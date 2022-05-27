Thüringen Tour: BikeExchange-Jayco continue winning streak as Manly captures stage 4
By Cyclingnews published
Bauernfeind second, Lach third in Schleiz
Alexandra Manly captured the fourth stage at the Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour. It was the third stage win for Manly and the fourth consecutive win for her team BikeExchange-Jayco that have won all four opening stages at the six-day race.
Manly sprinted to the victory on the uphill finish on stage 4, a 127k circuit-style race in Schleiz, ahead of Ricarda Bauernfeind (Canyon-SRAM Generation) in second and Marta Lach (Ceratizit-WNT) third.
"This time it was planned but I wasn't sure if I was going to be able to pull it off today. The girls were incredible again. That one was a bit of a blur but so happy to pull it off," Manly said.
"With 50km to go with more of the climbs, I started feeling good and was like, 'I can do this', and I needed to do it because the girls were sacrificing themselves for me so, you've got to finish the job sometimes."
Manly extended her lead in the overall classification as the race heads into stage 5 on Saturday in Gotha.
"I can still lose the jersey, anything can happen. I had a girl crash into me today and I had to do a bike change, so anything can happen. It's a bike race. I'm going to enjoy [the jersey] while I'm in it."
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
2023 Giro d'Italia could visit Slovenia, Zoncolan to attract Pogacar'I hope he shows a little respect for the Giro d'Italia in the future' race director tells Cyclingnews
-
Best bike torque wrenches 2022 - Insurance against an expensive mistakeMake sure you have the best bike torque wrench ready when it’s time work on your pride and joy
-
Thüringen Tour: BikeExchange-Jayco continue winning streak as Manly captures stage 4Bauernfeind second, Lach third in Schleiz
-
RideLondon Classique: Wiebes wins stage 1Balsamo second, Norsgaard third in Maldon