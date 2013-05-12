Allar takes out Tour de Grove
Alzate claims men's race for another UnitedHealthcare victory
Tour de Grove: St. Louis -
As day two dawned on the MoPro Cycling Series, the second stop brought crystal clear skies and windy conditions as the pro men’s and women’s fields set out to contest the most recent round of the USA Crits series. A revised course to cope with road construction meant long, drag strip straightaways and a reduction in attacking opportunities from years past, promising a renewed choke hold on the field from the sprinters’ teams.
With the highest payout on offer over the MoPro weekend, the Tour de Grove hoped to bring the best out of the racers making up the pro fields. Not for lack of trying, each field faced a demanding headwind on the long opening straightaway that stymied attacks and kept opportunists from gaining any ground over a flat out field in search of control and a sprint finish.
The women’s race stayed together for the duration of the 60-minute event as the steady 18 MPH headwind through the race’s opening straightaway shut down any attempts to move clear. Despite the adversity, Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies continued their aggressive ways and sent several riders to the front, only to be forced back into the fray.
With uncooperative conditions, the women’s race stayed together until the finish with last year’s winner and USA Crits series leader Erica Allar of Care4Cycling taking the win ahead of Coryn Rivera and Kimberley Wells, Friday night’s winner.
Into the driving wind, the men’s fields faired little better on the three-corner course and no breakaways were given more than a token handful of seconds throughout the race. The most notable, a two-man break, lasted five laps at the race’s halfway point and from then on, it was all business in the tightly grouped field.
Coming into 10 laps to go, Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis took charge, shadowed by Jelly Belly in an attempt to control the field for their respective sprinters. Lying in wait, however, was the powerhouse UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling team who only made their presence know with a lap and a half remaining when they took the front and never let go. In the end, Carlos Alzate took the win in front of teammates Luke Keough and Hilton Clarke for a UnitedHealthcare sweep of the podium.
With his win, Alzate takes over second in the USA Crits series with Hilton Clarke taking the lead and Shane Kline of Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis rounding out the top three.
On the women’s end, Erica Allar has extended her advantage and reasserted her dominance for the second consecutive year ahead of Morgan Patton and teammate Lenore Pipes. The USA Crits series heads to the Glencoe neighborhood outside of Chicago for its next round on June 1st.
With two days down in the MoPro cycling series, the field looks to tomorrow’s Dutchtown Classic and a more technical, punchy course in the hopes of breaking the stranglehold of the big teams and leveraging more opportunistic riders clear.
|1
|Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon)
|1:01:56
|2
|Coryn Rivera (Marian University Cycling Team)
|3
|Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|4
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:01
|5
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|6
|Lenore Pipes (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon)
|7
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
|8
|Lauren Stephens (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:00:02
|9
|Joanie Caron (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|10
|Amy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell)
|11
|Morgan Patton (Team Novo Nordisk)
|12
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|13
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)
|14
|Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|15
|Jennifer Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:00:03
|16
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|17
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Team Primal Racing)
|18
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten)
|19
|Sarah Huang (Exergy TWENTY16)
|20
|Madeleine Pape (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|21
|Mia Loquai (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|22
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
|23
|Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)
|0:00:04
|24
|Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|25
|Jessica Prinner (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon)
|26
|Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|27
|Kathryne Carr (SkiNourishment p/b Paceline Pro)
|0:00:05
|28
|Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
|29
|Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:06
|30
|Kori Seehafer (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|31
|Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
|0:00:10
|32
|Holly Mathews (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
|33
|Melina Bernecker (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|0:00:11
|34
|Britta Siegel
|35
|Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
|0:00:12
