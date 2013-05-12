Trending

Allar takes out Tour de Grove

Alzate claims men's race for another UnitedHealthcare victory

As day two dawned on the MoPro Cycling Series, the second stop brought crystal clear skies and windy conditions as the pro men’s and women’s fields set out to contest the most recent round of the USA Crits series. A revised course to cope with road construction meant long, drag strip straightaways and a reduction in attacking opportunities from years past, promising a renewed choke hold on the field from the sprinters’ teams.

With the highest payout on offer over the MoPro weekend, the Tour de Grove hoped to bring the best out of the racers making up the pro fields. Not for lack of trying, each field faced a demanding headwind on the long opening straightaway that stymied attacks and kept opportunists from gaining any ground over a flat out field in search of control and a sprint finish.

The women’s race stayed together for the duration of the 60-minute event as the steady 18 MPH headwind through the race’s opening straightaway shut down any attempts to move clear. Despite the adversity, Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies continued their aggressive ways and sent several riders to the front, only to be forced back into the fray.

With uncooperative conditions, the women’s race stayed together until the finish with last year’s winner and USA Crits series leader Erica Allar of Care4Cycling taking the win ahead of Coryn Rivera and Kimberley Wells, Friday night’s winner.

Into the driving wind, the men’s fields faired little better on the three-corner course and no breakaways were given more than a token handful of seconds throughout the race. The most notable, a two-man break, lasted five laps at the race’s halfway point and from then on, it was all business in the tightly grouped field.

Coming into 10 laps to go, Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis took charge, shadowed by Jelly Belly in an attempt to control the field for their respective sprinters. Lying in wait, however, was the powerhouse UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling team who only made their presence know with a lap and a half remaining when they took the front and never let go. In the end, Carlos Alzate took the win in front of teammates Luke Keough and Hilton Clarke for a UnitedHealthcare sweep of the podium.

With his win, Alzate takes over second in the USA Crits series with Hilton Clarke taking the lead and Shane Kline of Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis rounding out the top three.

On the women’s end, Erica Allar has extended her advantage and reasserted her dominance for the second consecutive year ahead of Morgan Patton and teammate Lenore Pipes. The USA Crits series heads to the Glencoe neighborhood outside of Chicago for its next round on June 1st.

With two days down in the MoPro cycling series, the field looks to tomorrow’s Dutchtown Classic and a more technical, punchy course in the hopes of breaking the stranglehold of the big teams and leveraging more opportunistic riders clear.

Elite women
1Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon)1:01:56
2Coryn Rivera (Marian University Cycling Team)
3Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
4Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:01
5Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
6Lenore Pipes (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon)
7Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
8Lauren Stephens (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:02
9Joanie Caron (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
10Amy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell)
11Morgan Patton (Team Novo Nordisk)
12Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
13Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)
14Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
15Jennifer Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:00:03
16Carrie Cash Wootten (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
17Tiffany Pezzulo (Team Primal Racing)
18Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten)
19Sarah Huang (Exergy TWENTY16)
20Madeleine Pape (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
21Mia Loquai (ISCorp Cycling Team)
22Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
23Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)0:00:04
24Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
25Jessica Prinner (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon)
26Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
27Kathryne Carr (SkiNourishment p/b Paceline Pro)0:00:05
28Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
29Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:06
30Kori Seehafer (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
31Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)0:00:10
32Holly Mathews (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
33Melina Bernecker (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)0:00:11
34Britta Siegel
35Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)0:00:12
36Leah Kleager (Midwest Cycling Community NE)0:00:14
37Sierra Siebenlist (Team Indiebike)
38Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)0:00:22
39Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO II)0:00:25
40Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:00:26
41Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)0:00:29
42Whitney Schultz (SkiNourishment p/b Paceline Pro)0:00:38
43Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
44Rachel Byus (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:44
45Kaytie Scott (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:00:46
46Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)
47Nichole Wangsgard (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)0:01:19
48Amber Vredenburg (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
49Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda)
50Lindsey Durst (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
51Caitlin Rolfs (Team Novo Nordisk Women)
52Lindsay Lorenz (Slimenundgrossen)
53Sarah Demerly (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
54Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda presented by RACC)

