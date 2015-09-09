Dideriksen wins Lotto Belgium Tour stage 2
Plichta takes overall race lead
Stage 2: Moorslede - Moorslede
Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) claimed victory on stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium tour, beating Dutch rider Amy Pieters and Emma Johansson (Sweden) in a small group sprint.
Poland's Anna Plichta took over the race lead from Natalie Van Gogh (Parkhotel Valkenburg), who missed the split and finished 2:12 off the pace, with Johansson now second at 1 second and Dideriksen in third, two further seconds behind.
The 115.7km stage out and back from Moorslede included a cobbled section 2100 meters in length that provided the main selection of the day. It was here that the 20-rider move went clear, and with Lotto Soudal, the Dutch and Danish teams well represented, there was little hope of the breakaway being caught.
Several attacks threatened to split the group, but in the end Lotto Soudal kept the race together, with Dideriksen taking the stage win.
"The cobblestone section was really tough. Everyone wanted to be in front there, so it was a sprint ahead of it," Dideriksen said. "Also I was scared that a gap would fall in front of me. Together with two teammates I was part of the big breakaway of twenty, although I was the last to join the group. We worked together well until the penultimate lap, then there were several attacks. If someone of our team would have been able to jump away it would have been good, but we actually aimed for a sprint. I was riding in first position when we got out of the last corner with 150 metres to go. That was perfect. The next two stages, we’ll keep attacking to try to take another victory with the team."
The overall race lead went to Plichta, who had been second on the opening stage. "This stage was hard," Plichta said. "We’re here with the national team to prepare for the World Championships and we wanted to make something of this stage. I was second on GC after yesterday, six seconds behind Natalie Van Gogh, so the jersey was within reach. We want to keep the jersey in the team. For me this is the first race ever in Belgium, so Friday will be my first meeting with the Flemish hills. My teammate Katarzyna Niewiadoma, who was also part of the breakaway, definitely has a chance to end up high in the overall ranking."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark
|2:53:38
|2
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Sweden
|4
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Poland
|5
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|6
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|7
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|8
|Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|9
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|10
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|11
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
|12
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|13
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Poland
|14
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|15
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|16
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|17
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Netherlands
|18
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|19
|Marie Vilmann (Den) Denmark
|20
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Denmark
|21
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|0:02:12
|22
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany
|23
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|24
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Netherlands
|25
|Daniela Gass (Ger)
|26
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|27
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) Poland
|28
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|29
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|30
|Caroline Baur (Swi)
|31
|Sara Penton (Swe) Sweden
|32
|Ema Manikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|33
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel)
|34
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel)
|35
|Valerie Demey (Bel)
|36
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|37
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|38
|Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland
|39
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel)
|40
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden
|41
|Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger)
|42
|Ilse Temmerman (Bel)
|43
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|44
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|45
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Sweden
|46
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden
|47
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Denmark
|48
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|49
|Eva Van Den Born (Ned)
|50
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|51
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|52
|Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:02:19
|53
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Denmark
|54
|Dana Rožlapa (Lat)
|55
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|56
|Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Sweden
|57
|Paula Gorycka (Pol) Poland
|58
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|59
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|0:04:39
|60
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:04:48
|61
|Tara Gins (Bel)
|0:04:55
|62
|Laura Van Geyt (Bel)
|0:05:04
|63
|Dani Christmas (GBr)
|0:15:19
|64
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
|65
|Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|0:16:22
|66
|Gudrun Stock (Ger) Germany
|67
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany
|68
|Genevieve Whitson (GBr)
|69
|Dorothee Lorch (Ger)
|0:17:15
|70
|Amelie Peiker (Ger)
|71
|Liliano Leenknegi (Bel)
|72
|Mieke Docx (Bel)
|73
|Mieke Leeman (Bel)
|74
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Poland
|75
|Anna-Lena Nowak (Ger)
|76
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Netherlands
|77
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany
|78
|Saimanta Cernikyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|79
|Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|80
|Claire Thomas (GBr)
|81
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|82
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
|83
|Katja Breitenfellner (Ger)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Poland
|5:05:14
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Sweden
|0:00:01
|3
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark
|0:00:03
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:05
|5
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:06
|6
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|0:00:11
|7
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:00:13
|8
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Poland
|0:00:14
|9
|Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|10
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
|11
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|12
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|13
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|14
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Denmark
|15
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|16
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|17
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|18
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Netherlands
|19
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|20
|Marie Vilmann (Den) Denmark
|21
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:02:06
|22
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:02:14
|23
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:24
|24
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|25
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany
|0:02:26
|26
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|27
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel)
|28
|Daniela Gass (Ger)
|29
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|30
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|31
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|32
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|33
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|34
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel)
|35
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|36
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|37
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|38
|Caroline Baur (Swi)
|39
|Sara Penton (Swe) Sweden
|40
|Ema Manikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|41
|Valerie Demey (Bel)
|42
|Ilse Temmerman (Bel)
|43
|Eva Van Den Born (Ned)
|44
|Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger)
|45
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden
|46
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Sweden
|47
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel)
|48
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) Poland
|49
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Denmark
|50
|Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland
|51
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden
|52
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|53
|Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:02:33
|54
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Denmark
|55
|Paula Gorycka (Pol) Poland
|56
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|57
|Dana Rožlapa (Lat)
|58
|Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Sweden
|59
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|0:04:53
|60
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:05:02
|61
|Tara Gins (Bel)
|0:05:09
|62
|Laura Van Geyt (Bel)
|0:05:18
|63
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:15:33
|64
|Dani Christmas (GBr)
|65
|Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|0:16:36
|66
|Genevieve Whitson (GBr)
|67
|Gudrun Stock (Ger) Germany
|68
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany
|0:17:09
|69
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Netherlands
|0:17:29
|70
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany
|71
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
|72
|Mieke Docx (Bel)
|73
|Amelie Peiker (Ger)
|74
|Claire Thomas (GBr)
|75
|Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|76
|Dorothee Lorch (Ger)
|77
|Liliano Leenknegi (Bel)
|78
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Poland
|79
|Mieke Leeman (Bel)
|80
|Anna-Lena Nowak (Ger)
|81
|Saimanta Cernikyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|82
|Katja Breitenfellner (Ger)
|83
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
