Milan-San Remo: Demare takes upset win

First French winner since 1995 takes the prize over Swift, Roelandts

Image 1 of 103

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) celebrates his victory in Milan-San Remo

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) celebrates his victory in Milan-San Remo
Image 2 of 103

Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) finds himself in the gutter after a late crash

Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) finds himself in the gutter after a late crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 103

Jürgen Roelandts contemplating what could have been

Jürgen Roelandts contemplating what could have been
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 103

Tony Gallopon goes on the attack

Tony Gallopon goes on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 103

A very happy Arnaud Démare on the podium

A very happy Arnaud Démare on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 103

Jürgen Roelandts has a well earned drink on the podium

Jürgen Roelandts has a well earned drink on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 103

Arnaud Démare with his winners trophy

Arnaud Démare with his winners trophy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 103

A joyous Arnaud Démare after winning Milan San Remo

A joyous Arnaud Démare after winning Milan San Remo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 103

Carlos Betancur making his Movistar debut at Milan San Remo

Carlos Betancur making his Movistar debut at Milan San Remo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 103

Arnaud Démare poses with his winners trophy

Arnaud Démare poses with his winners trophy
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 103

Arnaud Démare having signed on in the morning

Arnaud Démare having signed on in the morning
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 103

Arnaud Démare can't hide his joy as he takes in the trophy

Arnaud Démare can't hide his joy as he takes in the trophy
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 103

Vincenzo Nibali looking disintersted after crossing the line

Vincenzo Nibali looking disintersted after crossing the line
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 103

Arthur Vichot crosses the lines having helped teammate Arnaud Démare to the win

Arthur Vichot crosses the lines having helped teammate Arnaud Démare to the win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 103

Jarlison Pantano (IAM Cycling)

Jarlison Pantano (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 103

Edvald Bosson Hagen (Dimension Data)

Edvald Bosson Hagen (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 103

Andrea Fedi (Southeast) launched a brave attack

Andrea Fedi (Southeast) launched a brave attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 103

Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal)

Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 103

Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) hits the front

Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) hits the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 103

Arnaud Demare (FDJ)

Arnaud Demare (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 103

Ben Swift, Jurgen Roelandts and Arnaud Demare on the Milan-Sanremo podium

Ben Swift, Jurgen Roelandts and Arnaud Demare on the Milan-Sanremo podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 103

Jurgen Roelandts and Arnaud Demare on the Milan-Sanremo podium

Jurgen Roelandts and Arnaud Demare on the Milan-Sanremo podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 103

Arnaud Demare (FDJ)

Arnaud Demare (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 103

Arnaud Demare and Jurgen Roelandts enjoy the podium

Arnaud Demare and Jurgen Roelandts enjoy the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 103

Ben Swift (Sky)

Ben Swift (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 103

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) wins the 2016 Milan-San Remo

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) wins the 2016 Milan-San Remo
Image 27 of 103

Daniel Bennati (Tinkoff) crashed

Daniel Bennati (Tinkoff) crashed
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 103

Daniel Bennati (Tinkoff) crashed

Daniel Bennati (Tinkoff) crashed
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 103

A bloodied Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) at the end of Milan-San Remo

A bloodied Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) at the end of Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 103

Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky) attacked on the Poggio

Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky) attacked on the Poggio
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 103

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) wins Milan-San Remo

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) wins Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 103

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) wins Milan-San Remo

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) wins Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 103

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) wins Milan-San Remo

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) wins Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 103

Ben Swift, Arnaud Demare and Jurgen Roelandts on the Milan-San Remo podium

Ben Swift, Arnaud Demare and Jurgen Roelandts on the Milan-San Remo podium
Image 35 of 103

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) winner of the 2016 Milan-Sanremo

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) winner of the 2016 Milan-Sanremo
Image 36 of 103

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) won the 2016 Milan-San Remo

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) won the 2016 Milan-San Remo
Image 37 of 103

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) celebrates his victory in Milan-San Remo

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) celebrates his victory in Milan-San Remo
Image 38 of 103

Simon Clarke (Cannondale) crahsed

Simon Clarke (Cannondale) crahsed
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 103

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) tries to get untangled

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) tries to get untangled
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 103

Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky) on the attack

Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 103

Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky) on the attack

Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 103

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) celebrates his victory in Milan-San Remo

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) celebrates his victory in Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 103

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) celebrates his victory in Milan-San Remo

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) celebrates his victory in Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 103

Jürgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) was a disappointed third place

Jürgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) was a disappointed third place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 103

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) celebrates his victory in Milan-San Remo

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) celebrates his victory in Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 103

Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky) takes a dig on the Poggio

Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky) takes a dig on the Poggio
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 103

A crash to Lampre rider Federico Zurlo

A crash to Lampre rider Federico Zurlo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 103

An AG2R rider passes the scene of Zurlo's crash

An AG2R rider passes the scene of Zurlo's crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 103

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) was caught up in a crash with 25k to go

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) was caught up in a crash with 25k to go
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 103

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) and Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff) came to grief

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) and Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff) came to grief
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 103

FDJ stops for Arnaud Demare

FDJ stops for Arnaud Demare
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 103

Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky) on the attack

Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 103

2016 Milan-Sanremo

2016 Milan-Sanremo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 103

2016 Milan-Sanremo

2016 Milan-Sanremo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 103

The 2016 Milan-Sanremo

The 2016 Milan-Sanremo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 103

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) crashed

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) crashed
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 103

Simon Clarke (Cannondale) crashed hard but there were no broken bones for the Australian

Simon Clarke (Cannondale) crashed hard but there were no broken bones for the Australian
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 103

Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) crashed

Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) crashed
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 103

Julian Vermote (Etixx-Quickstep) crashed

Julian Vermote (Etixx-Quickstep) crashed
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 103

Fans lit flares to torture the riders

Fans lit flares to torture the riders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 103

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) celebrates his Milan-San Remo win

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) celebrates his Milan-San Remo win
Image 62 of 103

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) can't believe he's won Milan-Sanremo

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) can't believe he's won Milan-Sanremo
Image 63 of 103

Marco Haller (Katusha) crashed

Marco Haller (Katusha) crashed
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 103

Geraint Thomas crashed

Geraint Thomas crashed
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 103

Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R La Mondiale) in the breakaway

Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R La Mondiale) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 103

Alexander Kristoff and Tom Boonen at the start

Alexander Kristoff and Tom Boonen at the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 103

The 2016 Milan-Sanremo

The 2016 Milan-Sanremo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 103

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 103

Greg Van Avermaet 9BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet 9BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 103

The breakaway in the 2016 Milan-Sanremo

The breakaway in the 2016 Milan-Sanremo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 103

The breakaway in the 2016 Milan-Sanremo

The breakaway in the 2016 Milan-Sanremo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 103

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 103

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 103

Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 103

The 2016 Milan-Sanremo

The 2016 Milan-Sanremo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 103

The 2016 Milan-Sanremo

The 2016 Milan-Sanremo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 103

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quickstep)

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 103

Elia Viviani (Sky)

Elia Viviani (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 103

Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing)

Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 103

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 103

Filippo Pozzato (Southeast Venezuela)

Filippo Pozzato (Southeast Venezuela)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 103

The breakaway in the 2016 Milano-Sanremo

The breakaway in the 2016 Milano-Sanremo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 103

The breakaway in the 2016 Milano-Sanremo

The breakaway in the 2016 Milano-Sanremo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 84 of 103

The 2016 Milano-Sanremo

The 2016 Milano-Sanremo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 85 of 103

Andrea Peron (Novo Nordisk) in the breakaway in Milan-San Remo

Andrea Peron (Novo Nordisk) in the breakaway in Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 103

Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18) in the breakaway

Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 87 of 103

Samuel Conti (Southeast-Venezuela) in the breakaway

Samuel Conti (Southeast-Venezuela) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 88 of 103

Sergie Tvetcov (Androni Giocattoli) in the breakaway in Milan-San Remo

Sergie Tvetcov (Androni Giocattoli) in the breakaway in Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 89 of 103

A fan takes a look at the pro bikes

A fan takes a look at the pro bikes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 90 of 103

Notes on the stem about the course for Milano-Sanremo

Notes on the stem about the course for Milano-Sanremo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 91 of 103

Notes on the stem about the course

Notes on the stem about the course
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 92 of 103

AG2R La Mondiale bikes

AG2R La Mondiale bikes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 93 of 103

Katusha bikes

Katusha bikes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 94 of 103

Katusha bikes

Katusha bikes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 95 of 103

Katusha bikes

Katusha bikes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 96 of 103

Katusha bikes

Katusha bikes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 97 of 103

Wakey wakey

Wakey wakey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 98 of 103

Chris Williams (Novo Nordisk)

Chris Williams (Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 99 of 103

2016 Milano-Sanremo

2016 Milano-Sanremo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 100 of 103

The start of the 2016 Milano-Sanremo

The start of the 2016 Milano-Sanremo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 101 of 103

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 102 of 103

Michael Matthews feels the pain of his late crash after finishing Milan-San Remo

Michael Matthews feels the pain of his late crash after finishing Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 103 of 103

Michael Matthews asses the damage of his accident

Michael Matthews asses the damage of his accident
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) ended France’s long wait for monument when he took the crown in Milan-San Remo. The Frenchman won the sprint by half a bike length over Ben Swift (Team Sky) and Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto-Soudal), with a late crash spoiling the chances for several riders.

