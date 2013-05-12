Image 1 of 29 Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win at the Tour de Grove (Image credit: Matt James) Image 2 of 29 (Image credit: Matt James) Image 3 of 29 Speeds were high throughout the race (Image credit: Matt James) Image 4 of 29 The men's field flies by at the Tour de Grove (Image credit: Matt James) Image 5 of 29 The men's field fragments (Image credit: Matt James) Image 6 of 29 Never mind the road paint (Image credit: Matt James) Image 7 of 29 The women round turn three (Image credit: Matt James) Image 8 of 29 Tight corners in the Tour de Grove (Image credit: Matt James) Image 9 of 29 The men's field gets ready to race (Image credit: Matt James) Image 10 of 29 The women's field all together (Image credit: Matt James) Image 11 of 29 Erica Allar on top of the women's podium (Image credit: Matt James) Image 12 of 29 Action from the women's event (Image credit: Matt James) Image 13 of 29 UnitedHealthcare own the podium at Tour de Grove (Image credit: Matt James) Image 14 of 29 The women's field on course (Image credit: Matt James) Image 15 of 29 SmartStop Mountain Khakis on the front (Image credit: Matt James) Image 16 of 29 Coryn Rivera shadows Erica Allar (Image credit: Matt James) Image 17 of 29 Devin Clark on the line (Image credit: Matt James) Image 18 of 29 (Image credit: Matt James) Image 19 of 29 (Image credit: Matt James) Image 20 of 29 (Image credit: Matt James) Image 21 of 29 Erica Allar wins the women's race at the Tour de Grove (Image credit: Matt James) Image 22 of 29 Fans were treated to breakneck racing (Image credit: Matt James) Image 23 of 29 Gateway - Harley Davidson open the hostilities (Image credit: Matt James) Image 24 of 29 The peloton gets strung out (Image credit: Matt James) Image 25 of 29 Australian Kimberly Wells in the field (Image credit: Matt James) Image 26 of 29 Locals hang tough in the pro women's race (Image credit: Matt James) Image 27 of 29 An Optum rider leads out the women's field (Image credit: Matt James) Image 28 of 29 The elite men get ready on the start (Image credit: Matt James) Image 29 of 29 Public art is big in the Grove neighborhood (Image credit: Matt James)

As day two dawned on the MoPro Cycling Series, the second stop brought crystal clear skies and windy conditions as the pro men’s and women’s fields set out to contest the most recent round of the USA Crits series. A revised course to cope with road construction meant long, drag strip straightaways and a reduction in attacking opportunities from years past, promising a renewed choke hold on the field from the sprinters’ teams.

With the highest payout on offer over the MoPro weekend, the Tour de Grove hoped to bring the best out of the racers making up the pro fields. Not for lack of trying, each field faced a demanding headwind on the long opening straightaway that stymied attacks and kept opportunists from gaining any ground over a flat out field in search of control and a sprint finish.

The women’s race stayed together for the duration of the 60-minute event as the steady 18 MPH headwind through the race’s opening straightaway shut down any attempts to move clear. Despite the adversity, Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies continued their aggressive ways and sent several riders to the front, only to be forced back into the fray.

With uncooperative conditions, the women’s race stayed together until the finish with last year’s winner and USA Crits series leader Erica Allar of Care4Cycling taking the win ahead of Coryn Rivera and Kimberley Wells, Friday night’s winner.

Into the driving wind, the men’s fields faired little better on the three-corner course and no breakaways were given more than a token handful of seconds throughout the race. The most notable, a two-man break, lasted five laps at the race’s halfway point and from then on, it was all business in the tightly grouped field.

Coming into 10 laps to go, Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis took charge, shadowed by Jelly Belly in an attempt to control the field for their respective sprinters. Lying in wait, however, was the powerhouse UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling team who only made their presence know with a lap and a half remaining when they took the front and never let go. In the end, Carlos Alzate took the win in front of teammates Luke Keough and Hilton Clarke for a UnitedHealthcare sweep of the podium.

With his win, Alzate takes over second in the USA Crits series with Hilton Clarke taking the lead and Shane Kline of Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis rounding out the top three.

On the women’s end, Erica Allar has extended her advantage and reasserted her dominance for the second consecutive year ahead of Morgan Patton and teammate Lenore Pipes. The USA Crits series heads to the Glencoe neighborhood outside of Chicago for its next round on June 1st.

With two days down in the MoPro cycling series, the field looks to tomorrow’s Dutchtown Classic and a more technical, punchy course in the hopes of breaking the stranglehold of the big teams and leveraging more opportunistic riders clear.

