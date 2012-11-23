Keisse and O'Shea take the lead
Marguet and Marvullo set new 500m record
Day 3: -
Iljo Keisse and Glenn O'Shea have taken the lead at the Gent Six after anther night of intense rivalry with world champion Gijs Van Hoecke and Kenny De Ketele.
During an eventful evening, that also saw a male streaker interrupt the racing for a while and Miss Belgium entrants take to the track, Keisse and O'Shea managed to snatch the lead by just six points. They now have a total of 232 points, with Gijs Van Hoecke and Kenny De Ketele on 226. Danish pair
Marc Hester and Lasse Norman Hansen are third with 154 points and the Silvan Dillier and Robert Bartko are fourth, with all the teams on the same lap after dominating the Madison race.
A track record also fell for the second night, this time in the 500 metre time trial, with Swiss pair Tristan Marguet and Franco Marvulli setting a new record of 27.03 for the 166m track. The previous record of 27.04 was set by Denmark's Jimmy Madesen and US sprinter Marty Northstein in 2002.
|1
|Glenn O'Shea / Iljo Keisse (Aus/Bel) Omega Pharma
|232
|pts
|2
|Gijs Van Hoecke / Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|226
|3
|Marc Hester / Lasse Hansen (Den) VDK
|154
|-2laps
|4
|Silvan Dillier / Robert Bartko (Swi/Ger) Mega Doe-Het-Zelf - John Saey
|124
|-3laps
|5
|Tristan Marguet / Franco Marvulli (Swi) Eurotyre Bandencentrales
|167
|6
|Vivien Brisse / Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Callant – Decoranda
|102
|-3laps
|7
|Wim Stroetinga / Peter Schep (Ned) ADMB
|84
|-4laps
|8
|Tim Mertens / Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Caruur
|130
|-9laps
|9
|Leif Lampater / Tosh Van der Sande (Ger/Bel) Lotto
|72
|-13laps
|10
|Nolan Hoffman / Christian Grasmann (RSA/Ger) Oudendijk
|47
|-14laps
|11
|Moreno De Pauw / Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen
|56
|-20laps
|12
|Andres Muller / Max Stahr (Ger) Geka Kaas
|38
|-25laps
|13
|Steve Schets / Jonathan Breyne (Bel) AVS
|68
|-25laps
