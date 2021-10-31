Trending

Sunny Gilbert wins women's Major Taylor Cross Cup 1

By

Emily Werner second and Erica Zaveta third

Cyclo-cross
Cyclo-cross (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sunny Gilbert (USA) 0:53:16
2Emily Werner (USA) 0:00:47
3Erica Zaveta (USA) 0:01:12
4Jennifer Malik (USA) 0:02:03
5Austin Killips (USA) 0:04:11
6Anna Megale (USA) 0:05:04
7Lauren Zoerner (USA) 0:06:34
8Maria Larkin (Irl) 0:07:00
9Hannah Arensman (USA) 0:07:10
10Traci Judge (USA) 0:07:31
11Erin Feldhausen (USA) 0:10:04
12Brooke Lyman (USA) 0:10:54
13Ivy Audrain (USA) 0:11:54
14Natalie Smith (USA)
15Caitlin Neuman (USA)
16Clementine Nixon (USA)
17Alijah Beatty (USA)
18Sarah Larson (USA)
19Lydia Elbert (USA)
20Laura Alagna (USA)
21Ivy Pedersen (USA)
22Emily Leonard (USA)
DNSLizzy Gunsalus (USA)
DNSRachel Rubino (USA)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Latest on Cyclingnews