Elite women 1 Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon) 1:01:56 2 Coryn Rivera (Marian University Cycling Team) 3 Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy) 4 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:01 5 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy) 6 Lenore Pipes (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon) 7 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 8 Lauren Stephens (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:00:02 9 Joanie Caron (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 10 Amy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell) 11 Morgan Patton (Team Novo Nordisk) 12 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers) 13 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16) 14 Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS) 15 Jennifer Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:00:03 16 Carrie Cash Wootten (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling) 17 Tiffany Pezzulo (Team Primal Racing) 18 Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten) 19 Sarah Huang (Exergy TWENTY16) 20 Madeleine Pape (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF) 21 Mia Loquai (ISCorp Cycling Team) 22 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 23 Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits) 0:00:04 24 Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 25 Jessica Prinner (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon) 26 Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 27 Kathryne Carr (SkiNourishment p/b Paceline Pro) 0:00:05 28 Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee) 29 Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:06 30 Kori Seehafer (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 31 Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee) 0:00:10 32 Holly Mathews (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee) 33 Melina Bernecker (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 0:00:11 34 Britta Siegel 35 Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee) 0:00:12 36 Leah Kleager (Midwest Cycling Community NE) 0:00:14 37 Sierra Siebenlist (Team Indiebike) 38 Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO) 0:00:22 39 Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO II) 0:00:25 40 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:00:26 41 Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy) 0:00:29 42 Whitney Schultz (SkiNourishment p/b Paceline Pro) 0:00:38 43 Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 44 Rachel Byus (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:00:44 45 Kaytie Scott (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:00:46 46 Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten) 47 Nichole Wangsgard (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 0:01:19 48 Amber Vredenburg (Team Kenda presented by RACC) 49 Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda) 50 Lindsey Durst (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 51 Caitlin Rolfs (Team Novo Nordisk Women) 52 Lindsay Lorenz (Slimenundgrossen) 53 Sarah Demerly (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health) 54 Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda presented by RACC)

Elite men 1 Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 1:24:34 2 Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 3 Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 4 Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 5 Adam Leibovitz (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team) 0:00:01 6 Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 7 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 8 Jason Waddell (Tulsa Tough Racing pb ICEdot) 9 Shane Kline (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 10 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:02 11 Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 12 Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling) 13 Brandon Feehery (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team) 0:00:03 14 Jacob White (Tulsa Tough Racing pb ICEdot) 15 Devin Clark (Qdoba p/b Bushwhacker) 16 Chad Hartley (RACC pb GG) 17 Alexander Ray (IsCorp Intelligentsia Coffee) 18 Stephen Clancy (Team Novo Nordisk) 19 Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:00:04 20 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Cycling) 21 Daniel Holt (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project) 22 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling) 23 Chad Burdzilauskas (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc) 24 Conor Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:00:05 25 Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation) 26 Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin) 27 Augusto Sanchez (Park Place Dealerships/Sun & Ski Sports) 0:00:06 28 Matthew Brandt (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing) 29 Jesse Keough (Foundation) 30 Brendan Cornett (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project) 0:00:07 31 Yosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheeland) 32 Karl Menzies 0:00:08 33 Bryan Fawley (Giant Bicycles - South) 34 Lucas Wardein (Lupus Racing Team) 35 Chris Wolhuter (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin) 36 Robert White (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheeland) 37 Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:00:09 38 Griffin Easter (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 39 Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation) 0:00:10 40 Sam Croft (Giant Bicycles - South) 41 Andrei Strelkov (Team Novo Nordisk) 42 Adam Koble (Giant Bicycles - South) 0:00:11 43 Kyle Perry (Team Upland Brewing) 44 Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Store) 45 Ross White (RACC pb GG) 0:00:12 46 Aaron Perry (Novo Nordisk) 47 Alejandro Guzman (Foundation) 48 Ryan Sullivan (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project) 49 Jean Michel Lechance (Team Predator Carbon Repair) 0:00:13 50 Geron Williams (Foundation) 51 David Reyes (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin) 52 Geoff Godsey (Giant Bicycles - South) 53 Gevan Samuel 0:00:14 54 Rob Thompson (Panther/Bakehouse) 55 Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Store) 56 Zach Reed (Qdoba p/b Bushwhacker) 57 Martin Vecchio (Panther/Bakehouse) 58 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing Elite Cycling Team) 59 Shadd Smith (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Store) 0:00:15 60 Cortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team) 0:00:17 61 Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:00:20 62 Jos Chalmers (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 63 Mathew Ankney (Tulsa Tough Racing pb ICEdot) 0:00:21 64 Allan Rego (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 65 Ryan Shean (Team Upland Brewing) 0:00:22 66 David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:24 67 Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 0:00:26 68 Andy Reardon (Cumberland Transit Cycling/FS) 0:00:27 69 Parker Kyzer (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health) 70 Max Korus (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team) 71 Michael Sencebauch (Sakari Race) 0:00:28 72 Justin Morris (Team Novo Nordisk) 0:00:29 73 John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team) 74 John (Jackie) Simes (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 75 Jacob Mueller (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin) 76 Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team) 0:00:31 77 Travis Werts (Sonic Cycling) 78 Christopher Bogedin 79 Andrew Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project) 0:00:32 80 Jim Farasy (Mercy Kuat) 81 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Store) 82 Richard Stuart (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc) 83 Nicholas Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Store) 84 Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 85 Alberto Covarrubias (Fayetteville Wheelmen) 0:00:33 86 Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 87 Emile Abraham (Predator Cycling) 0:00:58 88 Jonathan Jacob (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:00:59 89 Andrew Buntz (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team) 0:01:04 90 Ben Wolfe (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:01:13 91 Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:01:24 92 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:01:25 93 Kurt Fletcher (708 Racing p/b Dressel's Pub) 94 Patrick Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team) 0:01:34 95 James Vandeven (Dogfish Racing Team) 0:01:41 96 Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 0:02:15 97 Robert Cummings (Park Place Dealerships/Sun & Ski Sports) 0:02:19 98 Serge Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 99 Michael Giem (Pedal p/b Cannondale Development) 0:02:28 100 Jacob Hill (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin) 0:02:49 101 Jeffrey Pendlebury (Panther/Bakehouse) 0:02:50 102 Levi Baker (Park Place Dealerships/Sun & Ski Sports) 0:02:53 103 Josh Estes (Park Place Dealerships/Sun & Ski Sports) 0:02:56 104 Kent Woermann (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team) 0:03:02 105 Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Store)

