Van der Velde, Wells prevail at Midtown Grand Prix

St. Louis race weekend underway

Image 1 of 11

Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) wins the men's Midtown Grand Prix

Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) wins the men's Midtown Grand Prix
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 2 of 11

The women's peloton on the start line for the Midtown Grand Prix

The women's peloton on the start line for the Midtown Grand Prix
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 3 of 11

The elite men's peloton ready to roll at the Midtown Grand Prix

The elite men's peloton ready to roll at the Midtown Grand Prix
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 4 of 11

A serious crash involving Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) neutralised the women's race for 20 minutes

A serious crash involving Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) neutralised the women's race for 20 minutes
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 5 of 11

Men's Midtown Grand Prix podium (L-R): Daniel Holt (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project), Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) and Adam Leibovitz (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)

Men's Midtown Grand Prix podium (L-R): Daniel Holt (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project), Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) and Adam Leibovitz (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 6 of 11

The men's peloton tries to bring back the breakaway

The men's peloton tries to bring back the breakaway
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 7 of 11

Cutting it close to the barriers during the men's event

Cutting it close to the barriers during the men's event
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 8 of 11

Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)

Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 9 of 11

Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) on the attack

Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) on the attack
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 10 of 11

The women's peloton in action under the lights in St. Louis during the Midtown Grand Prix

The women's peloton in action under the lights in St. Louis during the Midtown Grand Prix
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 11 of 11

Midtown Grand Prix women's podium (L-R): Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO), Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy) and Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)

Midtown Grand Prix women's podium (L-R): Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO), Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy) and Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
(Image credit: Matt James)