|36
|Leah Kleager (Midwest Cycling Community NE)
|0:00:14
|37
|Sierra Siebenlist (Team Indiebike)
|38
|Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)
|0:00:22
|39
|Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO II)
|0:00:25
|40
|Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
|0:00:26
|41
|Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|0:00:29
|42
|Whitney Schultz (SkiNourishment p/b Paceline Pro)
|0:00:38
|43
|Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|44
|Rachel Byus (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:00:44
|45
|Kaytie Scott (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:00:46
|46
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)
|47
|Nichole Wangsgard (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|0:01:19
|48
|Amber Vredenburg (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|49
|Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda)
|50
|Lindsey Durst (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|51
|Caitlin Rolfs (Team Novo Nordisk Women)
|52
|Lindsay Lorenz (Slimenundgrossen)
|53
|Sarah Demerly (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
|54
|Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|1
|Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|1:24:34
|2
|Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|3
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|4
|Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|5
|Adam Leibovitz (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|0:00:01
|6
|Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|7
|Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|8
|Jason Waddell (Tulsa Tough Racing pb ICEdot)
|9
|Shane Kline (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|10
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:00:02
|11
|Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|12
|Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling)
|13
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
|0:00:03
|14
|Jacob White (Tulsa Tough Racing pb ICEdot)
|15
|Devin Clark (Qdoba p/b Bushwhacker)
|16
|Chad Hartley (RACC pb GG)
|17
|Alexander Ray (IsCorp Intelligentsia Coffee)
|18
|Stephen Clancy (Team Novo Nordisk)
|19
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|0:00:04
|20
|Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Cycling)
|21
|Daniel Holt (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|22
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|23
|Chad Burdzilauskas (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
|24
|Conor Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|0:00:05
|25
|Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
|26
|Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|27
|Augusto Sanchez (Park Place Dealerships/Sun & Ski Sports)
|0:00:06
|28
|Matthew Brandt (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)
|29
|Jesse Keough (Foundation)
|30
|Brendan Cornett (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|0:00:07
|31
|Yosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheeland)
|32
|Karl Menzies
|0:00:08
|33
|Bryan Fawley (Giant Bicycles - South)
|34
|Lucas Wardein (Lupus Racing Team)
|35
|Chris Wolhuter (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|36
|Robert White (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheeland)
|37
|Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|0:00:09
|38
|Griffin Easter (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|39
|Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:00:10
|40
|Sam Croft (Giant Bicycles - South)
|41
|Andrei Strelkov (Team Novo Nordisk)
|42
|Adam Koble (Giant Bicycles - South)
|0:00:11
|43
|Kyle Perry (Team Upland Brewing)
|44
|Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Store)
|45
|Ross White (RACC pb GG)
|0:00:12
|46
|Aaron Perry (Novo Nordisk)
|47
|Alejandro Guzman (Foundation)
|48
|Ryan Sullivan (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|49
|Jean Michel Lechance (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
|0:00:13
|50
|Geron Williams (Foundation)
|51
|David Reyes (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|52
|Geoff Godsey (Giant Bicycles - South)
|53
|Gevan Samuel
|0:00:14
|54
|Rob Thompson (Panther/Bakehouse)
|55
|Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Store)
|56
|Zach Reed (Qdoba p/b Bushwhacker)
|57
|Martin Vecchio (Panther/Bakehouse)
|58
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing Elite Cycling Team)
|59
|Shadd Smith (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Store)
|0:00:15
|60
|Cortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
|0:00:17
|61
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:20
|62
|Jos Chalmers (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|63
|Mathew Ankney (Tulsa Tough Racing pb ICEdot)
|0:00:21
|64
|Allan Rego (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|65
|Ryan Shean (Team Upland Brewing)
|0:00:22
|66
|David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:00:24
|67
|Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|0:00:26
|68
|Andy Reardon (Cumberland Transit Cycling/FS)
|0:00:27
|69
|Parker Kyzer (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
|70
|Max Korus (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
|71
|Michael Sencebauch (Sakari Race)
|0:00:28
|72
|Justin Morris (Team Novo Nordisk)
