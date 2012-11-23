Streakers invade the track at the Gent Six
Two men offer extra entertainment on day three
Two streakers disrupted the Gent six day on Wednesday night, forcing organisers to delay the race programme while the two were held by Belgian police.
Related Articles
According to a report in Het Laatste Nieuws, the two streakers jumped onto the track during the musical interval and ran around the track naked.
A steward tried to stop one of the streakers and was apparently head butted. Plain clothed police officers then stopped the male streaker, while the steward was treated for a head wound. The huge crowd seemed fascinated by the additional entertainment during the evening's racing, giving the two streakers a cheer of support.
Iljo Keisse and Glenn O'Shea have taken the overall lead after another intense rivalry with world champion Gijs Van Hoecke and Kenny De Ketele. The Belgian/Australian pair lead by just six points.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy