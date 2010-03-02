Trending

French Nicoles win men's, women's races

Olivier and Myriam earns top spots

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olivier Nicole (Fra)0:02:27.92
2Sam Dale (GBr)0:00:00.13
3Pasqual Canals Flix (Spa)0:00:02.39
4Matej Charvat (Cze)0:00:02.90
5Jérôme Crocombette (Fra)0:00:05.67
6Gaetan Reilhan (Fra)0:00:06.30
7David Acedo Rodriguez (Spa)0:00:06.78
8Thomas Chazottes (Fra)0:00:07.82
9Guillermo Gil Sebastian (Spa)0:00:08.65
10Nathan Vials (GBr)0:00:08.73
11Albert Julia Masso (Spa)0:00:10.75
12Joan Molas Quera (Spa)0:00:11.27
13Joan Vicente Merida (Spa)0:00:13.02
14Pierre Massacrier (Fra)0:00:13.27
15Daniel Cubero Martinez (Spa)0:00:13.93
16Joan Corominas (Spa)0:00:14.61
17Nicolas Legrand (Fra)0:00:14.82
18Samuel Amouroux (Fra)0:00:18.04
19Félix Groizard (Fra)0:00:18.36
20Jordi Temporal (Spa)0:00:19.68
21Miguel Morera Miyazato (Spa)0:00:20.06
22Pere Morato Minguez (Spa)0:00:20.74
23Jordi Giro (Spa)0:00:22.41
24Angel Cunill Camprubi (Spa)0:00:23.42
25Clément Jente (Fra)0:00:23.93
26Michal Kotrla (Cze)0:00:26.75
27Pere Rofes Vives (Spa)0:00:27.04
28Gerard Ambros De Andres (Spa)0:00:28.05
29Dani Masdeu Sabate (Spa)0:00:29.85
30Pierre Wils (Fra)0:00:35.15

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Myriam Nicole (Fra)0:02:54.69
2Victoria Hernandez Molinas (Spa)0:00:18.21
3Morgane Charre (Fra)0:00:21.45
4Fanny Lombard (Fra)0:00:27.14
5Camille Chazottes (Fra)0:01:02.07
DNSSilvia Montes (Spa)

Latest on Cyclingnews