Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 1
By Cyclingnews
Team Sunweb rider first leader of three-day Spanish race
Stage 1: Toledo - Escalona
Lorena Wiebes (Team Sunweb) won stage 1 of Ceratizit Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta, using her sprint and power to dominate the uphill finish in Escalona.
