Sunny Gilbert wins women's Major Taylor Cross Cup 1
By Cyclingnews
Emily Werner second and Erica Zaveta third
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sunny Gilbert (USA)
|0:53:16
|2
|Emily Werner (USA)
|0:00:47
|3
|Erica Zaveta (USA)
|0:01:12
|4
|Jennifer Malik (USA)
|0:02:03
|5
|Austin Killips (USA)
|0:04:11
|6
|Anna Megale (USA)
|0:05:04
|7
|Lauren Zoerner (USA)
|0:06:34
|8
|Maria Larkin (Irl)
|0:07:00
|9
|Hannah Arensman (USA)
|0:07:10
|10
|Traci Judge (USA)
|0:07:31
|11
|Erin Feldhausen (USA)
|0:10:04
|12
|Brooke Lyman (USA)
|0:10:54
|13
|Ivy Audrain (USA)
|0:11:54
|14
|Natalie Smith (USA)
|15
|Caitlin Neuman (USA)
|16
|Clementine Nixon (USA)
|17
|Alijah Beatty (USA)
|18
|Sarah Larson (USA)
|19
|Lydia Elbert (USA)
|20
|Laura Alagna (USA)
|21
|Ivy Pedersen (USA)
|22
|Emily Leonard (USA)
|DNS
|Lizzy Gunsalus (USA)
|DNS
|Rachel Rubino (USA)
