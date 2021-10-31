Trending

Gosse Van Der Meer wins men's Major Taylor Cross Cup 1

By

Scott Funston second and Cody Cupp third

Gosse Van Der Meer (Netherlands)
Gosse Van Der Meer (Netherlands) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) 1:03:11
2Scott Funston (USA) 0:00:28
3Cody Cupp (USA) 0:01:07
4Andrew Dillman (USA) 0:01:29
5Caleb Swartz (USA) 0:01:49
6Jonathan Anderson (USA) 0:01:59
7Ross Ellwood (USA) 0:02:00
8Dillon Mcneill (USA) 0:02:21
9Daxton Mock (USA) 0:02:44
10Eric Thompson (USA) 0:03:15
11Jules Van Kempen (USA) 0:04:11
12Rory Jack (USA) 0:04:30
13Nick Carter (USA) 0:04:41
14Cody Kaiser (USA) 0:04:42
15Allan Schroeder (USA) 0:04:49
16Brian Matter (USA) 0:05:37
17Terol Pursell (USA) 0:05:52
18Andrew Giniat (USA) 0:06:10
19Tyler Cloutier (USA) 0:06:51
20Casey Hildebrandt (USA) 0:07:25
21Matthew Riley (USA)
22Mark Myles (USA)
23Michael Larson (USA)
24Peter Swinand (USA)
25Travis Livermon (USA)
26Nathan Knowles (USA)
27Josh Bauer (USA)
28Ryder Uetrecht (USA)
29John Paul Amalong (USA)
30Seamus O'Connor-Walker (USA)
31Ethan Jedlicka (USA)
32Michael Sanders (USA)
33Andrew Loaiza (USA)
34Trevor August (USA)
35Henry Mcalvanah (USA)
36Nicholas Tabares (USA)
37Shawn Geiger (USA)
DNFLucas Stierwalt (USA)
DNFJeremy Bloyd-Peshkin (USA)
DNFMark Hewitt (USA)
DNSKyle Johnson (USA)