|0:00:29
|73
|John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|74
|John (Jackie) Simes (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|75
|Jacob Mueller (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|76
|Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|0:00:31
|77
|Travis Werts (Sonic Cycling)
|78
|Christopher Bogedin
|79
|Andrew Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|0:00:32
|80
|Jim Farasy (Mercy Kuat)
|81
|Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Store)
|82
|Richard Stuart (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
|83
|Nicholas Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Store)
|84
|Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|85
|Alberto Covarrubias (Fayetteville Wheelmen)
|0:00:33
|86
|Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|87
|Emile Abraham (Predator Cycling)
|0:00:58
|88
|Jonathan Jacob (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|0:00:59
|89
|Andrew Buntz (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
|0:01:04
|90
|Ben Wolfe (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:01:13
|91
|Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:01:24
|92
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:01:25
|93
|Kurt Fletcher (708 Racing p/b Dressel's Pub)
|94
|Patrick Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|0:01:34
|95
|James Vandeven (Dogfish Racing Team)
|0:01:41
|96
|Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|0:02:15
|97
|Robert Cummings (Park Place Dealerships/Sun & Ski Sports)
|0:02:19
|98
|Serge Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|99
|Michael Giem (Pedal p/b Cannondale Development)
|0:02:28
|100
|Jacob Hill (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|0:02:49
|101
|Jeffrey Pendlebury (Panther/Bakehouse)
|0:02:50
|102
|Levi Baker (Park Place Dealerships/Sun & Ski Sports)
|0:02:53
|103
|Josh Estes (Park Place Dealerships/Sun & Ski Sports)
|0:02:56
|104
|Kent Woermann (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)
|0:03:02
|105
|Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Store)
|1
|Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon)
|1225
|pts
|2
|Morgan Patton (Team Novo Nordisk)
|930
|3
|Lenore Pipes (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon)
|923
|4
|Joanie Caron (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|917
|5
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|882
|6
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)
|875
|7
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|868
|8
|Lauren Stephens (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|853
|9
|Jennifer Purcell (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
|749
|10
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie13)
|703
|11
|Melina Bernecker (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|636
|12
|Christina Gokey-Smith (ROUSE/OOGIE RACING)
|619
|13
|Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandit Racing Team)
|604
|14
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
|602
|15
|Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie13)
|602
|16
|Tina Pic (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
|596
|17
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|587
|18
|Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|565
|19
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|521
|20
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten)
|501
|21
|Lindsay Bayer (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
|486
|22
|Nichole Wangsgard (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|482
|23
|Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|480
|24
|Jessica Prinner (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon)
|461
|25
|Laura Parsons (Rose Bandit Racing Team)
|448
|26
|Sara Tussey (VeloShine Cycling Team)
|413
|27
|Mary Zider
|389
|28
|Cinthia Lehner (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|378
|29
|Cari Higgins (Exergy TWENTY16)
|370
|30
|Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Development)
|366
|31
|Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
|362
|32
|Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie13)
|330
|33
|Whitney Schultz (Skinourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
|320
|34
|Kaytie Scott (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|320
|35
|Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|316
|36
|Hannah Miller (PainPathways Cycling Team)
|313
|37
|amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|311
|38
|Amy McGuire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|307
|39
|Jennifer Caicedo (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|304
|40
|Kat Carr (Skinourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
|285
|41
|Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|282
|42
|Ambre Levy (Pink Panthers Cycling Team)
|282
|43
|Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)
|281
|44
|Kori Seehafer (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|281
|45
|Coryn Rivera (Marian University)
|241
|46
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|238
|47
|Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|231
|48
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|225
|49
|Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)
|222
|50
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|221
