Trending

Huff fights back for Dutchtown win

Cliff-Ryan dominates sprint

Image 1 of 29

Adam Meyerson leads a late-race chase

Adam Meyerson leads a late-race chase
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 2 of 29

SmartStop Mountain Khakis try to control the field

SmartStop Mountain Khakis try to control the field
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 3 of 29

Texas Roadhouse was aggressive

Texas Roadhouse was aggressive
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 4 of 29

The men climb through the finish

The men climb through the finish
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 5 of 29

The men's field rides past the local church

The men's field rides past the local church
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 6 of 29

The men's field through one of the many corners

The men's field through one of the many corners
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 7 of 29

Women on the start line

Women on the start line
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 8 of 29

The women's breakaway

The women's breakaway
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 9 of 29

The women's field in Dutchtown

The women's field in Dutchtown
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 10 of 29

The women's field strung out

The women's field strung out
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 11 of 29

Theresa Cliff-Ryan takes the win

Theresa Cliff-Ryan takes the win
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 12 of 29

Tibco was notable in their absense at the front of the Dutchtown classic

Tibco was notable in their absense at the front of the Dutchtown classic
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 13 of 29

Tight corners in Dutchtown

Tight corners in Dutchtown
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 14 of 29

Local riders hang tough in the Dutchtown Classic

Local riders hang tough in the Dutchtown Classic
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 15 of 29

Last year's winners Elbowz Racing were aggressive

Last year's winners Elbowz Racing were aggressive
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 16 of 29

Josh Carter of Predator heads the field

Josh Carter of Predator heads the field
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 17 of 29

An ill-fated race break

An ill-fated race break
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 18 of 29

Brad Huff appreciates teamwork

Brad Huff appreciates teamwork
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 19 of 29

Brad Huff bides his time

Brad Huff bides his time
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 20 of 29

Brad Huff loves the podium

Brad Huff loves the podium
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 21 of 29

Brad Huff takes the win

Brad Huff takes the win
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 22 of 29

Cliff-Ryan works in the break

Cliff-Ryan works in the break
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 23 of 29

Devin Clark tries for a two-man break

Devin Clark tries for a two-man break
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 24 of 29

Dutchtown men's podium

Dutchtown men's podium
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 25 of 29

Erica Allar

Erica Allar
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 26 of 29

Erica Allar heads the chase shadowed by Coryn Rivera

Erica Allar heads the chase shadowed by Coryn Rivera
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 27 of 29

Four women break free

Four women break free
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 28 of 29

Jelly Belly in the field

Jelly Belly in the field
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 29 of 29

The women's podium

The women's podium
(Image credit: Matt James)

On the final day of the 2013 MoPro Cycling series, clear skies and beautiful weather greeted the fields that took to the technical course through South St. Louis’s Dutchtown neighborhood. Six corners and a finishing hill provided opportunities for attacking riders shut out after Saturday’s windy drag race and aggressive riding set the tone for each field.

After a Saturday spent gruppo compacto at the Tour de Grove, the women’s field wasted no time in lighting up the technical circuit with attack after attack seeking some leash over the demanding course. Halfway in to the sixty minute race, Leah Kirchmann of Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies continued the team’s tommy gun approach to the weekend and set out with two other riders in the shape of Lauren Stephens and Jacquelyn Crowell. A lap later, Theresa Cliff-Ryan of Fearless Femme saw the danger and bridged the gap to bring the lead group to four. Behind, a lap of inattention let the gap go out to twenty seconds, before Erica Allar and Coryn Rivera, Saturday’s first and second, personally took to the head of the field to try and bring the escapees back to heel. Their efforts were for naught, however, and despite the gap being trimmed to 15 seconds with three laps to go; the break was not seen again. Switching over to tactical shadow boxing inside the two-lap countdown, USA national crit champion Cliff-Ryan dominated the sprint ahead of Kirchmann and Stephens. Fearless Femme teammate and Friday night winner Kimberly Wells took out the field sprint leaving the other big names and teams to scrap it out for lesser placings.

In the men’s race, there was no less aggression, but much less payoff for riders looking to take their opportunities on the challenging Dutchtown course. Despite a favorable course for attacking, small groups would gain a handful of seconds before being brought back into the fold by the big teams of SmartStop Mountain Khakis and Jelly Belly. Still wincing from the drubbing at the hands of United Health Care the previous day, the two biggest teams in the race made their presence felt in a concerted effort to dictate a sprint finish on the uphill drag to the line. Notably, Joe Schmaltz of Elbowz Racing attacked fifty minutes in, taking Qdoba p/b Bushwhacker’s Devin Clark clear for two laps before Friday night podium finisher Adam Leibowitz of Texas Roadhouse instigated a three man counter attack. The move looked to have some traction before SmartStop Mountain Khakis massed at the head of the chase with three to go to bring it back together for a field sprint. From there, Jelly Belly and SmartStop traded blows into the white knuckle sprint where Missouri native Brad Huff edged out Nicolai Brochner of Bissell-ABG-Giant by a wheel with teammate Ricardo Van der Velde in third. By finishing off his teammates’ hard work, Huff continued his streak of top Missouri race finishes and took Jelly Belly’s second win on the weekend after Saturday’s disappointment.

With another year in the books for the MoPro cycling series, the weekend’s races keep growing and continue to provide dynamic racing for the Midwest as part of the USA Crits series.

Pro men results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brad Huff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)1:13:45
2Nicolai Brochner (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
3Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
4Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Cycling)
5Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop)0:00:01
6Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bikes)
7Emile Abraham (Predator Cycling)
8Alexander Ray (IsCorp Intelligentsia Coffee)
9Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
10Yosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wh)
11Daniel Holt (Team United Healthcare)0:00:02
12Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling)
13Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
14Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubesn's NoTubes)
15Brandon Feehery (Astellas Oncology Cycling)
16Griffin Easter (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
17Stephan Hirsch (Team United Healthcare)
18Jacob Hill (Stan's NoTubes P/b Profe)0:00:03
19Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
20Allan Rego (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
21Andrew Scarano (Team United Healthcare)
22Augusto Sanchez (Park Place Dealerships/Su)
23Conor Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
24Cortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology Cycling)
25Brendan Cornett (Team United Healthcare)0:00:04
26Robert White (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wh)
27Chris Wolhuter (Stan's NoTubes p/b Profe)
28David Reyes (Stan's NoTubes P/b Profe)
29Devin Clark (Qdoba p/b Bushwhacker)0:00:06
30Rob Thompson (Panther/Bakehouse)0:00:09
31William Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:00:13
32Martin Vecchio (Panther/Bakehouse)0:00:14
33Gevan Samuel0:00:15
34Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:00:17
35Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Devel)0:00:18
36Ryan Shean (Team Upland Brewing)0:00:19
37Max Korus (Astellas Oncology Cycling)0:00:20
38Kyle Perry (Team Upland Brewing)0:00:21
39Geron Williams (Foundation)
40Nicholas Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bikes)
41Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bikes)
42William Stolte (TradeWind Energy Cycling)0:00:22
43Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)0:00:23
44Jos Chalmers (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
45Colin Gibson (Keller Rohrback Cycling)0:00:24
46Ryan Mele (Stans No Tubes p/b Profe)0:00:25
47Parker Kyzer (Cleveland Clinic Sports He)
48Ross White (RACC pb GG)0:00:26
49Christopher Bogedin0:00:27
50John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)
51Ben Wolfe (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
52Nicholas Ramirez (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)0:00:33
53Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:00:35
54Adam Leibovitz (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)
55Richard Stuart (Kentucky Flyers Cycling In)0:00:36
56Alex Wieseler (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
57Levi Baker (PARK PLACE DEALERSHIP)0:00:42
58Michael Sencenbaugh (Sakari Race Team)0:00:44
59Chad Burdzilauskas (Kentucky Flyers Cycling In)0:00:45
60Alejandro Guzman (Foundation)0:00:50
61Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)0:00:52
62Shane Kline (Team SmartStop)0:00:53
63Jesse Keough (Foundation)0:00:59
64Joshua Carter (Predator Carbon Repair)0:01:02
65Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes p/b Profe)
66Jean Michel Lechance (Team Predator Carbon Re)0:01:08
67Patrick Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)0:01:18
68Andrew Buntz (Astellas Oncology Cycling)0:01:22
69Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:24
70John (Jackie) Simes (Team SmartStop)0:01:32
71Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountai)
72Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bikes)0:01:41
73Alberto Covarrubias (fayetteville whellmen)0:01:50
74Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING Elite Cyc)0:01:51
75Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bikes)
76Jacob Mueller (Stan's NoTubes P/b Profe)0:03:24
77Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Devel)0:06:28
78Peter Eckel (Team Novo Nordisk Devel)0:07:04
79Michael Giem (Pedal p/b Cannondale De)0:07:17
DNFAnthony Dust (Dogfish Racing Team)
DNFJohn Puffer (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)
DNFRyan Sullivan (The 706 Project)
DNFRobert Cummings (PARK PLACE DEALERSHIP)
DNFClay Murfet (Team SmartStop p/b Mou)
DNFAdam Myerson (Team SmartStop-Mountai)
DNFJosh Estes (PARK PLACE DEALERSHIP)
DNFChad Hartley (RACC pb GG)
DNFCharles (Mac) Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
DNFDavid Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)
DNFJeffrey Pendlebury (Panther/Bakehouse)
DNFKurt Fletcher (708 Racing p/b Dressel's)
DNFKent Woermann (TradeWind Energy Cycling)
DNFZach Reed (Qdoba p/b Bushwhacker)
DNSAndy Reardon (Cumberland Transit Cyclin)
DNSTravis Werts (Sonic Cycling)
DNSJustin Maciekowicz (Korte Hammer Down Raci)
DNSRyan Mele (Stan's NoTubes P/b Profe)
DNSSerge Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
DNSSam Croft (Giant Bicycles- SOUTH

Pro women results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure)1:01:32
2Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit S)
3Lauren Stephens (FCS|Cycling: p/b Zngine)1:01:33
4Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY)1:01:39
5Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure)1:01:43
6Amy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebel)
7Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/ To)1:01:44
8Lenore Pipes (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solo)
9Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING powered)
10Carrie Cash Wootten (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)1:01:45
11Coryn Rivera (Marian University Cycling)
12Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten)
13Jessica Prinner (CARE4CYCLING powered)
14Tiffany Pezzulo (Team Primal Racing)
15Holly Mathews (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia C)
16Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
17Amber Gaffney (UCI CT/WPT: Team Optu)
18Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)
19Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Resto)
20Sarah Huang (ExergyTWENTY16)
21Leah Kleager (Midwest Cycling Commun)1:01:47
22Hayley Giddens (ISCorp presented by Intell)
23Terra James (Team Kenda presented by)
24Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
25Kori Seehafer (Primal Pro Women P/B B)1:01:50
26Melina Bernecker (Primal Pro Women P/B B)1:01:51
27Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure)1:01:52
28Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia C)1:01:56
29Sierra Siebenlist (Team Indiebike)1:01:58
30Kaytie Scott (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)1:02:02
31Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)1:02:03
32Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO II)1:02:04
33Joanie Caron (Primal Pro Women p/b B)1:02:06
34Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO/ To)
35Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)
36Kathryne Carr (SkiNourishment p/b Pacel)
37Lauren Creamer (ISCorp presented by Intell)
38Mariasol Johannes (The Cannonball-Hub Raci)
39Suzanne Johnson (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark)
40Lindsay Lorenz (Slimenundgrossen)
DNFNichole Wangsgard (Primal Pro Women P/B B)
DNFRachel Byus (FCS Cycling)
DNFLindsey Durst (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Resto)
DNFValentina Paniagua (ISCorp presented by Intell)
DNFMia Loquai (ISCorp Cycling Team)
DNFBritta Siegel
DNFCaitlin Rolfs (Team Novo Nordisk Wom)
DNSSarah Fader (Pepper Palace/ Spin Tech)
DNSAnnie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
DNSAmy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Resto)
DNSCinthia Lehner (Asheville Bicycle Racing Cl)
DNSMadeleine Pape (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews