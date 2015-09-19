Trending

Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2014Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
2013Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
2012Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela
2011Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
2010Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
2009Roberto Ferrari (Ita) LPR Brakes-Farnese Vini
2008Enrico Rossi (Ita) NGC Medical-OTC Industria Porte
2007Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Liquigas
2006Daniele Bennati (Ita) Lampre-Fondital
2005Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Caffita
2004Damiano Cunego (Ita) Saeco Macchine per Caffè

