
|DNF
|Mathew Ankney (Tulsa Tough Racing pb ICEdot)
|1
|Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|0:48:36
|2
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|3
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
|0:00:01
|4
|Coryn Rivera (Marian University Cycling Team)
|5
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|6
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:00:02
|7
|Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)
|0:00:03
|8
|Amy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell)
|9
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten)
|10
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|11
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
|12
|Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|0:00:04
|13
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|0:00:05
|14
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Team Primal Racing)
|15
|Britta Siegel
|16
|Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|17
|Holly Mathews (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
|0:00:06
|18
|Mia Loquai (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|19
|Terra James (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|20
|Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling)
|0:00:07
|21
|Kathryne Carr (SkiNourishment p/b Paceline Pro)
|0:00:08
|22
|Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|23
|Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
|0:00:09
|24
|Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
|25
|Lauren Creamer (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
|0:00:10
|26
|Sarah Huang (Exergy TWENTY16)
|27
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)
|28
|Melina Bernecker (Primal Pro Women P/B BH)
|29
|Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
|0:00:11
|30
|Nichole Wangsgard (Primal Pro Women P/B BH)
|31
|Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO II)
|0:00:13
|32
|Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)
|0:00:14
|33
|Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
|0:00:17
|34
|Kaytie Scott (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:00:24
|35
|Ashley Rethemeyer (The Cannonball-Hub Racing Team)
|0:00:40
|36
|Sarah Demerly (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
|0:00:41
|37
|Mariasol Johannes (The Cannonball-Hub Racing Team)
|38
|Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda)
|39
|Suzanne Johnson (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)
|40
|Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|41
|Lindsay Lorenz (Slimenundgrossen)
|DNF
|Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
