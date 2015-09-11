Trending

Van der Breggen wins final Lotto Belgium Tour stage

Johansson takes overall victory

Image 1 of 10

The Early breakaway - Ilona Hoeksma, Nina Kessler, Kelly Druyts, & Janicke Gunvaldson

The Early breakaway - Ilona Hoeksma, Nina Kessler, Kelly Druyts, & Janicke Gunvaldson
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 2 of 10

The final three on the stage: Amalie Dideriksen, Anna Van der Breggen and Katarzyna Niewiadoma

The final three on the stage: Amalie Dideriksen, Anna Van der Breggen and Katarzyna Niewiadoma
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 3 of 10

Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) wins

Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) wins
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 4 of 10

Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland)

Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 5 of 10

Emma Johansson attacks over the top of the Kapelmuur

Emma Johansson attacks over the top of the Kapelmuur
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 6 of 10

Anna van der Breggen (Natherlands)

Anna van der Breggen (Natherlands)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 7 of 10

The women tackle the Kapelmuur

The women tackle the Kapelmuur
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 8 of 10

Emma Johansson enjoys the cobbles of the Kapelmuur

Emma Johansson enjoys the cobbles of the Kapelmuur
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 9 of 10

Stage 4 of the Lotto Belgium Tour

Stage 4 of the Lotto Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 10 of 10

Emma Johansson with the overall trophy for Lotto Belgium Tour

Emma Johansson with the overall trophy for Lotto Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands National Team3:02:27
2Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark National Team0:00:01
3Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Poland National Team
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Sweden National Team
5Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:05
6Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands National Team0:00:21
7Anna Plichta (Pol) Poland National Team0:01:42
8Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:48
9Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) Lithuania National Team0:01:49
10Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Netherlands National Team0:01:51
11Daniela Gass (Ger) Mix2-WC De Sprinters Malderen
12Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
13Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
14Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
15Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:54
16Valerie Demey (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
17Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies
18Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
19Cecile Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Denmark National Team
20Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Denmark National Team
21Marie Vilmann (Den) Denmark National Team
22Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
23Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
24Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
25Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:02:01
26Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
27Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:02:04
28Monika Brzezna (Pol) Poland National Team
29Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) Mangertseder-WRSV
30Dana Rozlapa (Lat) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
31Claire Thomas (GBr) Mix1-Isorex Ladies Team0:02:07
32Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
33Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden National Team
34Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Mix2-WC De Sprinters Malderen0:02:15
35Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland National Team0:02:17
36Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Poland National Team0:02:31
37Dani Christmas (GBr) Mix1-Isorex Ladies Team0:02:40
38Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products0:02:51
39Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:02:53
40Jeanna Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands National Team
41Eva Van Den Born (Ned) Napoleon Games - St Martinus Ct - Kerksken0:03:01
42Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata0:03:09
43Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
44Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany National Team
45Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata0:03:12
46Geneviève Whitson (GBr) Mix1-Isorex Ladies Team0:03:20
47Jelena Eric (Srb) Mix2-WC De Sprinters Malderen0:03:36
48Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo0:04:16
49Ilse Temmerman (Bel) Napoleon Games - St Martinus Ct - Kerksken0:04:18
50Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
51Laura Van Geyt (Bel) Mix2-WC De Sprinters Malderen0:04:21
52Mieke Leeman (Bel) Napoleon Games - St Martinus Ct - Kerksken0:04:24
53Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Lithuania National Team0:04:25
54Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:04:29
55Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden National Team
56Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Mangertseder-WRSV0:04:34
57Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo0:04:40
58Sara Mustonen (Swe) Sweden National Team0:04:50
DNSKim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
DNSTatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
DNSCecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
DNSLinnea Sjøblom (Swe) Sweden National Team
DNFKelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
DNFJanicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
DNFSara Penton (Swe) Sweden National Team
DNFEma Manikaite (Ltu) Lithuania National Team
DNFGudrun Stock (Ger) Germany National Team
DNFChristina Siggaard (Den) Denmark National Team
DNFTara Gins (Bel) Mix2-WC De Sprinters Malderen
DNFCaroline Baur (Swi) Mix2-WC De Sprinters Malderen
DNFLiliane Leenknegt (Bel) Napoleon Games - St Martinus Ct - Kerksken
DNFKatja Breitenfellner (Ger) Mangertseder-WRSV
DNFAnna-Lena Nowak (Ger) Mangertseder-WRSV
DNFAmelie Peiker (Ger) Mangertseder-WRSV