|51
|Stacey Jensen (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|220
|52
|Sarah Huang (Exergy TWENTY16)
|219
|53
|Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
|217
|54
|annie ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|209
|55
|Elizabeth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|206
|56
|Kathryn Clark (PainPathways Cycling Team)
|205
|57
|Jennifer Valente (Exergy TWENTY16)
|205
|58
|Marianne Holt (PainPathways Cycling Team)
|204
|59
|Debbie Milne (Cleveland Clinic - Carbon Racing)
|204
|60
|Jo Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|201
|61
|Nadia Latzgo (Exergy TWENTY16)
|201
|62
|Holly Mathews (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|200
|63
|Amy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell)
|196
|64
|Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|191
|65
|Anne Donley (DonleyAnne)
|187
|66
|Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|186
|67
|Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO)
|184
|68
|Liz Gerrity (Rose Bandit Racing Team)
|181
|69
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|180
|70
|Alisha Welsh (Sabino Cycles Racing)
|175
|71
|Amy Horstmeyer (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|170
|72
|Amy Phillips (HUB Endurance Women's Cycling)
|166
|73
|Erin Silliman (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie13)
|166
|74
|Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|159
|75
|Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|157
|76
|Lindsey Durst (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|157
|77
|Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO)
|155
|78
|Madeleine Pape (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|155
|79
|Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|151
|80
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
|148
|81
|Katherine Ross (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|148
|82
|Marilyn McDonald (Landis/Trek)
|147
|83
|Melissa Ross (FASTER Performance Center)
|146
|84
|Samantha Heinrich (West Coast Cycling p/b STS Bikes/Harold Hart & Associates)
|142
|85
|Erica Zaveta
|141
|86
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|137
|87
|Jacqueline Kurth (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
|134
|88
|Rachel Byus (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|131
|89
|Jodi Diemar (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon)
|131
|90
|Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|128
|91
|Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|128
|92
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|125
|93
|Debbie Prouty (PCP Race Team)
|124
|94
|Addy Albershardt (Pasta Zara - Cogeas)
|122
|95
|Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|122
|96
|Laura Brown (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
|119
|97
|Julie Cutts (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|119
|98
|Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)
|115
|99
|Kapri Gonzales (Landis/Trek)
|113
|100
|Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|112
|101
|Chloe Black (Sabino Cycles Racing)
|111
|102
|Stephanie Cucaz (PCP Race Team)
|110
|103
|Dawn Decaminada
|110
|104
|Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)
|110
|105
|Zoe Mullins (Exergy TWENTY16)
|110
|106
|Britta Siegel (Alriksson Cramo GoGreen)
|110
|107
|Arley Kemmerer (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)
|107
|108
|Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|107
|109
|Melanie Spath (Team TIBCO)
|104
|110
|Leah Kleager (Trek Bicycle Stores/Midwest Cycling Community)
|104
|111
|Judy Jenkins (Landis/Trek)
|101
|112
|Sierra Siebenlist (Team Indiebike.com p/b Angie's List)
|101
|113
|Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
|96
|114
|Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|95
|115
|Lauren Arnouts (Restore Cycling)
|84
|116
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)
|74
|117
|Elizabeth McCalley (HUB Endurance Women's Cycling)
|68
|118
|Amber Vrendenburg (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|68
|119
|Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|67
|120
|Sarah Rice (Spidermonkey Cycling)
|65
|121
|Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|65
|122
|Frances Morrison (Pedal Power)
|62
|123
|Allison Arensman (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|60
|124
|Samantha Brode (Cleveland Clinic - Carbon Racing)
|60
|125
|Chane Chane (INTC)
|60
|126
|Zoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling)
|60
|127
|Martha Hall (Beck Cycling)
|60
|128
|Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|60
|129
|Elizabeth Lee (Louis Garneau Factory Team p/b Fuji)
|60
|130
|Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey Cycling)
|60
|131
|Sheila Orem (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|60
|132
|Amanda Schaap (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|60
|133
|Rebecca Schepps (Team Novo Nordisk)
|60
|134
|Dominique Shore (Frazier Cycling)
|60
|135
|Arden Stelly (PainPathways Cycling Team)
|60
|136
|Marianna Williams (Outspokin Augusta)
|60
|137
|Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|60
|138
|Lindsay Lorenz (Slimenundgrossen)
|60
|139
|Sarah Demerly (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Women's)
|60
|140
|Caitlin Rolfs (Team Novo Nordisk Women)