USA Crits overall standings - Elite women 1 Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon) 1225 pts 2 Morgan Patton (Team Novo Nordisk) 930 3 Lenore Pipes (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon) 923 4 Joanie Caron (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 917 5 Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 882 6 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16) 875 7 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) 868 8 Lauren Stephens (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 853 9 Jennifer Purcell (Colavita/Fine Cooking) 749 10 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie13) 703 11 Melina Bernecker (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 636 12 Christina Gokey-Smith (ROUSE/OOGIE RACING) 619 13 Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandit Racing Team) 604 14 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 602 15 Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie13) 602 16 Tina Pic (Colavita/Fine Cooking) 596 17 Carrie Cash Wootten (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling) 587 18 Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 565 19 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 521 20 Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten) 501 21 Lindsay Bayer (Colavita/Fine Cooking) 486 22 Nichole Wangsgard (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 482 23 Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling) 480 24 Jessica Prinner (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon) 461 25 Laura Parsons (Rose Bandit Racing Team) 448 26 Sara Tussey (VeloShine Cycling Team) 413 27 Mary Zider 389 28 Cinthia Lehner (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling) 378 29 Cari Higgins (Exergy TWENTY16) 370 30 Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Development) 366 31 Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten) 362 32 Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie13) 330 33 Whitney Schultz (Skinourishment p/b Paceline Projects) 320 34 Kaytie Scott (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 320 35 Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS) 316 36 Hannah Miller (PainPathways Cycling Team) 313 37 amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 311 38 Amy McGuire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 307 39 Jennifer Caicedo (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling) 304 40 Kat Carr (Skinourishment p/b Paceline Projects) 285 41 Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 282 42 Ambre Levy (Pink Panthers Cycling Team) 282 43 Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO) 281 44 Kori Seehafer (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 281 45 Coryn Rivera (Marian University) 241 46 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 238 47 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 231 48 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 225 49 Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16) 222 50 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 221 51 Stacey Jensen (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 220 52 Sarah Huang (Exergy TWENTY16) 219 53 Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita/Fine Cooking) 217 54 annie ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 209 55 Elizabeth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS) 206 56 Kathryn Clark (PainPathways Cycling Team) 205 57 Jennifer Valente (Exergy TWENTY16) 205 58 Marianne Holt (PainPathways Cycling Team) 204 59 Debbie Milne (Cleveland Clinic - Carbon Racing) 204 60 Jo Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 201 61 Nadia Latzgo (Exergy TWENTY16) 201 62 Holly Mathews (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 200 63 Amy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell) 196 64 Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 191 65 Anne Donley (DonleyAnne) 187 66 Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 186 67 Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO) 184 68 Liz Gerrity (Rose Bandit Racing Team) 181 69 Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 180 70 Alisha Welsh (Sabino Cycles Racing) 175 71 Amy Horstmeyer (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 170 72 Amy Phillips (HUB Endurance Women's Cycling) 166 73 Erin Silliman (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie13) 166 74 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 159 75 Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 157 76 Lindsey Durst (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 157 77 Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO) 155 78 Madeleine Pape (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF) 155 79 Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 151 80 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 148 81 Katherine Ross (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling) 148 82 Marilyn McDonald (Landis/Trek) 147 83 Melissa Ross (FASTER Performance Center) 146 84 Samantha Heinrich (West Coast Cycling p/b STS Bikes/Harold Hart & Associates) 142 85 Erica Zaveta 141 86 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 137 87 Jacqueline Kurth (Colavita/Fine Cooking) 134 88 Rachel Byus (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 131 89 Jodi Diemar (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon) 131 90 Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 128 91 Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 128 92 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 125 93 Debbie Prouty (PCP Race Team) 124 94 Addy Albershardt (Pasta Zara - Cogeas) 122 95 Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 122 96 Laura Brown (Colavita/Fine Cooking) 119 97 Julie Cutts (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 119 98 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16) 115 99 Kapri Gonzales (Landis/Trek) 113 100 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 112 101 Chloe Black (Sabino Cycles Racing) 111 102 Stephanie Cucaz (PCP Race Team) 110 103 Dawn Decaminada 110 104 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO) 110 105 Zoe Mullins (Exergy TWENTY16) 110 106 Britta Siegel (Alriksson Cramo GoGreen) 110 107 Arley Kemmerer (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.) 107 108 Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 107 109 Melanie Spath (Team TIBCO) 104 110 Leah Kleager (Trek Bicycle Stores/Midwest Cycling Community) 104 111 Judy Jenkins (Landis/Trek) 101 112 Sierra Siebenlist (Team Indiebike.com p/b Angie's List) 101 113 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 96 114 Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS) 95 115 Lauren Arnouts (Restore Cycling) 84 116 Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten) 74 117 Elizabeth McCalley (HUB Endurance Women's Cycling) 68 118 Amber Vrendenburg (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 68 119 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 67 120 Sarah Rice (Spidermonkey Cycling) 65 121 Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 65 122 Frances Morrison (Pedal Power) 62 123 Allison Arensman (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling) 60 124 Samantha Brode (Cleveland Clinic - Carbon Racing) 60 125 Chane Chane (INTC) 60 126 Zoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling) 60 127 Martha Hall (Beck Cycling) 60 128 Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling) 60 129 Elizabeth Lee (Louis Garneau Factory Team p/b Fuji) 60 130 Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey Cycling) 60 131 Sheila Orem (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 60 132 Amanda Schaap (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 60 133 Rebecca Schepps (Team Novo Nordisk) 60 134 Dominique Shore (Frazier Cycling) 60 135 Arden Stelly (PainPathways Cycling Team) 60 136 Marianna Williams (Outspokin Augusta) 60 137 Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 60 138 Lindsay Lorenz (Slimenundgrossen) 60 139 Sarah Demerly (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Women's) 60 140 Caitlin Rolfs (Team Novo Nordisk Women) 60 141 Elizabeth Morse Hill (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon) 51 142 Mariasol Johannes (The Cannonball-Hub Racing Team) 50 143 Vanessa McKenzie (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team) 50 144 Abilgail Aldridge (PCP Race Team) 50 145 Holly Beard (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 50 146 Lee-Ann Beatty (Body by Vi p/b VeloVie) 50 147 Christy Blakely (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon) 50 148 Meaghan Bryan (Rose Bandit Racing Team) 50 149 Erica Chard (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling) 50 150 Megan Cole (Whole Foods Market) 50 151 Chelsea Factor (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 50 152 Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie13) 50 153 Heather Holmes (Michael David Winery) 50 154 Kristen LaSasso (Rose Bandit Racing Team) 50 155 Jennie May (Louis Garneau Factory Team p/b Fuji) 50 156 Melissa Petty (HUB Endurance Women's Cycling) 50 157 Amy Plotkin (Rose Bandit Racing Team) 50 158 Lisa Ribes (Sabino Cycles Racing) 50 159 Jennifer Schuble (I AM The Engine / I AM Racing) 50 160 Payton Thomas (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 50 161 Kimberly Truitt (Landis/Trek) 50 162 Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten) 163 Doe Doe (Exergy TWENTY16) 164 Shelly Olds (Team TIBCO) 165 Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)