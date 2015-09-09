Trending

Dideriksen wins Lotto Belgium Tour stage 2

Plichta takes overall race lead

Image 1 of 12

Amaelie Dideriksen (Denmark) wins

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 2 of 12

Emma Johansson (Sweden) & Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland) set the pace going into the final lap.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 3 of 12

Anisha Vekemans (Lotto Soudal) gives chase.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 4 of 12

Amy Pieters (Netherlands) attacks.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 5 of 12

Iris Slappendel (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 6 of 12

Lieselot Decroix (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 7 of 12

20 leaders onto the finishing circuit.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 8 of 12

Amaelie Dideriksen (Denmark)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 9 of 12

Iris Slappendel (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 10 of 12

Elena Cecchini (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 11 of 12

Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) leads across the cobbles.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 12 of 12

Podium - Amaelie Dideriksen, Amy Pieters, Emma Johansson

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) claimed victory on stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium tour, beating Dutch rider Amy Pieters and Emma Johansson (Sweden) in a small group sprint.

Poland's Anna Plichta took over the race lead from Natalie Van Gogh (Parkhotel Valkenburg), who missed the split and finished 2:12 off the pace, with Johansson now second at 1 second and Dideriksen in third, two further seconds behind.

The 115.7km stage out and back from Moorslede included a cobbled section 2100 meters in length that provided the main selection of the day. It was here that the 20-rider move went clear, and with Lotto Soudal, the Dutch and Danish teams well represented, there was little hope of the breakaway being caught.

Several attacks threatened to split the group, but in the end Lotto Soudal kept the race together, with Dideriksen taking the stage win.

"The cobblestone section was really tough. Everyone wanted to be in front there, so it was a sprint ahead of it," Dideriksen said. "Also I was scared that a gap would fall in front of me. Together with two teammates I was part of the big breakaway of twenty, although I was the last to join the group. We worked together well until the penultimate lap, then there were several attacks. If someone of our team would have been able to jump away it would have been good, but we actually aimed for a sprint. I was riding in first position when we got out of the last corner with 150 metres to go. That was perfect. The next two stages, we’ll keep attacking to try to take another victory with the team."

The overall race lead went to Plichta, who had been second on the opening stage. "This stage was hard," Plichta said. "We’re here with the national team to prepare for the World Championships and we wanted to make something of this stage. I was second on GC after yesterday, six seconds behind Natalie Van Gogh, so the jersey was within reach. We want to keep the jersey in the team. For me this is the first race ever in Belgium, so Friday will be my first meeting with the Flemish hills. My teammate Katarzyna Niewiadoma, who was also part of the breakaway, definitely has a chance to end up high in the overall ranking."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark2:53:38
2Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Sweden
4Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Poland
5Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
6Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
7Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
8Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
9Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
10Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
11Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
12Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
13Anna Plichta (Pol) Poland
14Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
15Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies
16Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
17Iris Slappendel (Ned) Netherlands
18Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
19Marie Vilmann (Den) Denmark
20Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Denmark
21Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata0:02:12
22Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany
23Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
24Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Netherlands
25Daniela Gass (Ger)
26Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
27Monika Brzezna (Pol) Poland
28Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
29Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
30Caroline Baur (Swi)
31Sara Penton (Swe) Sweden
32Ema Manikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
33Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel)
34Lensy Debboudt (Bel)
35Valerie Demey (Bel)
36Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Lithuania
37Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
38Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland
39Nathalie Verschelden (Bel)
40Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden
41Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger)
42Ilse Temmerman (Bel)
43Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
44Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
45Sara Mustonen (Swe) Sweden
46Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden
47Christina Siggaard (Den) Denmark
48Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
49Eva Van Den Born (Ned)
50Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
51Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
52Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:02:19
53Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Denmark
54Dana Rožlapa (Lat)
55Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
56Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Sweden
57Paula Gorycka (Pol) Poland
58Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
59Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata0:04:39
60Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:04:48
61Tara Gins (Bel)0:04:55
62Laura Van Geyt (Bel)0:05:04
63Dani Christmas (GBr)0:15:19
64Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
65Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo0:16:22
66Gudrun Stock (Ger) Germany
67Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany
68Genevieve Whitson (GBr)
69Dorothee Lorch (Ger)0:17:15
70Amelie Peiker (Ger)
71Liliano Leenknegi (Bel)
72Mieke Docx (Bel)
73Mieke Leeman (Bel)
74Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Poland
75Anna-Lena Nowak (Ger)
76Demi De Jong (Ned) Netherlands
77Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany
78Saimanta Cernikyte (Ltu) Lithuania
79Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
80Claire Thomas (GBr)
81Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
82Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
83Katja Breitenfellner (Ger)

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Plichta (Pol) Poland5:05:14
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Sweden0:00:01
3Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark0:00:03
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands0:00:05
5Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:06
6Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo0:00:11
7Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products0:00:13
8Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Poland0:00:14
9Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
10Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
11Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
12Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
13Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
14Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Denmark
15Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies
16Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
17Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
18Iris Slappendel (Ned) Netherlands
19Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
20Marie Vilmann (Den) Denmark
21Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:02:06
22Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:02:14
23Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Netherlands0:02:24
24Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
25Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany0:02:26
26Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
27Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel)
28Daniela Gass (Ger)
29Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Lithuania
30Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
31Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
32Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
33Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
34Lensy Debboudt (Bel)
35Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
36Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
37Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
38Caroline Baur (Swi)
39Sara Penton (Swe) Sweden
40Ema Manikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
41Valerie Demey (Bel)
42Ilse Temmerman (Bel)
43Eva Van Den Born (Ned)
44Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger)
45Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden
46Sara Mustonen (Swe) Sweden
47Nathalie Verschelden (Bel)
48Monika Brzezna (Pol) Poland
49Christina Siggaard (Den) Denmark
50Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland
51Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden
52Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
53Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:02:33
54Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Denmark
55Paula Gorycka (Pol) Poland
56Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
57Dana Rožlapa (Lat)
58Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Sweden
59Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata0:04:53
60Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:05:02
61Tara Gins (Bel)0:05:09
62Laura Van Geyt (Bel)0:05:18
63Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products0:15:33
64Dani Christmas (GBr)
65Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo0:16:36
66Genevieve Whitson (GBr)
67Gudrun Stock (Ger) Germany
68Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany0:17:09
69Demi De Jong (Ned) Netherlands0:17:29
70Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany
71Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
72Mieke Docx (Bel)
73Amelie Peiker (Ger)
74Claire Thomas (GBr)
75Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
76Dorothee Lorch (Ger)
77Liliano Leenknegi (Bel)
78Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Poland
79Mieke Leeman (Bel)
80Anna-Lena Nowak (Ger)
81Saimanta Cernikyte (Ltu) Lithuania
82Katja Breitenfellner (Ger)
83Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team

