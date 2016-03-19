Landslide hits Milan-San Remo course

Milan-San Remo 2016 race map (Image credit: RCS Sport)

A landslide along the course has caused Milan-San Remo race organisers, RCS, to change the route. Large boulders tumbled on to the road near Arenzano, roughly 130km into the race route on Saturday morning.

The race will not be neutralized, but officials have “decided to divert the race onto the A10 highway, entering in Genova Voltri and exiting in Arenzano to rejoin the original course. This detour is now officially part of the race course,” according to the official announcement.

Continued risk of falling boulders caused the change. The incident took place well before the race was due to pass but several cars were involved.