Landslide hits Milan-San Remo course

Matthews devastated after high-speed crash at Milan-San Remo

Milan-San Remo: Guesdon denies accusations that Demare was towed on Cipressa

Demare hits back at Milan-San Remo tow allegations

Bouhanni: I've barely slept for the last two days because of Milan-San Remo

Vermote to skip the Classics after Milan-San Remo crash

Demare also suffered a crash on the Cipressa, but re-joined the front of the race on the slopes of Poggio before taking the win, courtesy of a perfectly-timed sprint.

The day was marked by numerous wrecks, the most crucial coming when Etixx-Quickstep rider Fernando Gaviria touched wheels and fell in the final few hundred metres. He knocked world champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) off his line and the Tinkoff rider was unable to regain his momentum after almost 300 kilometres or racing.

The disrupted sprint was led out by Roelandts but Demare came past with a huge turn of speed to snatch the victory. He first made up ground to Roelandts, just as Nacer Bouhanni suffered a mechanical, before coming around the Lotto-Soudal rider. Swift tracked Demare all the way but was unable to overhaul the Frenchman.

“This is incredible. There are days like this one in which everything works despite the occasional hiccup, like crashing at the bottom of the Cipressa,” Demare said.

“I made it across at the bottom of the Poggio and the entire way I felt fantastic. I became the under-23 world champion in similar conditions after crashing. I'm delighted to win Milan-San Remo. This is a big one and has been running for over a century. It's extraordinary. I'm extremely happy."

An earlier break on the Cipressa came to nothing, and a large group started the final climb, the Poggio, together. There were few genuine attacks on the ascent with Michael Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) providing the first real threat and going clear with 6km to go.

Home favourite Vincenzo Nibali led a furious chase on the descent, and although the attacks continued, the small field came together with Kwiatkowski on the flat run-in after a huge turn from Fabian Cancellara. The Trek-Segafredo rider, competing in his final Classics campaign, was a marked man, with Matteo Trentin pinned to his wheel.

With just over 1,000 metres remaining Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) surged clear but he, with Greg Van Avermaet on his wheel, was unable to hold off the chase.

Suddenly Gaviria appeared and although he had Sagan on his wheel the Colombian looked like the favourite for the sprint as the leaders rounded the final corner. A touch of wheel destroyed the neo-pro rider’s first Milan-San Remo and took Sagan out of contention as a bunch of riders, including Demare, not only regained contact with the head of the race, but surged for the line.

Nacer Bouhanni, the Frenchman most commentators, had been talked about in the build-up, was present. He and Demare were former FDJ teammates, but Bouhanni was denied the chance to sprint, suffering a cruel mechanical with the line in sight. It was of no consequence to Demare who hit the front of Milan-San Remo with a powerful sprint.

France’s wait for a winner of Milan-San Remo stretched back to 1995, while their last Monument came two year’s later in Lombardia. The wait is finally over. Demare has well and truly arrived.

Read more

How it unfolded

Warm sunshine and pleasant spring temperatures greeted the peloton as it gathered outside Castello Sforzesco for the start of Milan-San Remo, a far cry from the dank conditions of recent years. There were brighter hues than usual on the roadside, too, as the familiar names of Pavia, Casteggio, Tortona and Novi Ligure trundled by on the long trek from Milan to the Riviera.

The race quickly settled into its traditional rhythm once the flag dropped. The typically intense start was followed by a respite of sorts once the day’s early break sallied clear on leaving Binasco, after 14 kilometres.

Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R La Mondiale), Serghei Tvetcov (Giocattoli Androni-Sidermec), Mirco Maestri (Bardiani-CSF), Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18), Adrian Hurek (CCC-Sprandi Polkowice), Roger Kluge (IAM Cycling), Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida), Samuele Conti (Southeast-Venezuela), Maarten Tjallingii (LottoNL-Jumbo), Andrea Peron (Team Novo Nordisk) and Marco Coledan (Trek-Segafredo) quickly established a solid understanding, building a maximum lead of 10:35 after 50 kilometres, before Orica-GreenEdge and Tinkoff set about managing the deficit.

By that point, word had spread of a landslide on the coast road near Arenzano, with 130 kilometres remaining, but organisers RCS Sport moved swiftly to arrange an alteration to the route that allowed the race to circumvent the roadblock by switching onto the motorway for 9 kilometres.

Meanwhile, the escapees reached the top of the Turchino with a lead of 5 minutes over the bunch, where Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff) was doing the bulk of the heavy lifting. The speed ratcheted upwards on the motorway section, and the break’s gap continued to dwindle as they tackled the headlands of the Riviera.

By the first of the five capi, the Capo Mele, the gap was down to 2:18 and the increasing tension in the peloton was demonstrated by the nervous crashes, with Julien Vermote (Etixx-QuickStep) and Federico Zurlo (Lampre-Merida) among those to come down in separate incidents.

The advantage melted further on the Capo Cervo, dropping to 1:30, and it hovered at around the minute mark by the Capo Berta. The 11 escapees’ adventure would fizzle out soon afterwards ahead of the endgame on the Cipressa and the Poggio.

On the descent Marco Haller crashed, leaving Kristoff without a valuable piece of his armoury but Katusha continued to apply the pressure.

The fight for positioning saw another crash take place, this time with pre-race favourite Michael Matthews hitting the deck with Demare and Team Sky’s Peter Kennaugh. All looked lost for those involved, especially when Katusha continued with their work on the front but the chasers never gave up and used the Cipressa to pace themselves back into contention.

With 25km remaining the break was finally caught. Giovanni Visconti slipped clear halfway up the climb, dragging Ian Stannard with him. On the descent, the pair were joined by Daniel Oss, Matteo Montaguti, and Fabio Sabatini, the latter unwilling to work with Gaviria still in the main field. However, the 9km run into the Poggio always favoured the peloton and by the time the race hit the lower slopes Demare was back and the peloton had regrouped

Kristoff looked in control as his team set about the pace duties and although Kwiatkowski soared clear – partly to soften up the bunch but also to aim for his won success – there were enough favourites to neutralise the move.

From the descent to the line – the race had everything bar a predicted finish. Within less than a few seconds the favourite tag switched with almost violent inconsistency from Boassan Hagen to Van Avermaet, to Gaviria to Bouhanni. However, it was Demare who came out on top.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ6:54:45
2Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
7Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
8Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
9Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
10Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
11Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
12Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
13Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
14Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
15Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
16Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
17Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
18Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
19Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
20Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
21Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
22Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
23Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
24Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
25Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
26Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
27Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
28Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
29Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
30Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
31Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
32Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:00:08
33Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
34Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
35Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
36Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
37Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
38Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:11
39Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:00:14
40Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:34
41Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:36
42Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
43Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
44Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
45Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
46Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
47Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
48Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
49Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
50Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
51Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
52Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
53Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
54Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
55Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
56Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
57Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
58Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
59Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
60Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:00:43
61Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:44
62Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:53
63Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:01:12
64Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:26
65Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:01:30
66Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:01:38
67Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
68Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
69Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
70Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
71Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
72Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
73Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
74Sven Erik Bystr¿m (Nor) Team Katusha
75Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
76Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
77Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
78Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
79Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:48
80Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
81Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:01:53
82Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
83Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
84Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
85Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
86Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
87Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
88Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:59
89Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:43
90Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
91Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
92Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
93K_vin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:02:58
94David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:17
95Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:18
96Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:26
97Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
98Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:29
99Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
100Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
101Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
102Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
103Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:31
104Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
105Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:04:13
106Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:25
107Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
108Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
109Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
110Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
111Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
112Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
113Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:06:16
114Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:46
115Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
116Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:07:01
117Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
118Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
119Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo0:09:25
120Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
121Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
122Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:16
123Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
124Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
125Victor de la Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:10:48
126Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:11:37
127Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
128Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:12:53
129Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
130Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
131Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
132Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
133Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
134Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
135Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
136Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
137Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
138Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
139Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
140Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
141Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
142Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
143Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
144Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
145Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
146Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
147Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
148Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
149Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
150Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:25
151Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
152Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
153Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
154Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
155Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
156Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
157Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
158Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
159Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
160Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
161Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
162Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:14:28
163Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
164Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
165William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
166Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
167Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
168Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
169Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
170Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
171Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
172Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
173Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:17:59
174Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:19:07
175Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
176Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
177Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
178Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:21:17
179Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
180Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:25
DNFFederico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFCarlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
DNFSam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFNikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFAlbert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFSergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFJavier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFAndrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFManuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFJulien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFSerge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
DNFDaniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
DNFGiorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNFNicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFStefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFSimon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFJerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFCyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFNathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
DNSMoreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