Elite men
1Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)1:24:34
2Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
3Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
4Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
5Adam Leibovitz (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)0:00:01
6Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
7Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
8Jason Waddell (Tulsa Tough Racing pb ICEdot)
9Shane Kline (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
10Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:02
11Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
12Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling)
13Brandon Feehery (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)0:00:03
14Jacob White (Tulsa Tough Racing pb ICEdot)
15Devin Clark (Qdoba p/b Bushwhacker)
16Chad Hartley (RACC pb GG)
17Alexander Ray (IsCorp Intelligentsia Coffee)
18Stephen Clancy (Team Novo Nordisk)
19Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:00:04
20Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Cycling)
21Daniel Holt (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
22Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
23Chad Burdzilauskas (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
24Conor Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:00:05
25Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
26Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
27Augusto Sanchez (Park Place Dealerships/Sun & Ski Sports)0:00:06
28Matthew Brandt (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)
29Jesse Keough (Foundation)
30Brendan Cornett (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)0:00:07
31Yosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheeland)
32Karl Menzies0:00:08
33Bryan Fawley (Giant Bicycles - South)
34Lucas Wardein (Lupus Racing Team)
35Chris Wolhuter (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
36Robert White (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheeland)
37Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:00:09
38Griffin Easter (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
39Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)0:00:10
40Sam Croft (Giant Bicycles - South)
41Andrei Strelkov (Team Novo Nordisk)
42Adam Koble (Giant Bicycles - South)0:00:11
43Kyle Perry (Team Upland Brewing)
44Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Store)
45Ross White (RACC pb GG)0:00:12
46Aaron Perry (Novo Nordisk)
47Alejandro Guzman (Foundation)
48Ryan Sullivan (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
49Jean Michel Lechance (Team Predator Carbon Repair)0:00:13
50Geron Williams (Foundation)
51David Reyes (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
52Geoff Godsey (Giant Bicycles - South)
53Gevan Samuel0:00:14
54Rob Thompson (Panther/Bakehouse)
55Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Store)
56Zach Reed (Qdoba p/b Bushwhacker)
57Martin Vecchio (Panther/Bakehouse)
58Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing Elite Cycling Team)
59Shadd Smith (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Store)0:00:15
60Cortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)0:00:17
61Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:20
62Jos Chalmers (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
63Mathew Ankney (Tulsa Tough Racing pb ICEdot)0:00:21
64Allan Rego (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
65Ryan Shean (Team Upland Brewing)0:00:22
66David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:24
67Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:00:26
68Andy Reardon (Cumberland Transit Cycling/FS)0:00:27
69Parker Kyzer (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
70Max Korus (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
71Michael Sencebauch (Sakari Race)0:00:28
72Justin Morris (Team Novo Nordisk)0:00:29
73John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
74John (Jackie) Simes (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
75Jacob Mueller (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
76Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)0:00:31
77Travis Werts (Sonic Cycling)
78Christopher Bogedin
79Andrew Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)0:00:32
80Jim Farasy (Mercy Kuat)
81Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Store)
82Richard Stuart (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
83Nicholas Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Store)
84Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
85Alberto Covarrubias (Fayetteville Wheelmen)0:00:33
86Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
87Emile Abraham (Predator Cycling)0:00:58
88Jonathan Jacob (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:00:59
89Andrew Buntz (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)0:01:04
90Ben Wolfe (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:13
91Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:24
92Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:01:25
93Kurt Fletcher (708 Racing p/b Dressel's Pub)
94Patrick Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)0:01:34
95James Vandeven (Dogfish Racing Team)0:01:41
96Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:02:15
97Robert Cummings (Park Place Dealerships/Sun & Ski Sports)0:02:19
98Serge Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
99Michael Giem (Pedal p/b Cannondale Development)0:02:28
100Jacob Hill (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)0:02:49
101Jeffrey Pendlebury (Panther/Bakehouse)0:02:50
102Levi Baker (Park Place Dealerships/Sun & Ski Sports)0:02:53
103Josh Estes (Park Place Dealerships/Sun & Ski Sports)0:02:56
104Kent Woermann (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)0:03:02
105Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Store)

