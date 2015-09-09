Image 1 of 12 Amaelie Dideriksen (Denmark) wins (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 12 Emma Johansson (Sweden) & Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland) set the pace going into the final lap. (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 12 Anisha Vekemans (Lotto Soudal) gives chase. (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 12 Amy Pieters (Netherlands) attacks. (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 12 Iris Slappendel (Netherlands) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 6 of 12 Lieselot Decroix (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 7 of 12 20 leaders onto the finishing circuit. (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 8 of 12 Amaelie Dideriksen (Denmark) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 9 of 12 Iris Slappendel (Netherlands) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 10 of 12 Elena Cecchini (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 11 of 12 Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) leads across the cobbles. (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 12 of 12 Podium - Amaelie Dideriksen, Amy Pieters, Emma Johansson (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) claimed victory on stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium tour, beating Dutch rider Amy Pieters and Emma Johansson (Sweden) in a small group sprint.

Poland's Anna Plichta took over the race lead from Natalie Van Gogh (Parkhotel Valkenburg), who missed the split and finished 2:12 off the pace, with Johansson now second at 1 second and Dideriksen in third, two further seconds behind.

The 115.7km stage out and back from Moorslede included a cobbled section 2100 meters in length that provided the main selection of the day. It was here that the 20-rider move went clear, and with Lotto Soudal, the Dutch and Danish teams well represented, there was little hope of the breakaway being caught.

Several attacks threatened to split the group, but in the end Lotto Soudal kept the race together, with Dideriksen taking the stage win.

"The cobblestone section was really tough. Everyone wanted to be in front there, so it was a sprint ahead of it," Dideriksen said. "Also I was scared that a gap would fall in front of me. Together with two teammates I was part of the big breakaway of twenty, although I was the last to join the group. We worked together well until the penultimate lap, then there were several attacks. If someone of our team would have been able to jump away it would have been good, but we actually aimed for a sprint. I was riding in first position when we got out of the last corner with 150 metres to go. That was perfect. The next two stages, we’ll keep attacking to try to take another victory with the team."

The overall race lead went to Plichta, who had been second on the opening stage. "This stage was hard," Plichta said. "We’re here with the national team to prepare for the World Championships and we wanted to make something of this stage. I was second on GC after yesterday, six seconds behind Natalie Van Gogh, so the jersey was within reach. We want to keep the jersey in the team. For me this is the first race ever in Belgium, so Friday will be my first meeting with the Flemish hills. My teammate Katarzyna Niewiadoma, who was also part of the breakaway, definitely has a chance to end up high in the overall ranking."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark 2:53:38 2 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Sweden 4 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Poland 5 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo 6 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata 7 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies 8 Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata 9 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 10 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products 11 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands 12 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata 13 Anna Plichta (Pol) Poland 14 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 15 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies 16 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 17 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Netherlands 18 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies 19 Marie Vilmann (Den) Denmark 20 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Denmark 21 Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata 0:02:12 22 Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany 23 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 24 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Netherlands 25 Daniela Gass (Ger) 26 Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo 27 Monika Brzezna (Pol) Poland 28 Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata 29 Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo 30 Caroline Baur (Swi) 31 Sara Penton (Swe) Sweden 32 Ema Manikaite (Ltu) Lithuania 33 Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) 34 Lensy Debboudt (Bel) 35 Valerie Demey (Bel) 36 Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Lithuania 37 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo 38 Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland 39 Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) 40 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden 41 Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) 42 Ilse Temmerman (Bel) 43 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 44 Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 45 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Sweden 46 Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden 47 Christina Siggaard (Den) Denmark 48 Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products 49 Eva Van Den Born (Ned) 50 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 51 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 52 Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:02:19 53 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Denmark 54 Dana Rožlapa (Lat) 55 Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo 56 Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Sweden 57 Paula Gorycka (Pol) Poland 58 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 59 Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata 0:04:39 60 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:04:48 61 Tara Gins (Bel) 0:04:55 62 Laura Van Geyt (Bel) 0:05:04 63 Dani Christmas (GBr) 0:15:19 64 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products 65 Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo 0:16:22 66 Gudrun Stock (Ger) Germany 67 Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany 68 Genevieve Whitson (GBr) 69 Dorothee Lorch (Ger) 0:17:15 70 Amelie Peiker (Ger) 71 Liliano Leenknegi (Bel) 72 Mieke Docx (Bel) 73 Mieke Leeman (Bel) 74 Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Poland 75 Anna-Lena Nowak (Ger) 76 Demi De Jong (Ned) Netherlands 77 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany 78 Saimanta Cernikyte (Ltu) Lithuania 79 Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products 80 Claire Thomas (GBr) 81 Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 82 Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products 83 Katja Breitenfellner (Ger)