|60
|141
|Elizabeth Morse Hill (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon)
|51
|142
|Mariasol Johannes (The Cannonball-Hub Racing Team)
|50
|143
|Vanessa McKenzie (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team)
|50
|144
|Abilgail Aldridge (PCP Race Team)
|50
|145
|Holly Beard (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|50
|146
|Lee-Ann Beatty (Body by Vi p/b VeloVie)
|50
|147
|Christy Blakely (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon)
|50
|148
|Meaghan Bryan (Rose Bandit Racing Team)
|50
|149
|Erica Chard (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|50
|150
|Megan Cole (Whole Foods Market)
|50
|151
|Chelsea Factor (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|50
|152
|Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie13)
|50
|153
|Heather Holmes (Michael David Winery)
|50
|154
|Kristen LaSasso (Rose Bandit Racing Team)
|50
|155
|Jennie May (Louis Garneau Factory Team p/b Fuji)
|50
|156
|Melissa Petty (HUB Endurance Women's Cycling)
|50
|157
|Amy Plotkin (Rose Bandit Racing Team)
|50
|158
|Lisa Ribes (Sabino Cycles Racing)
|50
|159
|Jennifer Schuble (I AM The Engine / I AM Racing)
|50
|160
|Payton Thomas (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|50
|161
|Kimberly Truitt (Landis/Trek)
|50
|162
|Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten)
|163
|Doe Doe (Exergy TWENTY16)
|164
|Shelly Olds (Team TIBCO)
|165
|Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|1
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|1174
|pts
|2
|Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|1088
|3
|Shane Kline (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|1031
|4
|Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|956
|5
|Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|870
|6
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|758
|7
|Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
|709
|8
|Rafael Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|701
|9
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|682
|10
|Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|644
|11
|Stephen Clancy (Team Novo Nordisk)
|638
|12
|Euris Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
|598
|13
|Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|575
|14
|Yosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket.com)
|565
|15
|Daniel Holt (United Healthcare GA p/b The 706 Project)
|558
|16
|Allan Rego (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|556
|17
|Thomas Brown (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|523
|18
|Jeanmichel LeChance (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
|504
|19
|Emile Abraham (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
|499
|20
|Adam Leibovitz (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|485
|21
|Chad Hartley (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket.com)
|483
|22
|Demis Aleman (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|472
|23
|Conor Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|466
|24
|Jesse Keough (CRCA/Foundation)
|450
|25
|Neil Bezdek (CRCA/Foundation)
|448
|26
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|416
|27
|adrian hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|412
|28
|Derek Wilkerson (Bomb Hair p/b Motofish)
|386
|29
|David Guttenplan (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
|376
|30
|Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|369
|31
|Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|366
|32
|Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|361
|33
|Adam Koble (Giant Bicycles-South)
|352
|34
|Jacob Hill (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|347
|35
|Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|342
|36
|Rahsaan Bahati (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket.com)
|333
|37
|Lucas Wardein (D3 Devo)
|331
|38
|Alexander Ray (ISCorp Racing Intelligentsia Coffee)
|323
|39
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
|315
|40
|Andrei Strelkov (Team Novo Nordisk)
|299
|41
|Jordan Heimer
|299
|42
|Rob White (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket.com)
|297
|43
|Chad Burdzilauskus (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|294
|44
|Benjamin Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|286
|45
|Shane Braley (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|285
|46
|Chris Wolhuter (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|285
|47
|Brian Arne (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|284
|48
|Ben Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|279
|49
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
|262
|50
|Justin Morris (Team Novo Nordisk)
|255
|51
|Ryan DeWald (Team Skyline)
|253
|52
|Branden Russell (Team Novo Nordisk)
|248
|53
|Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|244
|54
|Brendan Cornett (United Healthcare GA p/b The 706 Project)
|232
|55
|Josh Thornton (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b www.yourkey.com)
|227
|56
|Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|225
|57
|Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|223
|58
|Mike Sherer (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|221
|59
|Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|221
|60
|Griffin Easter (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|220