USA Crits overall standings - Elite women
1Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon)1225pts
2Morgan Patton (Team Novo Nordisk)930
3Lenore Pipes (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon)923
4Joanie Caron (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)917
5Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)882
6Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)875
7Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)868
8Lauren Stephens (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)853
9Jennifer Purcell (Colavita/Fine Cooking)749
10Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie13)703
11Melina Bernecker (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)636
12Christina Gokey-Smith (ROUSE/OOGIE RACING)619
13Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandit Racing Team)604
14Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)602
15Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie13)602
16Tina Pic (Colavita/Fine Cooking)596
17Carrie Cash Wootten (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)587
18Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)565
19Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)521
20Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten)501
21Lindsay Bayer (Colavita/Fine Cooking)486
22Nichole Wangsgard (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)482
23Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)480
24Jessica Prinner (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon)461
25Laura Parsons (Rose Bandit Racing Team)448
26Sara Tussey (VeloShine Cycling Team)413
27Mary Zider389
28Cinthia Lehner (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)378
29Cari Higgins (Exergy TWENTY16)370
30Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Development)366
31Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)362
32Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie13)330
33Whitney Schultz (Skinourishment p/b Paceline Projects)320
34Kaytie Scott (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)320
35Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)316
36Hannah Miller (PainPathways Cycling Team)313
37amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)311
38Amy McGuire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)307
39Jennifer Caicedo (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)304
40Kat Carr (Skinourishment p/b Paceline Projects)285
41Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC)282
42Ambre Levy (Pink Panthers Cycling Team)282
43Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)281
44Kori Seehafer (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)281
45Coryn Rivera (Marian University)241
46Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)238
47Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)231
48Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)225
49Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)222
50Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)221
51Stacey Jensen (Team Kenda p/b RACC)220
52Sarah Huang (Exergy TWENTY16)219
53Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita/Fine Cooking)217
54annie ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)209
55Elizabeth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)206
56Kathryn Clark (PainPathways Cycling Team)205
57Jennifer Valente (Exergy TWENTY16)205
58Marianne Holt (PainPathways Cycling Team)204
59Debbie Milne (Cleveland Clinic - Carbon Racing)204
60Jo Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)201
61Nadia Latzgo (Exergy TWENTY16)201
62Holly Mathews (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)200
63Amy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell)196
64Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC)191
65Anne Donley (DonleyAnne)187
66Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)186
67Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO)184
68Liz Gerrity (Rose Bandit Racing Team)181
69Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)180
70Alisha Welsh (Sabino Cycles Racing)175
71Amy Horstmeyer (Team Kenda p/b RACC)170
72Amy Phillips (HUB Endurance Women's Cycling)166
73Erin Silliman (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie13)166
74Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)159
75Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda p/b RACC)157
76Lindsey Durst (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)157
77Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO)155
78Madeleine Pape (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)155
79Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)151
80Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)148
81Katherine Ross (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)148
82Marilyn McDonald (Landis/Trek)147
83Melissa Ross (FASTER Performance Center)146
84Samantha Heinrich (West Coast Cycling p/b STS Bikes/Harold Hart & Associates)142
85Erica Zaveta141
86Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)137
87Jacqueline Kurth (Colavita/Fine Cooking)134
88Rachel Byus (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)131
89Jodi Diemar (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon)131
90Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda p/b RACC)128
91Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)128
92Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)125
93Debbie Prouty (PCP Race Team)124
94Addy Albershardt (Pasta Zara - Cogeas)122
95Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)122
96Laura Brown (Colavita/Fine Cooking)119
97Julie Cutts (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)119
98Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)115
99Kapri Gonzales (Landis/Trek)113
100Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)112
101Chloe Black (Sabino Cycles Racing)111
102Stephanie Cucaz (PCP Race Team)110
103Dawn Decaminada110
104Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)110
105Zoe Mullins (Exergy TWENTY16)110
106Britta Siegel (Alriksson Cramo GoGreen)110
107Arley Kemmerer (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)107
108Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)107
109Melanie Spath (Team TIBCO)104
110Leah Kleager (Trek Bicycle Stores/Midwest Cycling Community)104
111Judy Jenkins (Landis/Trek)101
112Sierra Siebenlist (Team Indiebike.com p/b Angie's List)101
113Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)96
114Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)95
115Lauren Arnouts (Restore Cycling)84
116Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)74
117Elizabeth McCalley (HUB Endurance Women's Cycling)68
118Amber Vrendenburg (Team Kenda p/b RACC)68
119Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)67
120Sarah Rice (Spidermonkey Cycling)65
121Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC)65
122Frances Morrison (Pedal Power)62
123Allison Arensman (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)60
124Samantha Brode (Cleveland Clinic - Carbon Racing)60
125Chane Chane (INTC)60
126Zoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling)60
127Martha Hall (Beck Cycling)60
128Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)60
129Elizabeth Lee (Louis Garneau Factory Team p/b Fuji)60
130Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey Cycling)60
131Sheila Orem (Team Kenda p/b RACC)60
132Amanda Schaap (Team Kenda p/b RACC)60
133Rebecca Schepps (Team Novo Nordisk)60
134Dominique Shore (Frazier Cycling)60
135Arden Stelly (PainPathways Cycling Team)60
136Marianna Williams (Outspokin Augusta)60
137Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda p/b RACC)60
138Lindsay Lorenz (Slimenundgrossen)60
139Sarah Demerly (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Women's)60
140Caitlin Rolfs (Team Novo Nordisk Women)60
141Elizabeth Morse Hill (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon)51
142Mariasol Johannes (The Cannonball-Hub Racing Team)50
143Vanessa McKenzie (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team)50
144Abilgail Aldridge (PCP Race Team)50
145Holly Beard (Team Kenda p/b RACC)50
146Lee-Ann Beatty (Body by Vi p/b VeloVie)50
147Christy Blakely (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon)50
148Meaghan Bryan (Rose Bandit Racing Team)50
149Erica Chard (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)50
150Megan Cole (Whole Foods Market)50
151Chelsea Factor (Team Kenda p/b RACC)50
152Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie13)50
153Heather Holmes (Michael David Winery)50
154Kristen LaSasso (Rose Bandit Racing Team)50
155Jennie May (Louis Garneau Factory Team p/b Fuji)50
156Melissa Petty (HUB Endurance Women's Cycling)50
157Amy Plotkin (Rose Bandit Racing Team)50
158Lisa Ribes (Sabino Cycles Racing)50
159Jennifer Schuble (I AM The Engine / I AM Racing)50
160Payton Thomas (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)50
161Kimberly Truitt (Landis/Trek)50
162Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten)
163Doe Doe (Exergy TWENTY16)
164Shelly Olds (Team TIBCO)
165Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)

