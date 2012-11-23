Streakers invade the track at the Gent Six

Trending

Two men offer extra entertainment on day three

Image 1 of 3

One of the streakers sprints to the line

One of the streakers sprints to the line
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 3

Iljo Keisse (Omega Pharma)

Iljo Keisse (Omega Pharma)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 3

Kenny de Ketele sporting his Movember moustache

Kenny de Ketele sporting his Movember moustache
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Two streakers disrupted the Gent six day on Wednesday night, forcing organisers to delay the race programme while the two were held by Belgian police.

According to a report in Het Laatste Nieuws, the two streakers jumped onto the track during the musical interval and ran around the track naked.

A steward tried to stop one of the streakers and was apparently head butted. Plain clothed police officers then stopped the male streaker, while the steward was treated for a head wound. The huge crowd seemed fascinated by the additional entertainment during the evening's racing, giving the two streakers a cheer of support. 

Iljo Keisse and Glenn O'Shea have taken the overall lead after another intense rivalry with world champion Gijs Van Hoecke and Kenny De Ketele. The Belgian/Australian pair lead by just six points.
 