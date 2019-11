Image 1 of 13 Ulissi beats his compatriots to the line (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 13 Nibali and Ulissi at the finish (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 13 Nibble gives Ulissi a pat on the back (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 13 Ulissi, Visconti, and Nibali on the podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 13 Ulissi crosses the line for victory (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 13 Ulissi soaks it all in (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 13 The three Italians on the move (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 13 The three Italians on the move (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 13 The riders roll out from the start (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 10 of 13 Vincenzo Nibali at the start (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 11 of 13 Riders on the move (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 12 of 13 Riders on the move (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 13 of 13 The Italians on the charge (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Diego Ulissi claimed victory in the Memorial Marco Pantani one-day race on Saturday, leading a proud Italian charge that saw Giovanni Visconti take second and Vincenzo Nibali third.

The trio, all competing for the Italian national team rather than their trade teams, opened up a lead on the Montevecchio climb with over 60km remaining and managed to hold off the peloton for the remainder of the race. When it came to the sprint finish in Cesenatico, Ulissi got the better of his compatriots but they all took pleasure in a job well done. Kristian Sbaragli (MTN-Qhubeka) led the bunch home for fourth.

It is Ulissi's second victory of the season after his Giro d'Italia stage win and, with encouraging displays at the Tour de Pologne recently, his form bodes well for the World Championships road race next weekend.