USA Crits overall standings - Elite men
1Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)1174pts
2Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)1088
3Shane Kline (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)1031
4Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)956
5Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)870
6Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)758
7Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)709
8Rafael Meran (CRCA/Foundation)701
9Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)682
10Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)644
11Stephen Clancy (Team Novo Nordisk)638
12Euris Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)598
13Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)575
14Yosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket.com)565
15Daniel Holt (United Healthcare GA p/b The 706 Project)558
16Allan Rego (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)556
17Thomas Brown (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)523
18Jeanmichel LeChance (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)504
19Emile Abraham (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)499
20Adam Leibovitz (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)485
21Chad Hartley (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket.com)483
22Demis Aleman (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)472
23Conor Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)466
24Jesse Keough (CRCA/Foundation)450
25Neil Bezdek (CRCA/Foundation)448
26Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)416
27adrian hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)412
28Derek Wilkerson (Bomb Hair p/b Motofish)386
29David Guttenplan (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)376
30Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)369
31Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)366
32Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)361
33Adam Koble (Giant Bicycles-South)352
34Jacob Hill (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)347
35Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)342
36Rahsaan Bahati (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket.com)333
37Lucas Wardein (D3 Devo)331
38Alexander Ray (ISCorp Racing Intelligentsia Coffee)323
39Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)315
40Andrei Strelkov (Team Novo Nordisk)299
41Jordan Heimer299
42Rob White (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket.com)297
43Chad Burdzilauskus (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)294
44Benjamin Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)286
45Shane Braley (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)285
46Chris Wolhuter (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)285
47Brian Arne (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)284
48Ben Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)279
49Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)262
50Justin Morris (Team Novo Nordisk)255
51Ryan DeWald (Team Skyline)253
52Branden Russell (Team Novo Nordisk)248
53Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)244
54Brendan Cornett (United Healthcare GA p/b The 706 Project)232
55Josh Thornton (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b www.yourkey.com)227
56Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)225
57Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)223
58Mike Sherer (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)221
59Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)221
60Griffin Easter (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)220
61Diego Garavito (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)219
62Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)219
63Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)218
64Kevin Attkisson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)217
65Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)215
66Alexey Shmidt (United Healthcare GA p/b The 706 Project)215
67Ryan Sullivan (United Healthcare GA p/b The 706 Project)211
68Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant)210
69Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)207
70Jason Waddell (Tulsa Tough Elite Racing Team)205
71Stephan Hirsch (United Healthcare GA p/b The 706 Project)205
72Joshua Carter (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)204
73Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)202
74Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)200
75Guido Palma (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)199
76Bruno Langlois (Garneau-Quebecor)198
77Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)196
78Thomas Gibbons (EBP)195
79Juan Magallanes (P&S-Specialized)189
80Travis McCabe (Elbowz P/B Boneshaker)188
81Jackie Simes (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)188
82Julian Cabra (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)184
83Gevan Samuel (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)184
84Brandon Feehery (Astellas Oncology)183
85Jacob White (Tulsa Tough Elite Racing Team)179
86David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)177
87Devin Clark (Qdoba p/b Bushwhacker)175
88Eric Marcotte (Elbowz P/B Boneshaker)173
89Bryan Fawley (Giant Bicycles-South)173
90Adam Farabaugh (Garneau-Quebecor)171
91Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)170
92Geoff Godsey (Giant Bicycles-South)170
93John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)170
94Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle Store)168
95Jesse Goodrich (California Giant / Specialized)167
96Marco Aledia (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket.com)163
97Anthony Canevari (SoCalCycling.com)163
98pat lemieux (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)161
99Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)159
100Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)155
101Joseph Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)154
102Sam Croft (Giant Bicycles-South)152
103Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)147
104Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)144
105Ciacchini Andrea (Team Novo Nordisk)144
106Eric Stubbs (Gearlink Racing)141
107Cody O'Reilly (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)141
108Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)139
109Alejandro Bello (Bike Street Racing)134
110Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)134
111Aaron Perry (Team Novo Nordisk)134
112David Worth (Cumberland Transit Cycling/FS Cycling)133
113Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)133
114Hector Rangel (P&S-Specialized)131
115Augusto Sanchez (Park Place Dealerships/ Sun & Ski Sports/ENDURAFUEL)131
116Matt Brandt (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health/RGF p/b Felt)128
117Michael Chauner (Garneau-Quebecor)128
118Quinn Keogh (Landis/Trek)128
119Andy Scarano (United Healthcare GA p/b The 706 Project)128
120Andy Reardon (Cumberland Transit Cycling/FS Cycling)120
121Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)120
122JD Bergmann (Team Clif Bar Cycling)119
123John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket)119
124Andrew Crater (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)118
125Jonathan Bowerman (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b www.yourkey.com)118
126David Goodman (United Healthcare GA p/b The 706 Project)116
127Michael Woods (Garneau-Quebecor)115
128Gordon Fraser114
129Parker Kyzer (Globalbike)113
130Blair Turner (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)113
131Chris Williams (Team Novo Nordisk)113
132Geron Williams (CRCA/Foundation)112
133Andrew Buntz (Astellas Oncology)110
134Wes Kline (D3 Devo)110
135Jonny Sundt (Giant Bicycles-South)110
136Martin Vecchio (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)110
137Daniel Zmolik (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)110
138Bryan Schoeffler (Subaru - Plan X)110
139Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk)110
140Joe Eldridge (Team Novo Nordisk)110
141Schmidt Alexey (United Healthcare GA p/b The 706 Project)110
142Maxwell Robb (United Healthcare GA p/b The 706 Project)110
143Benjamin Bryant110
144Kyle Wamsley (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)107
145Luke Servedio (Sonic Cycling)107
146Matt Green (Astellas Oncology)104
147Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)104
148Greg Ratzell (D3 Devo)101
149Nick Keough (CRCA/Foundation)100
150Justin Meade (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)100
151Johnny Mitchell (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)100
152Scott Cugno (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b www.yourkey.com)100
153Tommy Nankervis (Bissell Pro Cycling)98
154David Cueli (EBP)96
155Neil Brezdek (CRCA/Foundation)95
156Gabe Varela (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)95
157Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle Store)92
158Drew Christopher (Primal p/b McDonald Audi)89
159Chad Beyer (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)88
160Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing)86
161Michael York86
162Marsh Cooper (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)84
163John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)84
164Kyle Perry (Team Upland Brewing)83
165Marc Williams (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)80
166Derek Schanze (Gearlink Racing)77
167Ross White (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin)77
168Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)76
169Jose Frank Rodriguez (EBP)72
170Chris Harkey (VeloShine Cycling Team)71
171Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)68
172Ed Veal (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)67
173Barry Miller (Firefighters Cycling Team)66
174Pete Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling)65
175Shadd Smith (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle Store)65
176Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)63
177Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz P/B Boneshaker)62
178Matthew Howe (Happy Tooth Racing)62
179Anton Varabei (JetFuel Coffee/ Norco Bicycles)62
180Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant)61
181Jos Chalmers (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)61
182Ben Wolfe (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)61
183Zach Reed (Qdoba p/b Bushwhacker)61
184Kurt Fletcher (708 Racing p/b Dressels Pub)60
185Cortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology)60
186Max Korus (Astellas Oncology)60
187Steven Muhle (Athlete Octane)60
188Jonathan Parrish (Athlete Octane)60
189Mark Babcock (Atlanta Cycling Racing p/b New England Financial)60
190Matthew Whatley (Atlanta Cycling Racing p/b New England Financial)60
191Issaac Strickler (Beck Cycling)60
192Jonathan Jacob (Bissell-ABG-Giant)60
193Brian Forbes (Body by Vi p/b VeloVie)60
194Victor Riquelme (Body by Vi p/b VeloVie)60
195Craig Streit (Body by Vi p/b VeloVie)60
196Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized)60
197Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)60
198Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation)60
199patrick harkins (Cumberland Transit Cycling/FS Cycling)60
200Dakota Schaeffer (D3 Devo)60
201James VanDeven (Dogfish Racing Team)60
202josh Oxendine (EarthFare Cycling)60
203Michael Midlarsky (Ekoi/Devinci Pro Cycling)60
204Alberto Covarrubias (Fayetteville Wheelmen)60
205Brian Toone (FGS Cycling)60
206Richard Bailey (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)60
207Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)60
208Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)60
209Eugene Boronow (GS Mengoni USA)60
210David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)60
211Marcos Mazzola Lazzarotto (Integrated Sports Medicine)60
212Billy Jones (ISCorp Racing Intelligentsia Coffee)60
213Luis Lemus (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)60
214Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)60
215Serge Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)60
216Travis Samuel (JetFuel Coffee/ Norco Bicycles)60
217Brian Cornelius (Julie Bar)60
218Richard Stuart (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)60
219George W. Cyrus (Landis/Trek)60
220Nicholaus Schreiber (Landis/Trek)60
221Paul Thomas (Landis/Trek)60
222Christopher Cruise Bogedin (McDonald's Cycling Team)60
223Jim Farasy (Mercy Kuat)60
224sergio Escutia (Mexico)60
225Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)60
226Mike Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)60
227Ian Moir (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)60
228Rob Thompson (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)60
229Jeffrey Pendlebury (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)60
230Robert Cummings (Park Place Dealerships/ Sun & Ski Sports/ENDURAFUEL)60
231Levi Baker (Park Place Dealerships/ Sun & Ski Sports/ENDURAFUEL)60
232Josh Estes (Park Place Dealerships/ Sun & Ski Sports/ENDURAFUEL)60
233Michael Giem (Pedal p/b Cannondale Development Team)60
234Samuel Gevan (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)60
235Garrett Suydam (Primal p/b McDonald Audi)60
236Michael Mandel (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)60
237KENNETH NG (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)60
238Travis Werts (Sonic Cycling)60
239Jacob Mueller (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)60
240David Reyes (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)60
241David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)60
242Russell Brandon (Team Novo Nordisk)60
243Ryan Shean (Team Upland Brewing)60
244Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle Store)60
245Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle Store)60
246Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle Store)60
247Kent Woermann (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)60
248john Salskov (TRU Composites)60
249mathew ankney (Tulsa Tough Elite Racing Team)60
250AJ Meyer (Village Volkswagen Elite Cycling Team)60
251matthew Russell (Village Volkswagen Elite Cycling Team)60
252Cal Hooten60
253Colin Gibson (Keller Rohrback Cycling)51
254Nate Adler (Advanced Cycles Cycling Team)50
255Rainiel Sanchez (Advanced Cycles Cycling Team)50
256Giancarlo Bianchi (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)50
257Alexander Gil (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)50
258Calixto Manuel (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)50
259Patrick Kos (Alliance Environmental)50
260Eric Workowski (Alliance Environmental)50
261Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Oncology)50
262Jacob Rytlewski (Astellas Oncology)50
263Anthony Walsh (Astellas Oncology)50
264Hunter Garrison (Atlanta Cycling Racing p/b New England Financial)50
265Matthew Miller (Atlanta Cycling Racing p/b New England Financial)50
266Isaac Strickland (BeckJanitorial.com)50
267joshua johnson (Big Shark Racing)50
268Yip Tsang (Bike Street Racing)50
269Rob Alvarez (Body by Vi p/b VeloVie)50
270Nathan Mitchell (Body by Vi p/b VeloVie)50
271Daniel King (CBC/Cannondale)50
272Michael Stoop (CBC/Cannondale)50
273Andrew Troy (CBC/Cannondale)50
274Anthony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)50
275Mitchell Jacaruso (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)50
276Francisco Liuzzi (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)50
277Josh Tucker (Clemmons Bicycle Racing)50
278Ashton Hulscher (Cool Beans Racing)50
279Roman Morozov (Cool Beans Racing)50
280Dan Valdes (Cool Beans Racing)50
281Adam Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)50
282Damien Dunn (Cycle Sport Concepts)50
283Evan Wynn (EarthFare Cycling)50
284Alejandro Garcia (EBP)50
285Gunter Hermani (EBP)50
286Luis Zayas (EBP)50
287Carlos Norena (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)50
288Iggy Silva (Firefighters Cycling Team)50
289Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Quebecor)50
290Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)50
291David Monismith (Gearlink Racing)50
292Daniel Mosquera (Gearlink Racing)50
293Ryan Saylor (Gearlink Racing)50
294David Forkner (Globalbike)50
295Cesar Marte (GS Mengoni USA)50
296Erik Broo (Happy Tooth Racing)50
297Bob O'Gorman (Happy Tooth Racing)50
298Sean Weddell (High Country Development Team)50
299Yuri Hrycaj (JetFuel Coffee/ Norco Bicycles)50
300Jared Gilyard (Julie Bar)50
301Tracy Smith (Korte Hammer Down Racing)50
302Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)50
303Alex Kellum (Low Country Racing Elite Team)50
304Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)50
305Stevie Cullinan (Optumas p/b CycloLogic)50
306Jorge Moreno (P&S-Specialized)50
307Timothy Burton (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)50
308Darren Dowling (Sarasota Cycling Club)50
309Joseph Middleton (SBR Racing Elite team)50
310Grayson Brookshire (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)50
311Gilberth Gomez Valverde (Somerville Bicycle Shop p/b Showcase Auto Body)50
312Britton Kinnard (Sonic Cycling)50
313Andres Munera (Synergy)50
314Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar Cycling)50
315David McCook (Team Clif Bar Cycling)50
316Luis Sanchez (Team Greenville Cycling Racing)50
317Andrea Cachini (Team Novo Nordisk)50
318Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk)50
319Peter Eckel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)50
320John Puffer (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)50
321Allison Anjos (The Best Bike Shop)50
322Will Willis (The Fit Lab)50
323Todd Farrell (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle Store)50
324William Stolte (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)50
325Jay Blankenship (Tulsa Tough Elite Racing Team)50
326Winston David (United Healthcare GA p/b The 706 Project)50
327Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)50
328Isaac Enderline (VeloShine Cycling Team)50
329David Flynn (VeloShine Cycling Team)50
330Rob Bush50
331Ivan Romero50
332Adrian George50
333Fredd Matute50
334Nick Patton50
335Roy Pickavance50
336Gustavo Rullo50
337Andrew Smith50
338Adam York (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health/RGF p/b Felt)
339Justin Maciekowicz (Korte Hammer Down Racing)