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands National Team30pts
2Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark National Team25
3Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Poland National Team22
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Sweden National Team19
5Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies17
6Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands National Team15
7Anna Plichta (Pol) Poland National Team13
8Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies12
9Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) Lithuania National Team11
10Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Netherlands National Team10

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team3pts
2Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata2
3Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo3pts
2Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata2
3Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands National Team3pts
2Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies2
3Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Poland National Team1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata5pts
2Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo3
3Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands National Team5pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Sweden National Team3
3Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Poland National Team1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands National Team5pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Sweden National Team3
3Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Poland National Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark National Team3:02:28
2Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Poland National Team
3Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:04
4Anna Plichta (Pol) Poland National Team0:01:41
5Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) Lithuania National Team0:01:48
6Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Netherlands National Team0:01:50
7Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
8Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
9Valerie Demey (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:01:53
10Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
11Cecile Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Denmark National Team
12Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Denmark National Team
13Marie Vilmann (Den) Denmark National Team
14Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
15Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
16Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:02:00
17Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
18Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) Mangertseder-WRSV0:02:03
19Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden National Team0:02:06
20Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Mix2-WC De Sprinters Malderen0:02:14
21Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland National Team0:02:16
22Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Poland National Team0:02:30
23Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:02:52
24Jeanna Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands National Team
25Eva Van Den Born (Ned) Napoleon Games - St Martinus Ct - Kerksken0:03:00
26Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata0:03:08
27Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany National Team
28Jelena Eric (Srb) Mix2-WC De Sprinters Malderen0:03:35
29Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo0:04:15
30Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden National Team0:04:28
31Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Mangertseder-WRSV0:04:33
32Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo0:04:39

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Netherlands National Team9:09:33
2Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:35
3Poland National Team
4Denmark National Team0:01:37
5Lensworld.Eu - Zannata0:03:27
6Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:03:47
7Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Tea
8Sweden National Team0:04:25
9Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo0:04:42
10Mix2-Wc De Sprinters Malderen0:05:30
11Mix1-Isorex Ladies Team0:05:55
12Napoleon Games - St Martinus Ct - Kerks0:09:31

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Sweden National Team10:18:02
2Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark National Team0:00:06
3Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands National Team0:00:13
4Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:15
5Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Poland National Team0:00:22
6Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands National Team0:00:35
7Anna Plichta (Pol) Poland National Team0:02:17
8Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
9Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:02:43
10Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies
11Cecile Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Denmark National Team0:02:58
12Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
13Marie Vilmann (Den) Denmark National Team
14Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:03:48
15Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Netherlands National Team0:03:55
16Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata0:04:13
17Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:04:52
18Daniela Gass (Ger) Mix2-WC De Sprinters Malderen
19Jeanna Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands National Team0:04:54
20Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo0:04:55
21Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:05:03
22Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:05:05
23Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo0:05:07
24Monika Brzezna (Pol) Poland National Team0:05:08
25Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata0:05:10
26Valerie Demey (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
27Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:05:17
28Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Denmark National Team
29Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:06:14
30Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden National Team0:06:20
31Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata0:06:24
32Dana Rozlapa (Lat) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
33Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Mix2-WC De Sprinters Malderen0:06:26
34Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland National Team0:06:30
35Eva Van Den Born (Ned) Napoleon Games - St Martinus Ct - Kerksken0:07:14
36Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Lithuania National Team0:07:41
37Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
38Sara Mustonen (Swe) Sweden National Team0:07:51
39Ilse Temmerman (Bel) Napoleon Games - St Martinus Ct - Kerksken0:08:31
40Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
41Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden National Team0:08:42
42Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo0:09:00
43Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:09:42
44Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:11:14
45Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) Mangertseder-WRSV0:13:24
46Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) Lithuania National Team0:15:12
47Laura Van Geyt (Bel) Mix2-WC De Sprinters Malderen0:18:33
48Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products0:19:14
49Dani Christmas (GBr) Mix1-Isorex Ladies Team0:20:00
50Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo0:20:39
51Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products0:21:10
52Claire Thomas (GBr) Mix1-Isorex Ladies Team0:21:23
53Jelena Eric (Srb) Mix2-WC De Sprinters Malderen0:21:40
54Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Poland National Team0:21:47
55Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany National Team0:22:05
56Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Mangertseder-WRSV0:23:50
57Geneviève Whitson (GBr) Mix1-Isorex Ladies Team0:28:50
58Mieke Leeman (Bel) Napoleon Games - St Martinus Ct - Kerksken0:33:32

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark National Team89pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Sweden National Team77
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands National Team70
4Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Poland National Team68
5Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies64
6Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands National Team56
7Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Netherlands National Team40
8Anna Plichta (Pol) Poland National Team38
9Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team30
10Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata26
11Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team13
12Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies12
13Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata12
14Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) Lithuania National Team11
15Sara Mustonen (Swe) Sweden National Team10

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Sweden National Team17pts
2Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies16
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands National Team6
4Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team4
5Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata4
6Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands National Team3
7Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Netherlands National Team2
8Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Poland National Team1
9Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies1
10Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark National Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands National Team10pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Sweden National Team6
3Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata5
4Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Poland National Team2
5Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark National Team10:18:08
2Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:09
3Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Poland National Team0:00:16
4Anna Plichta (Pol) Poland National Team0:02:11
5Cecile Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Denmark National Team0:02:52
6Marie Vilmann (Den) Denmark National Team
7Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Netherlands National Team0:03:49
8Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata0:04:07
9Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:04:46
10Jeanna Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands National Team0:04:48
11Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo0:04:49
12Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo0:05:01
13Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata0:05:04
14Valerie Demey (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
15Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:05:11
16Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Denmark National Team
17Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:06:08
18Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden National Team0:06:14
19Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Mix2-WC De Sprinters Malderen0:06:20
20Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland National Team0:06:24
21Eva Van Den Born (Ned) Napoleon Games - St Martinus Ct - Kerksken0:07:08
22Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo0:07:35
23Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden National Team0:08:36
24Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo0:08:54
25Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:09:36
26Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) Mangertseder-WRSV0:13:18
27Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) Lithuania National Team0:15:06
28Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products0:21:04
29Jelena Eric (Srb) Mix2-WC De Sprinters Malderen0:21:34
30Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Poland National Team0:21:41
31Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany National Team0:21:59
32Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Mangertseder-WRSV0:23:44

Belgian rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata10:20:19
2Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:26
3Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata0:00:41
4Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:31
5Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata0:01:56
6Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo0:02:38
7Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:02:48
8Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo0:02:50
9Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata0:02:53
10Valerie Demey (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
11Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:03:57
12Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Mix2-WC De Sprinters Malderen0:04:09
13Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo0:05:24
14Ilse Temmerman (Bel) Napoleon Games - St Martinus Ct - Kerksken0:06:14
15Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
16Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo0:06:43
17Laura Van Geyt (Bel) Mix2-WC De Sprinters Malderen0:16:16
18Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo0:18:22
19Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products0:18:53
20Mieke Leeman (Bel) Napoleon Games - St Martinus Ct - Kerksken0:31:15

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Netherlands National Team30:57:14
2Lotto Soudal Ladies0:02:43
3Denmark National Team0:03:15
4Poland National Team0:04:50
5Lensworld.Eu - Zannata0:05:05
6Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo0:11:07
7Sweden National Team0:11:09
8Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:12:14
9Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:13:21
10Mix2-Wc De Sprinters Malderen0:14:47
11Napoleon Games - St Martinus Ct - Kerksken0:43:24
12Mix1-Isorex Ladies Team1:07:05

Latest on Cyclingnews