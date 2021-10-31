Gosse Van Der Meer wins men's Major Taylor Cross Cup 1
By Cyclingnews
Scott Funston second and Cody Cupp third
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned)
|1:03:11
|2
|Scott Funston (USA)
|0:00:28
|3
|Cody Cupp (USA)
|0:01:07
|4
|Andrew Dillman (USA)
|0:01:29
|5
|Caleb Swartz (USA)
|0:01:49
|6
|Jonathan Anderson (USA)
|0:01:59
|7
|Ross Ellwood (USA)
|0:02:00
|8
|Dillon Mcneill (USA)
|0:02:21
|9
|Daxton Mock (USA)
|0:02:44
|10
|Eric Thompson (USA)
|0:03:15
|11
|Jules Van Kempen (USA)
|0:04:11
|12
|Rory Jack (USA)
|0:04:30
|13
|Nick Carter (USA)
|0:04:41
|14
|Cody Kaiser (USA)
|0:04:42
|15
|Allan Schroeder (USA)
|0:04:49
|16
|Brian Matter (USA)
|0:05:37
|17
|Terol Pursell (USA)
|0:05:52
|18
|Andrew Giniat (USA)
|0:06:10
|19
|Tyler Cloutier (USA)
|0:06:51
|20
|Casey Hildebrandt (USA)
|0:07:25
|21
|Matthew Riley (USA)
|22
|Mark Myles (USA)
|23
|Michael Larson (USA)
|24
|Peter Swinand (USA)
|25
|Travis Livermon (USA)
|26
|Nathan Knowles (USA)
|27
|Josh Bauer (USA)
|28
|Ryder Uetrecht (USA)
|29
|John Paul Amalong (USA)
|30
|Seamus O'Connor-Walker (USA)
|31
|Ethan Jedlicka (USA)
|32
|Michael Sanders (USA)
|33
|Andrew Loaiza (USA)
|34
|Trevor August (USA)
|35
|Henry Mcalvanah (USA)
|36
|Nicholas Tabares (USA)
|37
|Shawn Geiger (USA)
|DNF
|Lucas Stierwalt (USA)
|DNF
|Jeremy Bloyd-Peshkin (USA)
|DNF
|Mark Hewitt (USA)
|DNS
|Kyle Johnson (USA)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Gosse Van Der Meer wins men's Major Taylor Cross Cup 1Scott Funston second and Cody Cupp third
-
Oleg Tinkov convicted of tax fraud and handed $500 million fineRussian given a one-year suspended jail sentence
-
Team Qhubeka development squad will continue in 2022WorldTour team still searching for a title sponsor
-
Eolo-Kometa sign ‘enthusiastic’ trio of Italians in 2022Bevilacqua, Lonardi, Maestri ‘bring experience, freshness, desire and dreams' says ProTeam
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.