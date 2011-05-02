Trending

Schulze tops Polish race

Jezowski, Cichosz outpaced by German

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice3:46:10
2Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) BGZ
3Marek Cichosz (Pol) LEG
4Robert Radosz (Pol)
5Pawel Franczak (Pol)
6Marc Reyness (Spa) PSK Whirlpool - Author
7Mateusz Nowak (Pol)
8Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol)
9Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
10Pawel Bernas (Pol)
11Pawel Krzywania (Pol)
12Damian Pinczuk (Pol)
13Piotr Kirpsza (Pol)
14Grzegorz Haba (Pol)
15Tomas Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
16Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
17Michal Podlaski (Pol)
18Kornel Sojka (Pol)
19Jakub Filip (Cze)
20Pawel Kister (Pol)
21Jaroslaw Kowalczyk (Pol)
22Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
23Robert Nagy (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
24Andrzej Bartkiewicz (Pol)
25Pawel Piotrowicz (Pol)
26Wojciech Ziolkowski (Pol)
27Damian Walczak (Pol)
28Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
29Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
30Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
31Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) BGZ
32Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) BGZ
33Marcin Sapa (Pol)0:00:35
34Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:42
35Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
36Artur Detko (Pol) BGZ0:01:10
37Pawel Cieslik (Pol) BGZ0:01:43
38Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) BGZ0:02:15

Latest on Cyclingnews