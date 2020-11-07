Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta: Brennauer wins stage 2 ITT

Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT) has won stage 2 of the Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta, repeating last year's success in the time trial and putting herself into the overall lead ahead of the final stage.



Brennauer was fastest over the 9.3km course in Boadilla del Monte, stopping the clock after 12:40 seconds and beating Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) by just one second. Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) was third, four seconds behind Brennauer.



Stage 1 winner Lorena Wiebes (Team Sunweb) performed very well, but her time of 13:08 meant that she had to relinquish the overall lead.



“It was very difficult. There was a strong wind, often a headwind, so you also had to push in the downhills, and it also started to rain a little bit,” Brennauer said after the race. “The roads were wet, and I had to go safe out of the corners and probably lost some seconds here and there. But I went fast where I could, and I am so happy with this victory. I didn’t know it was that close, so I’m happy I pushed all the way to the line.”



Looking ahead to the final stage, 17 laps of a circuit in Madrid with bonus seconds on offer at seven intermediate sprints and the finish, Brennauer continued: “Of course I want to win, and now I have the opportunity. My team and I will work on a good strategy for tomorrow. I know the race well, and we have defended the jersey last year, so I will try my best to take some seconds tomorrow, and then we have to see. There is some pressure, but not in a bad way.”

More to follow ...