|61
|Diego Garavito (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|219
|62
|Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|219
|63
|Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|218
|64
|Kevin Attkisson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|217
|65
|Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|215
|66
|Alexey Shmidt (United Healthcare GA p/b The 706 Project)
|215
|67
|Ryan Sullivan (United Healthcare GA p/b The 706 Project)
|211
|68
|Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|210
|69
|Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)
|207
|70
|Jason Waddell (Tulsa Tough Elite Racing Team)
|205
|71
|Stephan Hirsch (United Healthcare GA p/b The 706 Project)
|205
|72
|Joshua Carter (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
|204
|73
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|202
|74
|Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|200
|75
|Guido Palma (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|199
|76
|Bruno Langlois (Garneau-Quebecor)
|198
|77
|Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|196
|78
|Thomas Gibbons (EBP)
|195
|79
|Juan Magallanes (P&S-Specialized)
|189
|80
|Travis McCabe (Elbowz P/B Boneshaker)
|188
|81
|Jackie Simes (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|188
|82
|Julian Cabra (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|184
|83
|Gevan Samuel (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
|184
|84
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Oncology)
|183
|85
|Jacob White (Tulsa Tough Elite Racing Team)
|179
|86
|David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
|177
|87
|Devin Clark (Qdoba p/b Bushwhacker)
|175
|88
|Eric Marcotte (Elbowz P/B Boneshaker)
|173
|89
|Bryan Fawley (Giant Bicycles-South)
|173
|90
|Adam Farabaugh (Garneau-Quebecor)
|171
|91
|Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|170
|92
|Geoff Godsey (Giant Bicycles-South)
|170
|93
|John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|170
|94
|Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle Store)
|168
|95
|Jesse Goodrich (California Giant / Specialized)
|167
|96
|Marco Aledia (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket.com)
|163
|97
|Anthony Canevari (SoCalCycling.com)
|163
|98
|pat lemieux (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|161
|99
|Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|159
|100
|Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|155
|101
|Joseph Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|154
|102
|Sam Croft (Giant Bicycles-South)
|152
|103
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|147
|104
|Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)
|144
|105
|Ciacchini Andrea (Team Novo Nordisk)
|144
|106
|Eric Stubbs (Gearlink Racing)
|141
|107
|Cody O'Reilly (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
|141
|108
|Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|139
|109
|Alejandro Bello (Bike Street Racing)
|134
|110
|Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|134
|111
|Aaron Perry (Team Novo Nordisk)
|134
|112
|David Worth (Cumberland Transit Cycling/FS Cycling)
|133
|113
|Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|133
|114
|Hector Rangel (P&S-Specialized)
|131
|115
|Augusto Sanchez (Park Place Dealerships/ Sun & Ski Sports/ENDURAFUEL)
|131
|116
|Matt Brandt (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health/RGF p/b Felt)
|128
|117
|Michael Chauner (Garneau-Quebecor)
|128
|118
|Quinn Keogh (Landis/Trek)
|128
|119
|Andy Scarano (United Healthcare GA p/b The 706 Project)
|128
|120
|Andy Reardon (Cumberland Transit Cycling/FS Cycling)
|120
|121
|Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|120
|122
|JD Bergmann (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|119
|123
|John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|119
|124
|Andrew Crater (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|118
|125
|Jonathan Bowerman (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b www.yourkey.com)
|118
|126
|David Goodman (United Healthcare GA p/b The 706 Project)
|116
|127
|Michael Woods (Garneau-Quebecor)
|115
|128
|Gordon Fraser
|114
|129
|Parker Kyzer (Globalbike)
|113
|130
|Blair Turner (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|113
|131
|Chris Williams (Team Novo Nordisk)
|113
|132
|Geron Williams (CRCA/Foundation)
|112
|133
|Andrew Buntz (Astellas Oncology)
|110
|134
|Wes Kline (D3 Devo)
|110
|135
|Jonny Sundt (Giant Bicycles-South)
|110
|136
|Martin Vecchio (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
|110
|137
|Daniel Zmolik (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|110
|138
|Bryan Schoeffler (Subaru - Plan X)
|110
|139
|Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk)
|110
|140
|Joe Eldridge (Team Novo Nordisk)
|110
|141
|Schmidt Alexey (United Healthcare GA p/b The 706 Project)
|110
|142
|Maxwell Robb (United Healthcare GA p/b The 706 Project)
|110
|143
|Benjamin Bryant
|110
|144
|Kyle Wamsley (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|107
|145
|Luke Servedio (Sonic Cycling)
|107
|146
|Matt Green (Astellas Oncology)
|104
|147
|Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|104
|148
|Greg Ratzell (D3 Devo)
|101
|149
|Nick Keough (CRCA/Foundation)
|100
|150
|Justin Meade (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|100
