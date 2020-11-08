Brennauer wins Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta
Balsamo beats Wiebes to win stage 3 sprint
Stage 3: Madrid - Madrid
Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT) has won the Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta, defending her 2019 victory. The German champion was attentive throughout the criterium-like final stage, sprinting for bonus seconds at the eight intermediate sprints to defend her lead against Lorena Wiebes (Team Sunweb).
After a gutsy solo attack by Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) that moved the Italian champion to second place overall was brought back, things were set up for the final sprint. Wiebes launched early, but Elisa Balsamo (Valcar-Travel & Service) reacted quickly and came around the Dutch sprinter to win the final stage on the line. Marta Bastianelli (Alé BTC Ljubljana) rounded out the stage podium, Wiebes finished in third place overall.
More to follow ...
-
