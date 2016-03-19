Milan-San Remo tech: Aero bikes and aero rims

Image 1 of 13 The Lotto Jumbo BIanchi road bikes (Image credit: Barry Ryan and Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 13 The Tinkoff Specialized bikes at the start of Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Barry Ryan and Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 13 Michał Kwiatkowski's Team Sky Pinarello Dogma (Image credit: Barry Ryan and Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 13 Michael Matthews' spare bike at Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Barry Ryan and Stephen Farrand) Image 5 of 13 The Katusha's Canyon's soak in the Italian sunshine at the start of Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Barry Ryan and Stephen Farrand) Image 6 of 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen's personalized paint work for his Cervelo road bike (Image credit: Barry Ryan and Stephen Farrand) Image 7 of 13 Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) also had a special blue Ridley bike, with the split fork detail, but that bike was on the roof of the team car (Image credit: Barry Ryan and Stephen Farrand) Image 8 of 13 Fernando Gaviria's Specialized S-Works (Image credit: Barry Ryan and Stephen Farrand) Image 9 of 13 The message on Nacer Bouhanni's stem is pretty clear (Image credit: Barry Ryan and Stephen Farrand) Image 10 of 13 The Giant-Alpecin road bikes (Image credit: Barry Ryan and Stephen Farrand) Image 11 of 13 Tony Gallopin's front forks on his Ridley road bike (Image credit: Barry Ryan and Stephen Farrand) Image 12 of 13 Fabian Cancellara's Trek bike for Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Barry Ryan and Stephen Farrand) Image 13 of 13 Greg Van Avermaet's BMC TimeMachine (Image credit: Barry Ryan and Stephen Farrand)

The riders' bikes for Milan-San Remo were warmed by an unusual spring sun before the start of the race in central Milan. Team mechanics had worked tirelessly in the last few days to ensure every bike was working perfectly and each team carefully lined up their spotlessly-cleaned bikes outside their team bus, often with the bikes in the same numerical order as their riders.

Because Milan-San Remo is a long race on largely flat roads, most riders opted for aero bikes and deep section aero rims to save some watts that could prove vital when they fight for position and survival on the Cipressa and the Poggio. With no wind expected during the race, most riders chose 50mm rims front and rear.

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) used his special rainbow sparkling Specialized Venge, fitted with aero carbon handlebars and 50mm rims that were decorated with a rainbow stripe.

Fabian Cancellara had a special commemorative Trek Madone bike. His teammates used the usual red bikes but Cancellara's bike was a kind of gunmetal colour. At FDJ, Arthur Vichot was the only rider with a white Lapierre bike, with his teammates on the usual black and red bike.

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) also had a special blue Ridley bike, with the split fork detail, but that bike was on the roof of the team car. The Frenchman opted for a team issue red, white and black bike for the race.

Nacer Bouhanni was on his usual black Orbea bike but had a special stem decal: a boxing glove with the word 'fight' –perhaps an omen for the finish in Via Roma.

On Friday it was reported that Davide Viganò of the Androni Giocattoli team would be the sole user of a disc brakes. However race organiser RCS Sport that no team had asked for special support from neutral service and all the Kuota team bikes parked outside the Androni Giocattoli bus were fitted with caliper brakes.

With so much at stake at Milan-San Remo it seemed that no team or bike sponsor wanted to risk any problems for the slight advantage disc brakes would give on a warm and dry edition of Milan-San Remo.