Van der Breggen wins final Lotto Belgium Tour stage
Johansson takes overall victory
Stage 4: Lierde - Geraardsbergen
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|3:02:27
|2
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark National Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Poland National Team
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Sweden National Team
|5
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:05
|6
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|0:00:21
|7
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Poland National Team
|0:01:42
|8
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:01:48
|9
|Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) Lithuania National Team
|0:01:49
|10
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|0:01:51
|11
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Mix2-WC De Sprinters Malderen
|12
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|13
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|14
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|15
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:01:54
|16
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|17
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|18
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
|19
|Cecile Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Denmark National Team
|20
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Denmark National Team
|21
|Marie Vilmann (Den) Denmark National Team
|22
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|23
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|24
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|25
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|26
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|27
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|28
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) Poland National Team
|29
|Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) Mangertseder-WRSV
|30
|Dana Rozlapa (Lat) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|31
|Claire Thomas (GBr) Mix1-Isorex Ladies Team
|0:02:07
|32
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|33
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden National Team
|34
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Mix2-WC De Sprinters Malderen
|0:02:15
|35
|Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland National Team
|0:02:17
|36
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Poland National Team
|0:02:31
|37
|Dani Christmas (GBr) Mix1-Isorex Ladies Team
|0:02:40
|38
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:02:51
|39
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:02:53
|40
|Jeanna Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|41
|Eva Van Den Born (Ned) Napoleon Games - St Martinus Ct - Kerksken
|0:03:01
|42
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|0:03:09
|43
|Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|44
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany National Team
|45
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|0:03:12
|46
|Geneviève Whitson (GBr) Mix1-Isorex Ladies Team
|0:03:20
|47
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Mix2-WC De Sprinters Malderen
|0:03:36
|48
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|0:04:16
|49
|Ilse Temmerman (Bel) Napoleon Games - St Martinus Ct - Kerksken
|0:04:18
|50
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|51
|Laura Van Geyt (Bel) Mix2-WC De Sprinters Malderen
|0:04:21
|52
|Mieke Leeman (Bel) Napoleon Games - St Martinus Ct - Kerksken
|0:04:24
|53
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Lithuania National Team
|0:04:25
|54
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:04:29
|55
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden National Team
|56
|Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Mangertseder-WRSV
|0:04:34
|57
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|0:04:40
|58
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Sweden National Team
|0:04:50
|DNS
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|DNS
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|DNS
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|DNS
|Linnea Sjøblom (Swe) Sweden National Team
|DNF
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|DNF
|Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Sara Penton (Swe) Sweden National Team
|DNF
|Ema Manikaite (Ltu) Lithuania National Team
|DNF
|Gudrun Stock (Ger) Germany National Team
|DNF
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Denmark National Team
|DNF
|Tara Gins (Bel) Mix2-WC De Sprinters Malderen
|DNF
|Caroline Baur (Swi) Mix2-WC De Sprinters Malderen
|DNF
|Liliane Leenknegt (Bel) Napoleon Games - St Martinus Ct - Kerksken
|DNF
|Katja Breitenfellner (Ger) Mangertseder-WRSV
|DNF
|Anna-Lena Nowak (Ger) Mangertseder-WRSV
|DNF
|Amelie Peiker (Ger) Mangertseder-WRSV
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark National Team
|25
|3
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Poland National Team
|22
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Sweden National Team
|19
|5
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|17
|6
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|15
|7
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Poland National Team
|13
|8
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|12
|9
|Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) Lithuania National Team
|11
|10
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|2
|3
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|3
|pts
|2
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|2
|3
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|2
|3
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Poland National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|5
|pts
|2
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|3
|3
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Sweden National Team
|3
|3
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Poland National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Sweden National Team
|3
|3
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Poland National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark National Team
|3:02:28
|2
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Poland National Team
|3
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:04
|4
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Poland National Team
|0:01:41
|5
|Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) Lithuania National Team
|0:01:48
|6
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|0:01:50
|7
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|8
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|9
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|10
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
|11
|Cecile Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Denmark National Team
|12
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Denmark National Team
|13
|Marie Vilmann (Den) Denmark National Team
|14
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|15
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|16
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|17
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|18
|Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) Mangertseder-WRSV
|0:02:03
|19
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden National Team
|0:02:06
|20
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Mix2-WC De Sprinters Malderen
|0:02:14
|21
|Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland National Team
|0:02:16
|22
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Poland National Team
|0:02:30
|23
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:02:52
|24
|Jeanna Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|25
|Eva Van Den Born (Ned) Napoleon Games - St Martinus Ct - Kerksken
|0:03:00
|26
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|0:03:08
|27
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany National Team
|28
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Mix2-WC De Sprinters Malderen
|0:03:35
|29
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|0:04:15
|30
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden National Team
|0:04:28
|31
|Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Mangertseder-WRSV
|0:04:33
|32
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|0:04:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Netherlands National Team
|9:09:33
|2
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:01:35
|3
|Poland National Team
|4
|Denmark National Team
|0:01:37
|5
|Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|0:03:27
|6
|Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:03:47
|7
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Tea
|8
|Sweden National Team
|0:04:25
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|0:04:42
|10
|Mix2-Wc De Sprinters Malderen
|0:05:30
|11
|Mix1-Isorex Ladies Team
|0:05:55
|12
|Napoleon Games - St Martinus Ct - Kerks
|0:09:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Sweden National Team
|10:18:02
|2
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark National Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:15
|5
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Poland National Team
|0:00:22
|6
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|0:00:35
|7
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Poland National Team
|0:02:17
|8
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|9