|151
|Johnny Mitchell (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|100
|152
|Scott Cugno (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b www.yourkey.com)
|100
|153
|Tommy Nankervis (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|98
|154
|David Cueli (EBP)
|96
|155
|Neil Brezdek (CRCA/Foundation)
|95
|156
|Gabe Varela (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|95
|157
|Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle Store)
|92
|158
|Drew Christopher (Primal p/b McDonald Audi)
|89
|159
|Chad Beyer (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|88
|160
|Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing)
|86
|161
|Michael York
|86
|162
|Marsh Cooper (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|84
|163
|John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|84
|164
|Kyle Perry (Team Upland Brewing)
|83
|165
|Marc Williams (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)
|80
|166
|Derek Schanze (Gearlink Racing)
|77
|167
|Ross White (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin)
|77
|168
|Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|76
|169
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (EBP)
|72
|170
|Chris Harkey (VeloShine Cycling Team)
|71
|171
|Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)
|68
|172
|Ed Veal (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)
|67
|173
|Barry Miller (Firefighters Cycling Team)
|66
|174
|Pete Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|65
|175
|Shadd Smith (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle Store)
|65
|176
|Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|63
|177
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz P/B Boneshaker)
|62
|178
|Matthew Howe (Happy Tooth Racing)
|62
|179
|Anton Varabei (JetFuel Coffee/ Norco Bicycles)
|62
|180
|Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|61
|181
|Jos Chalmers (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|61
|182
|Ben Wolfe (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|61
|183
|Zach Reed (Qdoba p/b Bushwhacker)
|61
|184
|Kurt Fletcher (708 Racing p/b Dressels Pub)
|60
|185
|Cortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology)
|60
|186
|Max Korus (Astellas Oncology)
|60
|187
|Steven Muhle (Athlete Octane)
|60
|188
|Jonathan Parrish (Athlete Octane)
|60
|189
|Mark Babcock (Atlanta Cycling Racing p/b New England Financial)
|60
|190
|Matthew Whatley (Atlanta Cycling Racing p/b New England Financial)
|60
|191
|Issaac Strickler (Beck Cycling)
|60
|192
|Jonathan Jacob (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|60
|193
|Brian Forbes (Body by Vi p/b VeloVie)
|60
|194
|Victor Riquelme (Body by Vi p/b VeloVie)
|60
|195
|Craig Streit (Body by Vi p/b VeloVie)
|60
|196
|Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized)
|60
|197
|Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|60
|198
|Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation)
|60
|199
|patrick harkins (Cumberland Transit Cycling/FS Cycling)
|60
|200
|Dakota Schaeffer (D3 Devo)
|60
|201
|James VanDeven (Dogfish Racing Team)
|60
|202
|josh Oxendine (EarthFare Cycling)
|60
|203
|Michael Midlarsky (Ekoi/Devinci Pro Cycling)
|60
|204
|Alberto Covarrubias (Fayetteville Wheelmen)
|60
|205
|Brian Toone (FGS Cycling)
|60
|206
|Richard Bailey (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|60
|207
|Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|60
|208
|Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|60
|209
|Eugene Boronow (GS Mengoni USA)
|60
|210
|David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|60
|211
|Marcos Mazzola Lazzarotto (Integrated Sports Medicine)
|60
|212
|Billy Jones (ISCorp Racing Intelligentsia Coffee)
|60
|213
|Luis Lemus (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|60
|214
|Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|60
|215
|Serge Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|60
|216
|Travis Samuel (JetFuel Coffee/ Norco Bicycles)
|60
|217
|Brian Cornelius (Julie Bar)
|60
|218
|Richard Stuart (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
|60
|219
|George W. Cyrus (Landis/Trek)
|60
|220
|Nicholaus Schreiber (Landis/Trek)
|60
|221
|Paul Thomas (Landis/Trek)
|60
|222
|Christopher Cruise Bogedin (McDonald's Cycling Team)
|60
|223
|Jim Farasy (Mercy Kuat)
|60
|224
|sergio Escutia (Mexico)
|60
|225
|Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
|60
|226
|Mike Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|60
|227
|Ian Moir (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|60
|228
|Rob Thompson (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
|60
|229
|Jeffrey Pendlebury (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
|60
|230
|Robert Cummings (Park Place Dealerships/ Sun & Ski Sports/ENDURAFUEL)
|60
|231
|Levi Baker (Park Place Dealerships/ Sun & Ski Sports/ENDURAFUEL)
|60
|232
|Josh Estes (Park Place Dealerships/ Sun & Ski Sports/ENDURAFUEL)
|60
|233
|Michael Giem (Pedal p/b Cannondale Development Team)
|60
|234
|Samuel Gevan (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
|60
|235
|Garrett Suydam (Primal p/b McDonald Audi)
|60
|236
|Michael Mandel (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)
|60
|237
|KENNETH NG (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)
|60
|238
|Travis Werts (Sonic Cycling)
|60
|239
