Thüringen Tour: Biriukova takes long breakaway to the line for stage 5 victory
By Cyclingnews published
Manly gains bonus time in GC lead with second-place finish heading into final day
Yuliia Biriukova (Arkéa Pro Cycling Team) completed a dominant breakaway ride to win stage 5 of the Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour.
Alexandra Manly (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) crossed the line for second place just four seconds back edging Marta Lach (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling) who placed third.
The 24-year-old Ukranian rider led the 133.1km stage to Gotha for more than 95km and held of the chasers for her first win of the season. She saved enough energy for the uphill finale in the last kilometre.
With the bonus seconds at the finish, Manly holds on to the GC lead headed to the final stage on Sunday.
