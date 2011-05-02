Schulze tops Polish race
Jezowski, Cichosz outpaced by German
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3:46:10
|2
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) BGZ
|3
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) LEG
|4
|Robert Radosz (Pol)
|5
|Pawel Franczak (Pol)
|6
|Marc Reyness (Spa) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|7
|Mateusz Nowak (Pol)
|8
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol)
|9
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|10
|Pawel Bernas (Pol)
|11
|Pawel Krzywania (Pol)
|12
|Damian Pinczuk (Pol)
|13
|Piotr Kirpsza (Pol)
|14
|Grzegorz Haba (Pol)
|15
|Tomas Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|16
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|17
|Michal Podlaski (Pol)
|18
|Kornel Sojka (Pol)
|19
|Jakub Filip (Cze)
|20
|Pawel Kister (Pol)
|21
|Jaroslaw Kowalczyk (Pol)
|22
|Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|23
|Robert Nagy (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|24
|Andrzej Bartkiewicz (Pol)
|25
|Pawel Piotrowicz (Pol)
|26
|Wojciech Ziolkowski (Pol)
|27
|Damian Walczak (Pol)
|28
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|29
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|30
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|31
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) BGZ
|32
|Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) BGZ
|33
|Marcin Sapa (Pol)
|0:00:35
|34
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:42
|35
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|36
|Artur Detko (Pol) BGZ
|0:01:10
|37
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) BGZ
|0:01:43
|38
|Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) BGZ
|0:02:15