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:02:43
|10
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|11
|Cecile Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Denmark National Team
|0:02:58
|12
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|13
|Marie Vilmann (Den) Denmark National Team
|14
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:03:48
|15
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|0:03:55
|16
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|0:04:13
|17
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:04:52
|18
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Mix2-WC De Sprinters Malderen
|19
|Jeanna Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|0:04:54
|20
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|0:04:55
|21
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:05:03
|22
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:05:05
|23
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|0:05:07
|24
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) Poland National Team
|0:05:08
|25
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|0:05:10
|26
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|27
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:05:17
|28
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Denmark National Team
|29
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:06:14
|30
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden National Team
|0:06:20
|31
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|0:06:24
|32
|Dana Rozlapa (Lat) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|33
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Mix2-WC De Sprinters Malderen
|0:06:26
|34
|Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland National Team
|0:06:30
|35
|Eva Van Den Born (Ned) Napoleon Games - St Martinus Ct - Kerksken
|0:07:14
|36
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Lithuania National Team
|0:07:41
|37
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|38
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Sweden National Team
|0:07:51
|39
|Ilse Temmerman (Bel) Napoleon Games - St Martinus Ct - Kerksken
|0:08:31
|40
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|41
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden National Team
|0:08:42
|42
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|0:09:00
|43
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:09:42
|44
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:11:14
|45
|Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) Mangertseder-WRSV
|0:13:24
|46
|Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) Lithuania National Team
|0:15:12
|47
|Laura Van Geyt (Bel) Mix2-WC De Sprinters Malderen
|0:18:33
|48
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:19:14
|49
|Dani Christmas (GBr) Mix1-Isorex Ladies Team
|0:20:00
|50
|Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|0:20:39
|51
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
|0:21:10
|52
|Claire Thomas (GBr) Mix1-Isorex Ladies Team
|0:21:23
|53
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Mix2-WC De Sprinters Malderen
|0:21:40
|54
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Poland National Team
|0:21:47
|55
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany National Team
|0:22:05
|56
|Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Mangertseder-WRSV
|0:23:50
|57
|Geneviève Whitson (GBr) Mix1-Isorex Ladies Team
|0:28:50
|58
|Mieke Leeman (Bel) Napoleon Games - St Martinus Ct - Kerksken
|0:33:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark National Team
|89
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Sweden National Team
|77
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|70
|4
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Poland National Team
|68
|5
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|64
|6
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|56
|7
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|40
|8
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Poland National Team
|38
|9
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|30
|10
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|26
|11
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|13
|12
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|12
|13
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|12
|14
|Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) Lithuania National Team
|11
|15
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Sweden National Team
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Sweden National Team
|17
|pts
|2
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|16
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|6
|4
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|4
|5
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|4
|6
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|3
|7
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|2
|8
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Poland National Team
|1
|9
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1
|10
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Sweden National Team
|6
|3
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|5
|4
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Poland National Team
|2
|5
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark National Team
|10:18:08
|2
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:09
|3
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Poland National Team
|0:00:16
|4
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Poland National Team
|0:02:11
|5
|Cecile Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Denmark National Team
|0:02:52
|6
|Marie Vilmann (Den) Denmark National Team
|7
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|0:03:49
|8
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|0:04:07
|9
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:04:46
|10
|Jeanna Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|0:04:48
|11
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|0:04:49
|12
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|0:05:01
|13
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|0:05:04
|14
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|15
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:05:11
|16
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Denmark National Team
|17
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:06:08
|18
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden National Team
|0:06:14
|19
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Mix2-WC De Sprinters Malderen
|0:06:20
|20
|Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland National Team
|0:06:24
|21
|Eva Van Den Born (Ned) Napoleon Games - St Martinus Ct - Kerksken
|0:07:08
|22
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|0:07:35
|23
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden National Team
|0:08:36
|24
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|0:08:54
|25
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:09:36
|26
|Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) Mangertseder-WRSV
|0:13:18
|27
|Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) Lithuania National Team
|0:15:06
|28
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
|0:21:04
|29
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Mix2-WC De Sprinters Malderen
|0:21:34
|30
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Poland National Team
|0:21:41
|31
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany National Team
|0:21:59
|32
|Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Mangertseder-WRSV
|0:23:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|10:20:19
|2
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:26
|3
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|0:00:41
|4
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:01:31
|5
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|0:01:56
|6
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|0:02:38
|7
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:02:48
|8
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|0:02:50
|9
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|0:02:53
|10
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|11
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:03:57
|12
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Mix2-WC De Sprinters Malderen
|0:04:09
|13
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|0:05:24
|14
|Ilse Temmerman (Bel) Napoleon Games - St Martinus Ct - Kerksken
|0:06:14
|15
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|16
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|0:06:43
|17
|Laura Van Geyt (Bel) Mix2-WC De Sprinters Malderen
|0:16:16
|18
|Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|0:18:22
|19
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
|0:18:53
|20
|Mieke Leeman (Bel) Napoleon Games - St Martinus Ct - Kerksken
|0:31:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Netherlands National Team
|30:57:14
|2
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:02:43
|3
|Denmark National Team
|0:03:15
|4
|Poland National Team
|0:04:50
|5
|Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|0:05:05
|6
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|0:11:07
|7
|Sweden National Team
|0:11:09
|8
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:12:14
|9
|Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:13:21
|10
|Mix2-Wc De Sprinters Malderen
|0:14:47
|11
|Napoleon Games - St Martinus Ct - Kerksken
|0:43:24
|12
|Mix1-Isorex Ladies Team
|1:07:05