Elite men
1Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)1:10:04
2Adam Leibovitz (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
3Daniel Holt (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)0:00:01
4Devin Clark (Qdoba p/b Bushwhacker)0:00:02
5Ryan Sullivan (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
6Griffin Easter (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
7Adam Koble0:00:03
8Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
9Alexander Ray (IsCorp Intelligentsia Coffee)
10Robert White (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheeland)0:00:04
11Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:00:25
12Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
13Shane Kline (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
14Emile Abraham (Predator Cycling)
15Jason Waddell (Tulsa Tough Racing pb ICEdot)0:00:26
16Brendan Cornett (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
17Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Cycling)0:00:27
18Allan Rego (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
19Conor Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
20Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
21Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Store)
22Chad Hartley (RACC pb GG)0:00:28
23Jacob Hill (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
24Stephan Hirsch (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
25Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
26Geron Williams (Foundation)
27Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)0:00:29
28Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
29Michael Sencenbaugh (Sakari Race Team)
30Ryan Gabriel (Tulsa Tough Racing pb ICEdot)
31Alberto Covarrubias (Fayetteville Wheelmen)
32Bryan Fawley (Dallas Bike Works)0:00:30
33Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:31
34Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
35Augusto Sanchez (Park Place Dealerships/Sun & Ski Sports)
36Jacob White (Tulsa Tough Racing pb ICEdot)
37David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)
38Timothy Jenkinson (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
39Andrew Buntz (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
40Jos Chalmers (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:00:32
41Brandon Feehery (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)0:00:33
42Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
43Andrew Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)0:00:34
44Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
45Martin Vecchio (Panther/Bakehouse)
46Nicholas Ramirez (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
47Joshua Carter (Predator Carbon Repair)
48Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
49William Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:00:35
50Gevan Samuel
51Jean Michel Lechance (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
52Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling)
53Christopher Bogedin
54Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Store)
55Alejandro Guzman (Foundation)0:00:36
56Rob Thompson (Panther/Bakehouse)
57Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
58Ben Wolfe (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
59Andy Reardon (Cumberland Transit Cycling/FS C)0:00:37
60Kyle Perry (Team Upland Brewing)
61Ryan Shean (Team Upland Brewing)
62Chris Moore (Sammy's Bike)0:00:38
63Richard Stuart (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)0:00:39
64Cortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)0:00:40
65Parker Kyzer (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
66Sam Croft (Giant Bicycles- South)0:00:41
67Ross White (RACC pb GG)0:00:42
68David Worth (Cumberland Transit Cycling/FS C)
69Christopher Curran (Bloomington Cycle Racing Team)
70Travis Werts (Sonic Cycling)
71Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:00:43
72Jeremy Bock (Qdoba p/b Bushwhacker)
73James Vandeven (Dogfish Racing Team)
74Jay Blankenship (Tulsa Wheelmen)
75Jim Farasy (Mercy Kuat)0:00:44
76Anthony Dust (Dogfish Racing Team)
77Gavin Haley (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
78Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Store)0:00:45
79Michael Giem (Pedal p/b Cannondale Developmen)0:00:47
80Charles (Mac) Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:00:49
81Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Store)
82Clayton Chase (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheeland)0:00:51
83Geoff Godsey (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GearGrinder)0:00:54
84Kevin Henschel (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)0:01:01
85Jonathan Jacob (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:01:05
86John (Jackie) Simes (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:01:09
87Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:01:14
88Patrick Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
89Chad Burdzilauskas (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
90Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
91Serge Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
92Colin Gibson (Keller Rohrback Cycling)
93Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
94Robert Cummings (Park Place Dealerships/Sun & Ski Sports)
95Matthew Kelley (South Chicago Wheelmen)
96Maxwell Ackermann (ISCorp Cycling Team)
97Michael (Casey) Saunders (Dogfish Racing Team)
98Patrick Harkins (Cumberland Transit Cycling/FS C)
99Peter Eckel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
100Levi Baker (Park Place Dealerships/Sun & Ski Sports)
101Daniel Solomon (South Chicago Wheelmen)
102Chad Briggs (Korte Hammer Down Racing)
103Dan Greene (Iron City Bikes)
104Jeremy Nagoshiner (Cumberland Transit Cycling/FS C)
105Shane Feehery (South Chicago Wheelmen)
106Alex Grman (Korte Hammer Down Racing)
107Justin Maciekowicz (Korte Hammer Down Racing)
108Finn Kolsrud (Sakari Race Team)0:01:15
109Jimmy Tarr (Cole Sport)
DNFRudyard Peterson (Borah)
DNFDaniel Williams (Korte Hammer Down Racing)
DNFMaurice Hessel (Korte Hammer Down Racing)
DNFLucas Wardein (Lupus Racing Team)
DNFJosh Estes (Park Place Dealerships/Sun & Ski Sports)
DNFTrevor Rolette (South Chicago Wheelmen)
DNFJohn Puffer (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
DNFNicholas Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Store)
DNFMathew Ankney (Tulsa Tough Racing pb ICEdot)

Elite women
1Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)0:48:36
2Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
3Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:00:01
4Coryn Rivera (Marian University Cycling Team)
5Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
6Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)0:00:02
7Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)0:00:03
8Amy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell)
9Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten)
10Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
11Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
12Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)0:00:04
13Carrie Cash Wootten (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)0:00:05
14Tiffany Pezzulo (Team Primal Racing)
15Britta Siegel
16Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
17Holly Mathews (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)0:00:06
18Mia Loquai (ISCorp Cycling Team)
19Terra James (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
20Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling)0:00:07
21Kathryne Carr (SkiNourishment p/b Paceline Pro)0:00:08
22Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
23Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:00:09
24Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
25Lauren Creamer (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)0:00:10
26Sarah Huang (Exergy TWENTY16)
27Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)
28Melina Bernecker (Primal Pro Women P/B BH)
29Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)0:00:11
30Nichole Wangsgard (Primal Pro Women P/B BH)
31Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO II)0:00:13
32Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)0:00:14
33Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)0:00:17
34Kaytie Scott (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:00:24
35Ashley Rethemeyer (The Cannonball-Hub Racing Team)0:00:40
36Sarah Demerly (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)0:00:41
37Mariasol Johannes (The Cannonball-Hub Racing Team)
38Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda)
39Suzanne Johnson (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)
40Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
41Lindsay Lorenz (Slimenundgrossen)
DNFAnnie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)

