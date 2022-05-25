Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour: Baker wins stage 2

Georgia Baker continued BikeExchange-Jayco's success at the Lotto Thüringen Tour, taking out the bunch sprint on stage 2 in Gera.

Baker opened up the sprint early and held off a late charge from Maria Confalonieri (Ceratizit-WNT), with Femke Markus (Parkhotel Valkenburg) in third.

The hilly circuit around Gera saw two different breakaways, with Katharina Fox (Team Maxx Solar) hitting out in the first ten kilometres and riding about a minute ahead of the peloton for 48 kilometres before being worn down by the climbs and the persistent pursuit from the peloton.

After she was caught, a counter-attack went with Agua Marina Espinola (Canyon-SRAM) and Julie Van de Velde (Plantur Pura) getting away before the second QOM.

They too were brought back and the peloton was all together with 17km to go. BikeExchange took control and delivered Baker to the victory while behind, teammate Ruby Roseman-Gannon celebrated the team's second stage win.