|Jacob Mueller (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|60
|240
|David Reyes (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|60
|241
|David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|60
|242
|Russell Brandon (Team Novo Nordisk)
|60
|243
|Ryan Shean (Team Upland Brewing)
|60
|244
|Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle Store)
|60
|245
|Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle Store)
|60
|246
|Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle Store)
|60
|247
|Kent Woermann (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)
|60
|248
|john Salskov (TRU Composites)
|60
|249
|mathew ankney (Tulsa Tough Elite Racing Team)
|60
|250
|AJ Meyer (Village Volkswagen Elite Cycling Team)
|60
|251
|matthew Russell (Village Volkswagen Elite Cycling Team)
|60
|252
|Cal Hooten
|60
|253
|Colin Gibson (Keller Rohrback Cycling)
|51
|254
|Nate Adler (Advanced Cycles Cycling Team)
|50
|255
|Rainiel Sanchez (Advanced Cycles Cycling Team)
|50
|256
|Giancarlo Bianchi (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
|50
|257
|Alexander Gil (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
|50
|258
|Calixto Manuel (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
|50
|259
|Patrick Kos (Alliance Environmental)
|50
|260
|Eric Workowski (Alliance Environmental)
|50
|261
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Oncology)
|50
|262
|Jacob Rytlewski (Astellas Oncology)
|50
|263
|Anthony Walsh (Astellas Oncology)
|50
|264
|Hunter Garrison (Atlanta Cycling Racing p/b New England Financial)
|50
|265
|Matthew Miller (Atlanta Cycling Racing p/b New England Financial)
|50
|266
|Isaac Strickland (BeckJanitorial.com)
|50
|267
|joshua johnson (Big Shark Racing)
|50
|268
|Yip Tsang (Bike Street Racing)
|50
|269
|Rob Alvarez (Body by Vi p/b VeloVie)
|50
|270
|Nathan Mitchell (Body by Vi p/b VeloVie)
|50
|271
|Daniel King (CBC/Cannondale)
|50
|272
|Michael Stoop (CBC/Cannondale)
|50
|273
|Andrew Troy (CBC/Cannondale)
|50
|274
|Anthony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|50
|275
|Mitchell Jacaruso (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|50
|276
|Francisco Liuzzi (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|50
|277
|Josh Tucker (Clemmons Bicycle Racing)
|50
|278
|Ashton Hulscher (Cool Beans Racing)
|50
|279
|Roman Morozov (Cool Beans Racing)
|50
|280
|Dan Valdes (Cool Beans Racing)
|50
|281
|Adam Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)
|50
|282
|Damien Dunn (Cycle Sport Concepts)
|50
|283
|Evan Wynn (EarthFare Cycling)
|50
|284
|Alejandro Garcia (EBP)
|50
|285
|Gunter Hermani (EBP)
|50
|286
|Luis Zayas (EBP)
|50
|287
|Carlos Norena (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|50
|288
|Iggy Silva (Firefighters Cycling Team)
|50
|289
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Quebecor)
|50
|290
|Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|50
|291
|David Monismith (Gearlink Racing)
|50
|292
|Daniel Mosquera (Gearlink Racing)
|50
|293
|Ryan Saylor (Gearlink Racing)
|50
|294
|David Forkner (Globalbike)
|50
|295
|Cesar Marte (GS Mengoni USA)
|50
|296
|Erik Broo (Happy Tooth Racing)
|50
|297
|Bob O'Gorman (Happy Tooth Racing)
|50
|298
|Sean Weddell (High Country Development Team)
|50
|299
|Yuri Hrycaj (JetFuel Coffee/ Norco Bicycles)
|50
|300
|Jared Gilyard (Julie Bar)
|50
|301
|Tracy Smith (Korte Hammer Down Racing)
|50
|302
|Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)
|50
|303
|Alex Kellum (Low Country Racing Elite Team)
|50
|304
|Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|50
|305
|Stevie Cullinan (Optumas p/b CycloLogic)
|50
|306
|Jorge Moreno (P&S-Specialized)
|50
|307
|Timothy Burton (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)
|50
|308
|Darren Dowling (Sarasota Cycling Club)
|50
|309
|Joseph Middleton (SBR Racing Elite team)
|50
|310
|Grayson Brookshire (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
|50
|311
|Gilberth Gomez Valverde (Somerville Bicycle Shop p/b Showcase Auto Body)
|50
|312
|Britton Kinnard (Sonic Cycling)
|50
|313
|Andres Munera (Synergy)
|50
|314
|Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|50
|315
|David McCook (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|50
|316
|Luis Sanchez (Team Greenville Cycling Racing)
|50
|317
|Andrea Cachini (Team Novo Nordisk)
|50
|318
|Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk)
|50
|319
|Peter Eckel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|50
|320
|John Puffer (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|50
|321
|Allison Anjos (The Best Bike Shop)
|50
|322
|Will Willis (The Fit Lab)
|50
|323
|Todd Farrell (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle Store)
|50
|324
|William Stolte (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)
|50
|325
|Jay Blankenship (Tulsa Tough Elite Racing Team)
|50
|326
|Winston David (United Healthcare GA p/b The 706 Project)
|50
|327
|Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|50
|328
|Isaac Enderline (VeloShine Cycling Team)
|50
|329
|David Flynn (VeloShine Cycling Team)
|50
|330
|Rob Bush
|50
|331
|Ivan Romero
|50
|332
|Adrian George
|50
|333
|Fredd Matute
|50
|334
|Nick Patton
|50
|335
|Roy Pickavance
|50
|336
|Gustavo Rullo
|50
|337
|Andrew Smith
|50
|338
|Adam York (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health/RGF p/b Felt)
|339
|Justin Maciekowicz (Korte Hammer Down Racing)
