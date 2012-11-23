Trending

Keisse and O'Shea take the lead

Marguet and Marvullo set new 500m record

Job done for Keisse and O'Shea

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Iljo Keisse back in action in the Gent SIx Day

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Glenn O'Shea partnered with Iljo Keisse for the Gent Six Day

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Former pro Ludo Dierckxsens rode on the track with contestants frtom Miss Belgium

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Franco Marvulli and Tristan Marguet celebrate their record

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Iljo Keisse climbs off after taking the leader's flowers

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Iljo Keisse and Glenn O'Shea are the new overall leaders

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Iljo Keisse gets a mid-race rub

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
De Ketele takes a break and gets a quick massage

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Franco Marvulli after breaking the 500m record

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
One of the streakers sprints to the line

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Iljo Keisse and Glenn O'Shea have taken the lead at the Gent Six after anther night of intense rivalry with world champion Gijs Van Hoecke and Kenny De Ketele.

During an eventful evening, that also saw a male streaker interrupt the racing for a while and Miss Belgium entrants take to the track, Keisse and O'Shea managed to snatch the lead by just six points. They now have a total of 232 points, with Gijs Van Hoecke and Kenny De Ketele on 226. Danish pair
Marc Hester and Lasse Norman Hansen are third with 154 points and the Silvan Dillier and Robert Bartko are fourth, with all the teams on the same lap after dominating the Madison race.

A track record also fell for the second night, this time in the 500 metre time trial, with Swiss pair Tristan Marguet and Franco Marvulli setting a new record of 27.03 for the 166m track. The previous record of 27.04 was set by Denmark's Jimmy Madesen and US sprinter Marty Northstein in 2002.
 

Standings after day 3
1Glenn O'Shea / Iljo Keisse (Aus/Bel) Omega Pharma232pts
2Gijs Van Hoecke / Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator226
3Marc Hester / Lasse Hansen (Den) VDK154-2laps
4Silvan Dillier / Robert Bartko (Swi/Ger) Mega Doe-Het-Zelf - John Saey124-3laps
5Tristan Marguet / Franco Marvulli (Swi) Eurotyre Bandencentrales167
6Vivien Brisse / Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Callant – Decoranda102-3laps
7Wim Stroetinga / Peter Schep (Ned) ADMB84-4laps
8Tim Mertens / Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Caruur130-9laps
9Leif Lampater / Tosh Van der Sande (Ger/Bel) Lotto72-13laps
10Nolan Hoffman / Christian Grasmann (RSA/Ger) Oudendijk47-14laps
11Moreno De Pauw / Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen56-20laps
12Andres Muller / Max Stahr (Ger) Geka Kaas38-25laps
13Steve Schets / Jonathan Breyne (Bel) AVS68-25laps

