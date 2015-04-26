Valverde wins Liège-Bastogne-Liège
Spaniard beats Alaphilippe and Rodriguez in Ans
In the end, Liège-Bastogne-Liège followed the anticipated script. A succession of teams tried and failed to rid themselves of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and the Spaniard duly claimed the uphill sprint in Ans to take his third victory at La Doyenne, seeing off Julian Alaphillipe (Etixx-QuickStep) and Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha).
Related Articles
Gallery: Liège-Bastogne-Liège team presentation
Gallery: On the start line of Liège-Bastogne-Liège
Valverde claims hat-trick of victories in Liège-Bastogne-Liège
Nibali unable to follow the favourites at Liège-Bastogne-Liège
Crashes continue for Gerrans at Liège-Bastogne-Liège
Young Meintjes impresses at Liège-Bastogne-Liège
Alaphilippe takes France’s best Liège-Bastogne-Liège result since 1998
Valverde's first triumph came in 2006, the year of the Operacion Puerto blood doping scandal, and the second came in 2008, the year his DNA was matched to the blood bags found in Dr. Eufemiano Fuentes' possession in Madrid.
The Spaniard eventually served a two-year ban after a protracted case that went all the way to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but he returned seemingly missing without a beat in 2012. Valverde turned 35 on Saturday and, somehow, he has just enjoyed the best Ardennes week of his career, placing second at Amstel Gold Race last weekend before claiming his third Flèche Wallonne win on Wednesday.
On Sunday, Valverde gave the impression that he was always in control of his brief in the finale, even setting the tempo on the front on the Côte de Saint-Nicolas in a bid to dissuade late attacks, and while Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) were distanced over the top, he remained safely part of the leading group of ten on the approach to the finish in Ans.
Katusha were the final team to try to break Valverde's resolve. Dani Moreno punched clear of the leading group underneath the red kite and looked to have opened a winning gap, only for Valverde to steal across with 500 metres remaining. Rodriguez was planted on his rear wheel, and the rest of the group scrambled across soon afterwards.
But even though Valverde led out from distance, the result was never in doubt, as he claimed the win with more than a bike length to spare over the youngster Alaphilippe, who had also placed second on the Mur de Huy in midweek.
"This is incredible for me," Valverde said. "There was a difficult moment when I saw Moreno go away, but I decided to get across to him. I had to try and get him, even if it was a risk and I risked losing energy for the final."
Alaphilippe's sprint was lengthened somewhat by having to come around a slowing Rodriguez, but in truth he was never likely to catch Valverde, who, as at Flèche Wallonne, seemed to have an extra gear. In the rain-soaked finale, Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) took fourth place, while Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo), an attacker on the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons claimed fifth ahead of Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale).
The finale of the race was marred by a large crash ahead of the Côte de La Redoute that ended the hopes of the past two winners, Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) and Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin), and ultimately forced a greater reduction of the main peloton than any climb other than the final categorised ascent of the Côte de Saint-Nicolas. In keeping with recent history at La Doyenne, the selection came from the back rather than the front for the most part, and with nobody able to make the difference in the closing kilometres, a group finish was inevitable – and so too, perhaps, was Valverde's win.
How it unfolded
A brisk start to proceedings meant that it took almost an hour of racing for the day's early break to take shape, with Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) eventually beating a way clear with Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Otto Vergaerde (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Clement Chevrier (IAM Cycling), Marco Minnaard (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Anthony Turgis (Cofidis), Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18) and Rasmus Quaade (Cult) after 40 kilometres.
They built up a lead of seven minutes at one point only for Europcar's unexpected show of force on the front to bring their margin under control ahead of the troika of the Côte de Wanne, Côte de Stockeu and Côte de la Haute-Levée with 80 kilometres remaining, by which point a determined delegation from Astana had taken up the reins.
Their aim was to dictate the terms and conditions of the break that would form ahead of the race's denouement and they duly succeeded. After Andriy Grivko laid the groundwork on the Stockeu, Tanel Kangert and Michele Scarponi found themselves off the front after the Haut-Leveé in the company of Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge), Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing).
By the Rosier, Arredondo and Boaro had been dropped, but with Chaves persuaded to contribute to the pace-setting, the three leaders padded their advantage out to almost a minute on the Maquisard with a shade under 50 kilometres remaining, before Movistar and Etixx-QuickStep began to inject some life into the pursuit.
The pace ratcheted up still further following the large crash on the approach to the Côte de la Redoute that eliminated Martin, Gerrans (the Australian would crash again while chasing back on), Nicolas Roche (Sky), Matthias Fränk (IAM Cycling) and Fränk Schleck (Trek) from contention, and the peloton was reduced to just 40 riders or so by the base of the climb.
Up front, Kangert was forced to relent on La Redoute, and his absence – allied to the increase in intensity behind – saw Scarponi and Chaves swept up at the base of the Roche-aux-Fauçons with a little over 22 kilometres remaining. It was stalemate most of the way up the climb, as Nibali, Kwiatkowski and Bardet all sized one another up, before Kreuziger punched his way clear within sight of the summit.
Kreuziger, who is still racing pending a Court of Arbitration for Sport hearing on his biological passport case, was joined by Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) on the way down the other side, and the trio built up a lead of 25 seconds as Movistar and Etixx dithered behind. As leaden drops of rain began to fall, Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) took up the reins, and his forcing brought the peloton back to within sight of the leaders at the base of the Côte de Saint-Nicolas.
Valverde looked to control the pace on the early slopes before Nibali's much-anticipated attack finally arrived as the gradient stiffened but although he pegged back the three leaders, he couldn't forge clear alone. His attack did, however, put paid to the hopes of Kwiatkowski and Philippe Gilbert (BMC) among others, and when Dani Moreno took over near the summit, it ultimately led to the winning selection being formed.
Romain Bardet took a flyer on the treacherous descent but he was unable to force his way clear, although his move did distance Nibali himself and reduced the leading group to just ten riders on the approach to Ans.
As the gradient pitched upwards, Dani Moreno scorched off the front and as all eyes turned to Valverde to chase, it briefly looked as though he might benefit from the impasse behind to claim the win. On this occasion, however, Valverde's thinking was clear, and he bounded up to his wheel on the approach to the final left-hand bend.
"I started as the big favourite, and I knew all the world watching me, but I knew that I could do something all the same," Valverde said. "It's been an amazing week."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6:14:20
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|5
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|11
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:10
|12
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:24
|14
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|16
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:32
|18
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:44
|19
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:52
|20
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:58
|21
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|22
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:04
|23
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|24
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:06
|25
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|26
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|27
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:10
|32
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|34
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|35
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:30
|36
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:41
|37
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|38
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:02:03
|39
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:41
|40
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:49
|41
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:37
|42
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:44
|43
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:05:02
|44
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:31
|45
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:06:05
|46
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|48
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|49
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
|50
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|51
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|52
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|54
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|55
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|56
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|57
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|60
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|61
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|62
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:22
|63
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:09
|64
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:18
|65
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|66
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|67
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|69
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:22
|71
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:32
|73
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|74
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|75
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|79
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|81
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|82
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|83
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|84
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|85
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:16
|86
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
|87
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|88
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|89
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|90
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:28
|91
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:11:39
|92
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:02
|93
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:04
|94
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:15:04
|95
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:16:43
|96
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|97
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|99
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|100
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|DNF
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|DNF
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|DNF
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|DNF
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot
|DNF
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
|DNF
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
|DNF
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|DNF
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy