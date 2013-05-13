Huff fights back for Dutchtown win
Cliff-Ryan dominates sprint
Dutchtown Classic: St. Louis -
On the final day of the 2013 MoPro Cycling series, clear skies and beautiful weather greeted the fields that took to the technical course through South St. Louis’s Dutchtown neighborhood. Six corners and a finishing hill provided opportunities for attacking riders shut out after Saturday’s windy drag race and aggressive riding set the tone for each field.
After a Saturday spent gruppo compacto at the Tour de Grove, the women’s field wasted no time in lighting up the technical circuit with attack after attack seeking some leash over the demanding course. Halfway in to the sixty minute race, Leah Kirchmann of Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies continued the team’s tommy gun approach to the weekend and set out with two other riders in the shape of Lauren Stephens and Jacquelyn Crowell. A lap later, Theresa Cliff-Ryan of Fearless Femme saw the danger and bridged the gap to bring the lead group to four. Behind, a lap of inattention let the gap go out to twenty seconds, before Erica Allar and Coryn Rivera, Saturday’s first and second, personally took to the head of the field to try and bring the escapees back to heel. Their efforts were for naught, however, and despite the gap being trimmed to 15 seconds with three laps to go; the break was not seen again. Switching over to tactical shadow boxing inside the two-lap countdown, USA national crit champion Cliff-Ryan dominated the sprint ahead of Kirchmann and Stephens. Fearless Femme teammate and Friday night winner Kimberly Wells took out the field sprint leaving the other big names and teams to scrap it out for lesser placings.
In the men’s race, there was no less aggression, but much less payoff for riders looking to take their opportunities on the challenging Dutchtown course. Despite a favorable course for attacking, small groups would gain a handful of seconds before being brought back into the fold by the big teams of SmartStop Mountain Khakis and Jelly Belly. Still wincing from the drubbing at the hands of United Health Care the previous day, the two biggest teams in the race made their presence felt in a concerted effort to dictate a sprint finish on the uphill drag to the line. Notably, Joe Schmaltz of Elbowz Racing attacked fifty minutes in, taking Qdoba p/b Bushwhacker’s Devin Clark clear for two laps before Friday night podium finisher Adam Leibowitz of Texas Roadhouse instigated a three man counter attack. The move looked to have some traction before SmartStop Mountain Khakis massed at the head of the chase with three to go to bring it back together for a field sprint. From there, Jelly Belly and SmartStop traded blows into the white knuckle sprint where Missouri native Brad Huff edged out Nicolai Brochner of Bissell-ABG-Giant by a wheel with teammate Ricardo Van der Velde in third. By finishing off his teammates’ hard work, Huff continued his streak of top Missouri race finishes and took Jelly Belly’s second win on the weekend after Saturday’s disappointment.
With another year in the books for the MoPro cycling series, the weekend’s races keep growing and continue to provide dynamic racing for the Midwest as part of the USA Crits series.
Pro men results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brad Huff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|1:13:45
|2
|Nicolai Brochner (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|3
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|4
|Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Cycling)
|5
|Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop)
|0:00:01
|6
|Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bikes)
|7
|Emile Abraham (Predator Cycling)
|8
|Alexander Ray (IsCorp Intelligentsia Coffee)
|9
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|10
|Yosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wh)
|11
|Daniel Holt (Team United Healthcare)
|0:00:02
|12
|Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling)
|13
|Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|14
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubesn's NoTubes)
|15
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Oncology Cycling)
|16
|Griffin Easter (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|17
|Stephan Hirsch (Team United Healthcare)
|18
|Jacob Hill (Stan's NoTubes P/b Profe)
|0:00:03
|19
|Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|20
|Allan Rego (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|21
|Andrew Scarano (Team United Healthcare)
|22
|Augusto Sanchez (Park Place Dealerships/Su)
|23
|Conor Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|24
|Cortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology Cycling)
|25
|Brendan Cornett (Team United Healthcare)
|0:00:04
|26
|Robert White (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wh)
|27
|Chris Wolhuter (Stan's NoTubes p/b Profe)
|28
|David Reyes (Stan's NoTubes P/b Profe)
|29
|Devin Clark (Qdoba p/b Bushwhacker)
|0:00:06
|30
|Rob Thompson (Panther/Bakehouse)
|0:00:09
|31
|William Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|0:00:13
|32
|Martin Vecchio (Panther/Bakehouse)
|0:00:14
|33
|Gevan Samuel
|0:00:15
|34
|Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|0:00:17
|35
|Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Devel)
|0:00:18
|36
|Ryan Shean (Team Upland Brewing)
|0:00:19
|37
|Max Korus (Astellas Oncology Cycling)
|0:00:20
|38
|Kyle Perry (Team Upland Brewing)
|0:00:21
|39
|Geron Williams (Foundation)
|40
|Nicholas Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bikes)
|41
|Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bikes)
|42
|William Stolte (TradeWind Energy Cycling)
|0:00:22
|43
|Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:00:23
|44
|Jos Chalmers (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|45
|Colin Gibson (Keller Rohrback Cycling)
|0:00:24
|46
|Ryan Mele (Stans No Tubes p/b Profe)
|0:00:25
|47
|Parker Kyzer (Cleveland Clinic Sports He)
|48
|Ross White (RACC pb GG)
|0:00:26
|49
|Christopher Bogedin
|0:00:27
|50
|John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)
|51
|Ben Wolfe (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|52
|Nicholas Ramirez (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)
|0:00:33
|53
|Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:00:35
|54
|Adam Leibovitz (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)
|55
|Richard Stuart (Kentucky Flyers Cycling In)
|0:00:36
|56
|Alex Wieseler (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|57
|Levi Baker (PARK PLACE DEALERSHIP)
|0:00:42
|58
|Michael Sencenbaugh (Sakari Race Team)
|0:00:44
|59
|Chad Burdzilauskas (Kentucky Flyers Cycling In)
|0:00:45
|60
|Alejandro Guzman (Foundation)
|0:00:50
|61
|Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)
|0:00:52
|62
|Shane Kline (Team SmartStop)
|0:00:53
|63
|Jesse Keough (Foundation)
|0:00:59
|64
|Joshua Carter (Predator Carbon Repair)
|0:01:02
|65
|Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes p/b Profe)
|66
|Jean Michel Lechance (Team Predator Carbon Re)
|0:01:08
|67
|Patrick Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)
|0:01:18
|68
|Andrew Buntz (Astellas Oncology Cycling)
|0:01:22
|69
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:01:24
|70
|John (Jackie) Simes (Team SmartStop)
|0:01:32
|71
|Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountai)
|72
|Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bikes)
|0:01:41
|73
|Alberto Covarrubias (fayetteville whellmen)
|0:01:50
|74
|Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING Elite Cyc)
|0:01:51
|75
|Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bikes)
|76
|Jacob Mueller (Stan's NoTubes P/b Profe)
|0:03:24
|77
|Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Devel)
|0:06:28
|78
|Peter Eckel (Team Novo Nordisk Devel)
|0:07:04
|79
|Michael Giem (Pedal p/b Cannondale De)
|0:07:17
|DNF
|Anthony Dust (Dogfish Racing Team)
|DNF
|John Puffer (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)
|DNF
|Ryan Sullivan (The 706 Project)
|DNF
|Robert Cummings (PARK PLACE DEALERSHIP)
|DNF
|Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop p/b Mou)
|DNF
|Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop-Mountai)
|DNF
|Josh Estes (PARK PLACE DEALERSHIP)
|DNF
|Chad Hartley (RACC pb GG)
|DNF
|Charles (Mac) Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|DNF
|David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|DNF
|Jeffrey Pendlebury (Panther/Bakehouse)
|DNF
|Kurt Fletcher (708 Racing p/b Dressel's)
|DNF
|Kent Woermann (TradeWind Energy Cycling)
|DNF
|Zach Reed (Qdoba p/b Bushwhacker)
|DNS
|Andy Reardon (Cumberland Transit Cyclin)
|DNS
|Travis Werts (Sonic Cycling)
|DNS
|Justin Maciekowicz (Korte Hammer Down Raci)
|DNS
|Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes P/b Profe)
|DNS
|Serge Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|DNS
|Sam Croft (Giant Bicycles- SOUTH
Pro women results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure)
|1:01:32
|2
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit S)
|3
|Lauren Stephens (FCS|Cycling: p/b Zngine)
|1:01:33
|4
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY)
|1:01:39
|5
|Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure)
|1:01:43
|6
|Amy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebel)
|7
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/ To)
|1:01:44
|8
|Lenore Pipes (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solo)
|9
|Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING powered)
|10
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|1:01:45
|11
|Coryn Rivera (Marian University Cycling)
|12
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten)
|13
|Jessica Prinner (CARE4CYCLING powered)
|14
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Team Primal Racing)
|15
|Holly Mathews (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia C)
|16
|Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|17
|Amber Gaffney (UCI CT/WPT: Team Optu)
|18
|Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)
|19
|Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Resto)
|20
|Sarah Huang (ExergyTWENTY16)
|21
|Leah Kleager (Midwest Cycling Commun)
|1:01:47
|22
|Hayley Giddens (ISCorp presented by Intell)
|23
|Terra James (Team Kenda presented by)
|24
|Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|25
|Kori Seehafer (Primal Pro Women P/B B)
|1:01:50
|26
|Melina Bernecker (Primal Pro Women P/B B)
|1:01:51
|27
|Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure)
|1:01:52
|28
|Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia C)
|1:01:56
|29
|Sierra Siebenlist (Team Indiebike)
|1:01:58
|30
|Kaytie Scott (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|1:02:02
|31
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
|1:02:03
|32
|Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO II)
|1:02:04
|33
|Joanie Caron (Primal Pro Women p/b B)
|1:02:06
|34
|Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO/ To)
|35
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)
|36
|Kathryne Carr (SkiNourishment p/b Pacel)
|37
|Lauren Creamer (ISCorp presented by Intell)
|38
|Mariasol Johannes (The Cannonball-Hub Raci)
|39
|Suzanne Johnson (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark)
|40
|Lindsay Lorenz (Slimenundgrossen)
|DNF
|Nichole Wangsgard (Primal Pro Women P/B B)
|DNF
|Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling)
|DNF
|Lindsey Durst (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Resto)
|DNF
|Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp presented by Intell)
|DNF
|Mia Loquai (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Britta Siegel
|DNF
|Caitlin Rolfs (Team Novo Nordisk Wom)
|DNS
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace/ Spin Tech)
|DNS
|Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|DNS
|Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Resto)
|DNS
|Cinthia Lehner (Asheville Bicycle Racing Cl)
|DNS
|Madeleine Pape (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
